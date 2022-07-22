NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 58  |  July 22, 2022

Providence Mission Hospital receives national recognition 072222

Providence Mission Hospital receives national recognition for commitment to stroke care

Providence Mission Hospital has received the American Heart Association/American Strike Association Get With the Guidelines® - Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus with Advanced Therapy with Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll. Providence Mission is honored to receive these recognitions, which demonstrate the hospital’s continued dedication to ensuring stroke patients receive the best life-saving care according to nationally recognized research and evidence-based guidelines.

Providence Mission Hospital exterior

Courtesy of Providence Mission Hospital

Providence Mission Hospital

The Target: Stroke Honor Roll-Elite Plus component of the award recognizes that Providence Mission Hospital consistently provides prompt stroke treatment. Stroke symptoms start suddenly, and with every minute that passes thousands of brain cells die if treatment isn’t immediately provided.

The Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll designation demonstrates Providence Mission Hospital’s commitment to ensure patients with type 2 diabetes, who are a critical high-risk population, receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care.

“I want to thank the stroke team for their dedication and commitment, and I also want to recognize all the caregivers across the hospital who support the stroke program,” said Chief Executive Seth Teigen.

The AHA/ASA also honored Providence St. Jude Medical Center of Fullerton and Providence St. Joseph Hospital of Orange with the Get With The Guidelines® - Stroke Gold Plus Award.

For additional information about Providence Mission Hospital’s Stroke Center, go here.

