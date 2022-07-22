Summer is the season to discover your inner-artist – five unusual workshops you won’t want to miss
By MARRIE STONE
Walk around Laguna’s summer art workshops and a common refrain you’ll hear among new students is, “I can’t believe I did this!” Whether they’re throwing pots, sculpting figures, painting landscapes, pouring acrylics or pressing prints, even beginning artists who’ve never held a brush seem amazed by their results.
“I love to surprise people by showing them what they’re able to do,” said Sawdust Festival artist Lisa Rainey. “By demonstrating the process, step-by-step, nothing feels overwhelming.” Rainey’s specialty is training people to see their subjects – and themselves – in a new light.
Whether it’s printmakers training their students to see backwards, acrylic artists imparting color theory, or comic artists teaching narrative storytelling through graphics, every class offers something new. And Laguna is offering a lot of different classes this summer for every age, skill set and medium.
I’ve plucked out a small sample of workshop offerings this summer from several artistic venues. There are plenty more to discover at each of Laguna’s three art festivals, and a host of new offerings planned for this fall. But the following five provide a small taste of what’s available. Rest assured, even if you know nothing about art, you’re sure to shock yourself with what you can create.
Photo by Jeff Rovner
Festival of Arts exhibitor Mariko Ishii instructs young artists Gia and Ashlene Bath as they paint a pot
Printmaking at the Festival of Arts
The ancient art of printmaking usually involves intricate etchings into wood or metal plates that are then printed onto paper, fabric or silk. Paper printmaking first began in 7th century China and today remains a popular artform around the world. While the tools are expensive, the printing press inaccessible and the process time-consuming, the Festival of Arts has made this artform both fun and easy.
Photo by Jeff Rovner
Festival of Arts printmaker Brandon Medrano instructs an eager student in her first printmaking class
For those wanting a gentle introduction to the medium, there are two tiers of classes to choose. Free printmaking courses are often offered in the Art Center. Participants are given a six-inch square of foam and “carve” their creation with a pencil.
“You can draw anything,” said printmaker and instructor Brandon Medrano. “We just don’t recommend numbers or letters, because the print transfers backwards as a mirror-image of itself.”
Medrano has been studying various printmaking methods and techniques at Golden West College since 2008 and has taught art courses on the Festival grounds for 10 years. A passionate and patient instructor, he’s celebrating his third summer exhibiting at the Festival of Arts.
On Saturdays (July 23, August 6 and August 20), teens and adults have the opportunity to take Medrano’s introductory printmaking class on the Festival grounds from 3-5:30 p.m. “Like the free course, this workshop also uses foam that acts like a wooden block, but we’ll incorporate chine collé (a technique to add color using paper to create more complex designs).”
Medrano will also introduce reduction prints, a process that commonly requires multiple blocks. Instead, the same piece of foam will be used multiple times but cleaned and carved at each stage to stack the prints, creating a multi-layered image with lots of colors.
“These images are four times larger than those produced in our free classes. We also use professional quality oil-based paint (as opposed to the water-based paints used in our other classes), so students leave with high-quality prints,” said Medrano. The course is $65 and includes all materials.
Photo by Jeff Rovner
Brandon Medrano, assisted by printmaker Varsha Patel, showing off an example of a finished print
Youth printmaking classes are also offered those same Saturdays from 12:30-1:30 p.m. The cost is $25. Students will enjoy in-depth and hands-on instruction covering a variety of printmaking methods. At the end of the class, each child will leave with their one-of-a-kind masterpiece.
Photo by Marrie Stone
An example of student work created in Medrano’s printmaking course
A variety of other classes and workshops are offered daily on the Festival of Arts grounds. From every age range to several genres including sculpture, ceramics, watercolor, acrylics and printmaking, everyone is bound to find the right class to scratch their artistic itch. Youth classes also include building birdhouses, boxes and books. For more information and a schedule of all classes, click here.
Back by popular demand for the adults – Friday night Wine and Painting Nights (for more information, click here) and Saturday night Pints, Pinots and Prints (for more information, click here. Some dates are excluded, so check the websites.
