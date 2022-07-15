NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 56  |  July 15, 2022

School Notes 071522

School Notes

News and notes from our colleges and universities

The University of Utah congratulates the more than 8,000 graduates who make up the Class of 2022 during an in-person commencement ceremony on May 5, after two years of virtual celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Class of 2022 is filled with so many amazing students, with unique and remarkable stories. Among our recent graduates we have a decorated student veteran of the year, an Olympic skier and a Rhodes Scholar – the first at the U in 20 years,” said Taylor Randall, president of the University of Utah. “All of our graduates helped create a rich, diverse and vibrant environment during their time at the U. We appreciate their dedication as scholars and their enthusiasm for building a better future.”

From Laguna Beach:

Sage Patchell earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English in Spring 2022. 

The University of Utah, located in Salt Lake City in the foothills of the Wasatch Mountains, is the flagship institution of higher learning in Utah. Founded in 1850, it serves more than 32,000 students from across the U.S. and the world.

 

