 Volume 14, Issue 56  |  July 15, 2022

Narrative Gallery presents a behind-the-scenes look at the concept drawings of Dr. Seuss

Narrative Gallery is presenting “The Spark of an Icon: A Behind-the-Scenes Look at Dr. Seuss’ Concept Drawings.” These works will be on display through Monday, Aug. 15.

These concept drawings will transport gallery goers to the moment of creation, allowing the opportunity to peer over Dr. Seuss’ shoulder as they come to life.

For more than 60 years, Dr. Seuss’ illustrations have brought a visual realization to his fantastic and imaginary worlds. His artistic talent went beyond the printed page, and yet to this day, his talent is virtually unknown to the general public. Throughout his lifetime, Theodore Seuss Geisel (aka Dr. Seuss) created paintings and sculpture.

Narrative Gallery will share a compelling selection of artworks from The Art of Dr. Seuss Collection, where visitors may explore and acquire works from Dr. Seuss’ best-known children’s books, as well as a mind-expanding collection based on decades of artwork.

The concept drawings included in this historic exhibition offer a rare, behind-the-scenes view into Dr. Seuss’ artistic process. They exemplify the transformative power of ideas and how, in one quick stroke of a pencil, ideas can change the world. With simply a pencil, paper and his trusted drawing table, these never-before-seen characters passed from the ethereal to the tangible in a series of frenetic, bold and highly impulsive concept drawings. They were the first spark of an idea and marked the inception of such iconic characters as The Cat in the Hat, Horton and Sam-I-Am.

Each of these estate-authorized limited editions has been adapted and reproduced from Geisel’s original drawings, paintings, or sculptures. Additionally, each work bears a posthumously printed or engraved Dr. Seuss signature, identifying the work as an authorized limited edition commissioned by the Dr. Seuss estate.

Founder Robert Chase Jr.

On Saturday, July 23 from 1-5 p.m., stop by the gallery to meet Founder Robert Chase Jr. who will be in attendance at the show answering questions. Valet parking will be provided at Hotel Laguna, located at 425 S. Coast Highway. Just mention “Bob Chase.”

Narrative Gallery is located at 333 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.narrative-gallery.com.

 

