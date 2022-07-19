NewLeftHeader

clear sky

69.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 57  |  July 19, 2022

Art in Public Places FP 071922

“Art in Public Places” – Greetings from Laguna by Sherry Bullard and Marsh Scott

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

Through a collaboration of Sherry Bullard and Marsh Scott, Greetings from Laguna – a series of 1920s and 1930s tourist postcards replicated in carved and glazed ceramics was installed in 2006. Greetings from Laguna takes its inspiration from the willow fence that once surrounded the previous historical business the Pottery Shack. The project was funded by Brooks Street LLC for Art in Public Places.

The steel willow fence, in which the “postcards” are displayed, echoes the vines of the original willow fence. The three-dimensional tiles are a direct nod to the Pottery Shack, which was a landmark along Coast Highway for 66 years, beginning in 1936.

art in old potttery shack

Click on photo for a larger image

Tile depicts The Pottery Shack and Greeter Eiler Larsen

The Pottery Shack, whose original location in 1936 was in two old log cabins at the corner of Coast Highway and Anita Street, quickly became an internationally famous tourist attraction. It was one of several large pottery factories that flourished during the war years in Laguna Beach and the only one to survive. 

The history of the 37,500-square-foot property, with frontage on South Coast Highway and Brooks and Glenneyre streets, goes back even further. A home originally stood on the site at 1200 S. Coast Highway, followed by a restaurant, the Yum-Yum Tea Room. 

In 1972, after 36 years of operating the Pottery Shack, the Childs family sold the property to Pier One Imports, which had plans to use the property as a basis for national expansion. After those plans fizzled, the property passed back into private hands and, in 2004, the Pottery Shack closed its retail store. 

In 2006, after two years of caring renovation, “The Shack” was lovingly reborn as The Old Pottery Place and the series of Greetings from Laguna “postcards” was installed. 

art in blue ocean postcard

Click on photo for a larger image

Duplication of a tourist postcard from the 1920s and ‘30s

Bullard grew up in Southern California and has lived in Laguna Beach since 1975. Her formal education includes Orange Coast College, Cal State University of Long Beach and the Art institute of Southern California. 

Her multi-media artwork covers a broad range of skills and talent including ceramic sculpture, watercolors and oil painting. Bullard has exhibited and sold her artwork at the Sawdust Art Festival for more than 35 years. While there, she served as a trustee for the Sawdust Artist Benevolence Fund for more than 12 years. 

In addition to her exhibitions in many Southern California galleries, Bullard’s public art commissions include installations in several Kaiser Permanente hospitals throughout Los Angeles and Orange County. 

Bullard is an Honorary Board Member and actively involved with Laguna Outreach for Community Arts, a nonprofit arts education organization. She currently serves as education coordinator and is an Honorary Board Member for L.O.C.A. which provides innovative art workshops and programs based in Laguna Beach. Her greatest joy and passion is inspiring and mentoring a new generation of artists. 

art in gallery closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Three-dimensional glazed ceramic tiles

Marsh’s work has been commissioned for public art (her installation Colors of the Canyon is on Broadway Street), private collections, medical and educational facilities, corporations and cities, military bases and hospitality locations throughout the U.S. and beyond.

Best known for her pierced metal narrative sculptures. Marsh’s contemporary installations relate to the specific environment and seek interactivity with the viewers as the content connects to them personally through their history, collective values and goals, or the world immediately surrounding them. Other sculptural series include organic stone sculptures in marble, limestone and alabaster. 

Marsh began her work in multiple mediums while receiving a bachelor’s degree at Penn State in art education. Her specialization in ceramics, fiber and jewelry soon extended into her love of surface, texture and process. A Masters in Art at Cal State Long Beach added research in ethnic crafts and their patterns and symbols. Post graduate architecture classes at the University of California at Irvine helped channel her pursuit of spatial and 2D design organization.

In 2010 she received the “Artist of the Year” Art Star Award from the LB Arts Alliance. 

This is the 68th article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - [email protected]

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.