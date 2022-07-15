NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 56  |  July 15, 2022

Find joy and fulfillment in retirement 071522

Find joy and fulfillment in retirement: Sign up for Vivian Clecak’s class at the Susi Q this summer

Retirement is a stage of life many people look forward to – only to find themselves restless, bored, or unfulfilled. It’s a time of unique and often unexpected challenges.

So what’s a retiree to do? The sudden freedom to sit home and watch daytime TV might give you pleasure for a while, but it’s not likely to engross you for long and it’s hardly healthy. 

For some ideas, and a way to adopt just the right attitude to bring joy to this new phase, you might want to consider Vivian Clecak’s in-person class at the Susi Q, Discovering Your Purpose in Retirement. The workshop takes place on four Wednesdays between 2 and 3:30 p.m. from July 20 through August 10 at the Susi Q and is limited to 10 participants. 

“One in three new retirees struggle with finding purpose after leaving their job,” said Clecak. “Finding purpose in retirement isn’t just nice to have – it’s a necessity. It’s tied to your health, healing, happiness and ultimately your longevity.”

Clecak explains that retirement is what is known as a “luminal moment” – a transition between what was and what will be. 

“It’s a time to say goodbye to who you were in your working life, with the losses that might entail and embrace new beginnings – a time to reflect on who you might now become. There are big decisions to be made.”

find joy vivian

Submitted photo

Vivian Clecak facilitates Susi Q’s “Finding Purpose in Retirement”

Clecak recommends examining your dreams and expectations and thoughtfully exploring new opportunities for fulfillment.

“I’d suggest talking things through with a friend. Or, better, join our class to process the changes in your life with others in a similar position. I watch with delight as participants inspire and help each other,” she added. 

“In my last session, retirees ranged in age from early 60s to mid-80s. I love to see the change in them. It’s rewarding to see people move from depression to excitement about what life might have in store.”

The former founder of a nonprofit focused on helping victims of domestic violence, Clecak knows from experience what it is like to leave behind a beloved job. “But I felt that I was young enough to try something new, to explore other meaningful avenues,” she said. “It’s not about age, it’s about passion and how to make a great life for yourself. That’s our focus.”

find joy kathy

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Retiree and workshop participant Kathy Panzl (right) enjoys part-time booth sitting for jeweler Merrijane Morrison at the Sawdust Art Festival

Participants rave about the difference it has made in their lives. 

“Vivian challenged us to take a first step, just a small step forward into the unknown and try something we have hesitated to do in the past,” Kathy Panzl, a retired marketing executive, said. “I finally found the courage to make a change I knew was important for my mental and physical well-being. That decision has changed the trajectory of my life in a positive way. The class opened up a new brighter future than I visualized when I began attending.”

Participants in the class come from every profession, including former stay-at-home moms, lawyers, marketing executives and artists. Some are newly retired; some are in their 80s and have been retired for a while.

“What’s next in your life?” Clecak asked. “Come discover your options and have fun in the process as you meet like-minded people.”

The Susi Q is located at 380 Third St., Laguna Beach. Underground parking is available. To register, visit www.thesusiq.org and click on Support Services Catalog. Or, to register by phone, call 949.715.8104. Proof of vaccination will be required. Masks are optional.

The Susi Q offers a wide range of educational and fun programs, classes and clubs for older adults – though all ages are welcome. The Susi Q’s Care Management Department provides free consultation, education and practical resources for vulnerable seniors, enabling them to stay safe, informed and independent. For more information on The Susi Q, the portal to access the best of Laguna’s community resources, visit www.thesusiq.org.

 