Botanical & landscape acrylics at the Sawdust Festival
Sawdust Festival artist Lisa Rainey has been teaching clients across all skill-levels for more than 10 years. The four-time exhibitor is currently offering an in-depth acrylics and oil course for beginners. Students will learn the fundamentals of drawing, composition, color theory, paint mixing, layering and more.
“I teach students how to layer colors. Lay down those that are the brightest and lightest first,” said Rainey. “If you’re working on a flower, for example, and start with a lemon yellow, then build up the richer colors on top. But by letting those lighter colors show underneath, you create a glow.”
Courtesy of Lisa Rainey
Sawdust Festival exhibitor Lisa Rainey has been teaching since 2009. In addition to the current class offered on the Festival grounds, Rainey holds private workshops in your home or at her garden studio in Laguna Beach.
On Wednesdays, Aug. 3 and Aug. 17, Rainey will once again offer the course in Studio One on the Sawdust Festival grounds from 2-4 p.m. For $75, students will receive hands-on, step-by-step instruction that breaks down every piece of the process into manageable increments. “Whether they’re working with florals or landscapes, I show students how to mix the colors, how to break down the drawing into a simple grid. Nothing is overwhelming and beginners are always surprised at what they can create.”
Courtesy of Lisa Rainey
Lisa Rainey is offering her botanical and landscape course on Wednesdays, Aug. 3 and Aug. 17 at 2 p.m. for $75
Rainey also offers private courses in her home garden at various times of the year. A longtime LOCA instructor, she’s taught at several galleries and private events throughout Orange County. She also teaches at birthday parties, bridal showers and more. For more information about Rainey, visit her website at www.raineyfineart.com. To register for the class, email her at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Courtesy of Lisa Rainey
An example of what students might expect from Rainey’s summer workshop
Age range: High school and older is recommended; all skill levels are welcome.
Price: $75 includes all materials.
Date/Time: Wednesdays, Aug. 3 and Aug. 17 from 2-4 p.m.
Contact information: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
The Sawdust Festival holds daily classes for adults and kids. The Children’s Art Spot, Studio One and the Ceramics Center offer chalk art, watercolor pastels, paper flower, pipe-cleaner creations, mosaics and more. For a complete listing of classes, times and other information, click here.
Scratchboard art at the Laguna Art-A-Fair
Similar to printmaking, scratchboard art is a form of direct engraving requiring the artist to scratch off dark ink to reveal a white or colored layer beneath. By etching the surface of this special white China clay, coated with dark India ink, artists can create highly detailed, precise and evenly textured work.
Courtesy of Kathleen McCarthy
Kathleen McCarthy at work. McCarthy has practiced this artform since 2006.
Using X-Acto knives, scalpels, tattoo needles, sandpaper or other devices that can etch the ink, artists create intricate designs in this subtractive and highly meditative artform.
On Sundays, July 31 through Aug. 28, artists of every level are invited to attend award-winning artist Kathleen McCarthy’s scratchboard workshop. In addition to creating their own small pet portraits, students will learn the background and history of the artform, tools and techniques, color and value, transitions and curves, how to work in reverse and how to work with a subtractive artform. McCarthy’s motivation as an artist is to freeze moments in time to allow viewers to ponder the encounter.
Courtesy of Kathleen McCarthy
An example of Kathleen McCarthy’s work, on display at Booth A27 at the Laguna Art-A-Fair
McCarthy has been teaching for 20 years, holding workshops at the Del Mar Fair, the Spanish Village in San Diego and the Laguna Art-A-Fair, where she’s been exhibiting her work for the past four years.
“We live within a realm of incredible diversity and beauty and mystery,” said McCarthy in her artist statement. “My passion is to portray it so people will stop and ponder the wonder of it all. I love to offer moments of respite and reflection.”
For more information on McCarthy and her work, visit her website here.
Age range: 16 and above; any skill level is welcome.
Price: $45 includes all materials.
Date/Time: Sundays, July 31 through Aug. 28 from 10:15 a.m.-2:45 p.m.
Contact information: Call 949.494.4514 for advanced reservations.
