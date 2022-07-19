NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 57  |  July 19, 2022

New Aviary Gallery exhibition at Hortense Miller 071922

New Aviary Gallery exhibition at Hortense Miller Garden

The Hortense Miller Garden is featuring local artist Jim Olarte at the current exhibition in the Aviary Gallery, titled KELP 005. Olarte has created a series of site-specific macrame sculptures inspired by the kelp of the Pacific Ocean. It is a showcase of natural elements juxtaposed with the ancient art of macrame. The knots are sculptural and graphic in scale, and complemented by the environment of the Hortense Miller Garden. Olarte’s work will be on display through the end of September, and inquiries can be directed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

New Aviary Gallery Olarte

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Hortense Miller Garden

Jim Olarte’s current exhibition in the Hortense Miller Garden Aviary Gallery is titled “KELP 005”

To book a Hortense Miller Garden house and garden tour to see the exhibit, go to www.LagunaBeachCity.net or call 949.464.6645. Tours are offered most Thursdays and Saturdays at 9:45 a.m. and take about 90 minutes.    

This hidden Laguna Gem features a 2.5-acre garden with more than a dozen hillside trails and a pristine mid-century modern home build by Knowlton Fernald in 1958 on the slope of Boat Canyon. Tucked under towering Canary Island and Torrey Pines, planted from one-gallon saplings in 1959, there are more than 500 plant species of which about 150 are California natives. The variety of plantings gives the garden color and texture during every season. The walls of glass offer breathtaking ocean views. The original furnishings give the home a rare authenticity, befitting a true Laguna artist.

Admission is free, but donations are gratefully accepted.

For more information, visit www.hortensemillergarden.org.

 

