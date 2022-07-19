Gea Meijering deciphers the dyslexia dilemma in her children’s book Hacking the Code, the Ziggety Zaggety Road of a D-Kid
By DIANNE RUSSELL
Photos by Mary Hurlbut
Before they changed the world, several well-known public figures struggled with dyslexia – award-winning journalist Anderson Cooper, comedian Robin Williams, artist Pablo Picasso and entrepreneur Richard Branson. Perhaps one of the most famous figures known to have dyslexia is Albert Einstein, a theoretical physicist who won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1921. Though as a child and teenager Einstein showed signs of brilliance and creativity in his interests in geometry, he also showed signs of weakness in speech and verbal development, as well as several school subjects. His teachers believed that “nothing would become” of him.
For children with a learning disability, school can be a frightening and isolating experience. There’s no doubt that it must be devastating for a parent to see his or her child dealing with such circumstances.
Author and artist Gea Meijering
No one knows that scenario better than Gea Meijering, author of Hacking the Code, The Ziggety Zaggety Road of a D-Kid, which came out in April 2021.
Laguna resident Meijering came to the U.S. from the Netherlands in 2001 due to her husband’s job transfer. They did a “look and see” in April and then moved just after September 11. “Every car had a flag, I thought it was always that way,” she said. At the time, her older son Nils was 18 months old and she was expecting Tijn, who is now 20.
Although her husband’s office was in Irvine, Meijering wanted to live here.
“We couldn’t find anything child appropriate in Laguna, so we rented a few places, starting in Laguna Niguel and then moved to Temple Hills and then found this place,” she said.
A necessary development
“This book came out of necessity,” Meijering continued. “When Nils, who is now 22, was in first grade at Top of the World (TOW), I went on an information frenzy. I was a worried mother, and I didn’t get any support from his teacher or the school. Although they know what dyslexia is, a lot of teachers don’t get information in training about how to recognize it – and what to do if they encounter it. During 2007, elementary school was quite an ordeal.”
Sadly, 80% of children with dyslexia are undiagnosed. A startling fact is that one in five children is on the dyslexic spectrum (from mild to profound), which consists of several subsets of distinct neuropsychological dysfunctions. This means that two children with dyslexia may not have the same reading challenges. Some dyslexic children may not be able to match sounds with letters. Others find it hard to recognize words by sight.
Rescue dog Sjefke
“No two sets of symptoms are alike,” Meijering said. “There can be a combination of different signs, and even as young as kindergarten, professionals can test for it.” There can be problems with rhyming, tying shoelaces, or/and not being able to tell left from right.
“In elementary school, they wouldn’t have identified it in Nils,” Meijering said. “As parents, we had to push to get him diagnosed and got a private educational psychologist.”
Diving deep into dyslexia
Meijering’s reaction was to start researching. “I was diving deep,” she said. “The schools use ‘Balanced Literacy,’ a method of teaching English, which is scientifically proven to be inadequate for kids with dyslexia.”
“Balanced literacy” is a term that grew out of the “reading wars” of the 1980s between the “whole language” and “phonics-first” camps, with the idea that a combination of the two approaches would work best.
“For kids with dyslexia, when schools start teaching reading, it’s called ‘the wall of third grade.’ Kids have to be able to read to learn,” Meijering said. “They can’t learn if they can’t read properly. They struggle to get by and figure out ways around it, as Nils did. He is very strong visually and creative. Since he couldn’t read the text, when he saw a picture, he read what he thought was going on in the picture.”
Meijering further explained that unfortunately, popularly employed reading approaches, such as Balanced Literacy, are not effective for struggling readers. These approaches are especially ineffective for students with dyslexia because they don’t focus on the decoding skills these students need to succeed in reading.
“It works with kids who don’t have a problem,” she said, “but dyslexic students need to be taught to read because it doesn’t come naturally.”
Meijering also paints and is known for her blue roses
Although she has written two books, Meijering said, “I’m not a naturally gifted writer. I have a lot of ideas and I saw the necessity for both books.”
Published in 2014, her first book, The First 8 Days of Being a Mom – which all new mothers receive in the Netherlands from a visiting home nurse – focuses on the mother and how to take care of herself as well as information about newborns.
The next spark for a book came four years later. “I started to think about the idea for Hacking the Code in 2018. In 2019, I really got started,” Meijering said.
A message of strength
Hacking the Code: The Ziggety Zaggety Road of a D-Kid as described by Amazon: Kees is good at science, fixing things, making friends, drawing, solving other people’s problems, and pulling pranks. However, because of his dyslexia, he is terrible at spelling and writing. After playing a prank on the teachers, he and his friend, Pete, end up having to write an essay about the hardest thing they’ve ever done. His friend gets it done in no time, but Kees can’t get anything on paper. Will he get it done?