What else to know: Reference images are available, but students can bring a 5x7 picture of their choice. Because the nature of the artwork, it is unlikely that students will finish. If students wish to repeat the course, there’s a wide variety of subject matter available.
A variety of other classes and workshops are offered daily on the Laguna Art-A-Fair grounds including watercolor, jewelry making, collage, pine needle basketry, acrylic pours and Old Master oils. Back by popular demand are the Sip & Pour events happening on July 30 and August 13 from 4-7 p.m. The fee of $45 includes two canvases to work with and one glass of wine. Events are limited to 20 students and these classes fill quickly. Reservations and pre-payments are required. Contact the Laguna Art-A-Fair office at 949.494.4514 to reserve your seat(s) today, or visit their website here.
Comic book art at the Laguna Art Museum
While modern-day comic books first made a splash in the U.S. marketplace in the 1930s (most notably with the Famous Funnies), they’ve enjoyed a resurgence the last several years. Driven in part by the Japanese manga craze, as well as a series of popular Marvel movies, kids and adults alike are newly obsessed with comics. Now, in addition to consuming them, students can learn how to make their own.
Courtesy of Mason Williams
Mason Williams showcases his recent work
Artist Mason Williams is offering a one-hour course on Saturday, July 30 at the Laguna Art Museum (LAM) at 10 a.m. Williams recently received his MFA in painting from the Laguna College of Art and Design (LCAD) and is well-versed on narrative drawing, painting and storytelling through graphic art. “If I looked back in my high school notebooks, I’m sure there would be a doodle on every page,” Williams said.
Obsessed with drawing since childhood, Williams’ current work focuses on landscapes and plein air. But his first love was comics. Inspired by the French cartoonists Jean “Moebius” Giraud and Georges Remi (aka Hergé) who created the popular series Tintin, Williams brings that infectious enthusiasm to his students.
Courtesy of Mason Williams
Example of comic design by Mason Williams
“Of course, everybody is welcome to attend this class, but anybody who has an interest in illustration, game design, entertainment design, the film industry or people who really like to draw, this is the class for them,” said Williams. “The workshop is focused on creating a story through the medium of comics. We’ll be developing characters and places and creating dialogue between them.”
Williams said, “You can come with nothing but sand in your pocket and you’ll have everything you need.”
Age range: The class is open to all age groups.
Price: Museum members: $20 and non-members: $30.
Date/Time: Saturday, July 30 at 10 a.m.
Ticket Purchase: Click here to purchase tickets online. Space is limited and advance tickets are recommended.
What else to know: Follow instructor Mason Williams on Instagram @masonbanana.
For more information about other workshops and events happening at the Museum, visit their website here.
Vision X Global Art Conference with LPAPA
More advanced artists – and artists living outside Laguna Beach – might consider attending Vision X Live, an international online art conference happening July 29 through 31. Every year, artists around the globe gather for a virtual art conference to learn new techniques from professional artists through keynotes, demonstrations and live interactions.
In addition to being a leading art conference, Vision X creates a world-wide community where seriously artists collaborate and establish connections, share knowledge and expand their professional network. With several keynote addresses each day, 13 speakers and 66 artists, participants have access to a wealth of knowledge across genres.
In collaboration with Vision X, this year the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA) is presenting three of its Signature Artists who will be conducting live-stream painting demonstrations. On Friday, July 29, Daniel Marshall will showcase his watercolor techniques in “Insights and Truths.” For information, click here. On Saturday, July 30, Lisa Skelly will hold a pastel paint demonstration entitled “Rich Color & Energy.” For information, click here. Finally, on Sunday, July 31, Debra Huse will conduct an oil painting demonstration focused on trees and mountains entitled “Green with Envy.” Click here for information.
Courtesy of LPAPA
LPAPA Signature Member Debra Huse will present her oil painting demonstration, “Green with Envy” on July 31
For more information about Vision X Live, and to secure the best pricing for the conference through LPAPA, visit the LPAPA website here.
Regardless of your skillset or medium, more workshops are planned throughout many of these organizations, and others, this fall. Check out our arts calendar on the Stu News Laguna Arts page for current and upcoming events.
