 Volume 14, Issue 57  |  July 19, 2022

Man dies at Crystal Cove 071922

Man dies at Crystal Cove after being pulled from the surf

A Laguna Beach resident notified Stu News that a man was pulled from the surf by State Lifeguards in the Crystal Cove area on Sunday, July 17, around 1 p.m. The lifeguards initiated CPR on the sand prior to the arrival of the Newport Beach Fire Department Paramedics.

According to an additional source, upon their arrival, paramedics continued CPR unsuccessfully, with the patient eventually being pronounced deceased by the Hoag base hospital. This occurs in the field after a significant amount of time has passed and multiple doses of medication and CPR efforts show no progress toward the return of cardiac activity.

The victim’s identity or cause of death has yet to be released by the Orange County Coroner.

 

