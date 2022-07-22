NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

66.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 58  |  July 22, 2022

Festival of OC Chefs benefiting KidWorks 072222

Festival of OC Chefs benefiting KidWorks was a sell-out event

The Second Annual Festival of OC Chefs, benefiting KidWorks, was held Sunday, July 17 at Newport Beach Country Club (NBCC). The popular food festival, which featured 34 chefs, drew 400 guests to mingle and sample the scrumptious fare. Renowned wineries, such as Duckhorn, Crown Point, Schramsberg, Three Sticks and Chateau Montelena, were also a part of the mix. Guests were later seated on the lawn to sample desserts and be introduced to the chefs by emcee DawnMarie Kotsonis.

The Laguna Beach chefs and restaurants participating included Chefs Antonio Roa & Enrique Valenzuela, C’est La Vie; Erik De Marchi, Oliver’s Osteria; Michael Campbell, Pacific Pearl Catering; Peter Moon, Seabutter and Yen Wu, Sueños Laguna Beach.

Festival of OC Chefs Suen os

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Reza Allahbakhshi

(L-R) Sueños Laguna Beach Chef Yen Wu and Sous Chef Jose Arrieta 

Festival of OC Chefs C est La Vie

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) C’est La Vie’s Chefs Antonio Roa and Enrique Valenzuela 

Festival of OC Chefs Campbell

Click on photo for a larger image

Chef Michael Campbell, Pacific Pearl Catering, Laguna Beach

Kidworks’ incoming board chair and event co-chair Cory Alder shared the Kidworks’ story. Involved with the charity for 16 years, he lauded the nonprofit’s academic support, character and leadership development programs that empowers students in Orange County’s underserved neighborhoods from pre-K through their college years. Despite the pandemic challenges, he said the non-profit is addressing mental health challenges, making plans to expand into additional satellite campuses and adding programs to include Friday nights and Saturdays. “Despite all the challenges, this is the eighth year in a row we have 100% high school graduations and 100% college graduations,” Alder said.

Fun was had as guests joined the Heads or Tails Game, with one guest left standing to claim the $500 prize. Luis Lopez was the winner of the 50-bottle premium wine tree raffle, generously donated by Mona Lee Nesseth and valued at $2,500. He generously donated it back to KidWorks, and it was auctioned for $5,500 to benefit the charity.

Festival of OC Chefs Nesseth

Click on photo for a larger image

Wine Tree donor Mona Lee Nesseth and George Rozsahegyi

The event co-chairs included Lisa and Cory Alder, Tracy and Kevin Murphy and Kyle and David Team, with committee members Joey Booth, Karin and Jeff Garell, Linda Maggard, Leticia and Pat Merrell, Camille and Tim Strader Jr., Chase Watson, and Sue and Nick Willett. Also attending were outgoing Board Chair Adrian Montero and KidWorks’ CEO David Benevides. KM Productions was thanked for producing the event. 

Festival of OC Chefs Mack

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Amy Mack and Cynthia DeBraun

Festival of OC Chefs Templin

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Jill Templin with Daryl and Kimberly Oswald

Following a generous Fund-A-Need portion, which helped boost proceeds to $820,000, the band, Flashback Heart Attack, took the heartfelt evening home.

The KidWorks’ mission is to restore at-risk neighborhoods one life at a time. Since 1993, KidWorks has grown into a vibrant community development non-profit that serves central Santa Ana students and families through a fully licensed preschool, after-school programs, tutoring, mentoring, and adult services in the areas of health, parenting classes and support.

For additional information, visit www.KidWorksoc.org.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - [email protected]

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.