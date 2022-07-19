NewLeftHeader

clear sky

69.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 57  |  July 19, 2022

Pacific Marine Mammal Center announces Camp Pinniped 071922

Pacific Marine Mammal Center announces Camp Pinniped at Home for kids

Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) is offering Camp Pinniped at Home, an online experimental program for kids, ages 8-12. Campers will have the opportunity to investigate marine science through the world of marine mammals. Through a series of live chats, videos, presentations and activities, youngsters will learn how PMMC rescues and rehabilitates their seal and sea lion patients.

Pacific Marine Mammal Aries

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of PMMC

Aries, a marine mammal at PMMC

Kiddos will dive right into fun, interactive activities and STEM-oriented topics to keep them learning. Activities include helping counselors dissect a seal meal, learning about ocean stewardship and becoming a whale detective. Enthusiastic instructors will lead your child through activities and projects. No parent assistance is needed during the program, so start your child’s ocean exploration today.

The camp takes place Monday through Friday, 9-11:30 a.m. from August 8-12. The cost is $229 per person. An activity kit will be mailed to you.

For more information and to sign up for Camp Pinniped at Home, visit www.pacificmmc.org/camp-pinniped-online.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - [email protected]

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.