Hacking the Code is filled with funny school humor of a 5th grade dyslexic boy whose trouble-making antics make this a real page turner for even the most reluctant reader.
“I had two friends, Mary Winefordner and Ann Gillelan, who read it in its raw form. Then I had it professionally edited,” Meijering said. As a marketing and business development professional, she started her own publishing company iCare Press LLC in 2009, which published her books.
Hacking the Code is in both hardcover and paperback and the audio version will be out in a month.
Meijering with her two books
Meijering found her illustrator, Mads Johan ØGaard, on Instagram. Coincidentally, he is also dyslexic. “Mads is Norwegian,” she said. “He saw my post on Instagram before the book was published and asked if I needed an illustrator. We exchanged a few illustrations and I loved them. He perfectly translated the emotions to the illustrations.”
While at Falmouth University, he also directed the animated multi-award-winning short film named I AM DYSLEXIC.
“Like Diary of a Wimpy Kid, which Nils loved, this book has a lot of illustrations,” Meijering said. “It also has a substantial amount of white space and uses a dyslexic friendly font.”
As a result of the book’s main theme – finding strength to navigate the world – Meijering has received uplifting responses and positive feedback. “It’s like a Trojan Horse,” she said. “I wanted to make it fun and easy to read in between the lines. There are a lot of dyslexic emotions woven into it.”
One reader commented, “I became an advocate when my son was 5, and I started ‘teaching’ the teachers how to cope with dyslexic students three years later. We have read your book every couple of months since we bought it (when it came out) and every time we found something new and helpful in it.”
Another reader said (in part), “I wanted to thank you for writing Hacking the Code. My son is severely dyslexic (it’s genetic and so am I). He had to repeat fourth grade, and I was Googling books that he could relate to the character and your book popped up. Every night he asks me to read it to him. He loves it and can relate to Kees, as a smart, energetic, kind, funny fifth grader.”
Meijering gifts friends who leave Laguna with this painting depicting memorable places
Much as Meijering states she’s not a writer, she also downplays her talent as an artist. However, evidence of her artistic nature is scattered all around her home. “I’m an artist for myself,” she said. “I’ve never sold a painting. I took classes with Michael Hallahan, Donita Lloyd, John Eagle and Jim Stanaland. Before COVID I took a community painting class at LCAD. I’d go to the studio there, and a teacher or master student would teach class. If you were stuck on something, they would help. Unfortunately, it hasn’t started up again since March 2020.”
Present and future
In addition to writing and painting, Meijering’s other interests include swimming at Woods Cove and eating Bitterballen, a meat-based Dutch snack, at Brussels Bistro.
She is also thinking about a sequel to Hacking the Code, in which the main character Kees is older – in middle or high school.
Meijering loves to connect with her readers. “I spoke at a third grade class at TOW,” she said. “Oliver, the son of a neighbor, loved the book so much, he asked if his whole class could read it. All the students in class read it and then we had a Zoom class to discuss it. I also have one scheduled in September in San Diego. I’m open to more of these.”
A portrait of Meijering’s husband and son Nils
Sally Shaywitz, M.D., co-director of the Yale Center for Dyslexia and Creativity, wrote what Meijering calls the “dyslexic Bible” in which Shaywitz talks about hacking the code – hence the title of Meijering’s book.
Shaywitz said, “Science has moved forward at a rapid pace so that we now possess the data to reliably define dyslexia….For the student, the knowledge that he is dyslexic is empowering….[It provides him] with self-understanding and self-awareness of what he has and what he needs to do in order to succeed.”
“LBUSD has improved a lot [in its reaction to dyslexia], and nationwide there is a lot more attention to it than 15 years ago,” Meijering admitted. “If a parent has a child who is struggling, talk to the teacher, do your research, and if the teacher is not receptive, then go to the district and put in a written request to have the child diagnosed. By law, any school in California has to agree to it.”
Graduates of Laguna Beach High School, Nils and Tijn attend different universities in the Netherlands (where Meijering still has family), and both are studying industrial engineering.
Due to Meijering’s diligence, it appears that Nils successfully navigated the ziggety zaggety path that is the D-Kid journey.
However, as Kees, the main character in Hacking the Code, says in his essay to the school principal Mr. Lamares, “I am hacking code on a daily basis.”
Hacking the Code and The First 8 Days of Being a Mother can be found on Amazon.