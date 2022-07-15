NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 56  |  July 15, 2022

Laguna Dance Festival to host some FP 071522

Laguna Dance Festival to host some of contemporary dance and classic ballet’s biggest names this August

By MARRIE STONE

One of the unexpected benefits of living in Laguna Beach is that we share our town with a lot of world-renowned performers. Sometimes these artists bring their talent – and their colleagues – home. Two distinguished legends in the dance world hail from Laguna and are combining their creative synergy as the Laguna Dance Festival (LDF) resumes next month. 

Jodie Gates, founder of the LDF and founding director of USC’s Glorya Kaufman School of Dance, has brought remarkable artistry to Laguna’s stages since 2005. A former principal dancer with the Joffrey Ballet, Frankfurt Ballet and Pennsylvania Ballet, Gates’ ties to the professional dance world are vast and enduring. She’s bestowed both her connections and her skills to consistently deliver professional performances to our community. 

Founder of Laguna Dance Festival Jodie Gates orchestrated the return of the Laguna Dance Festival, happening on August 12 and 13 at the Laguna Beach High School Artists Theatre

Laguna native Skylar Campbell is another notable name in ballet. Known as an award-winning international principal dancer with The National Ballet of Canada, Campbell recently joined the Houston Ballet. As founder of the Skylar Campbell Dance Collective (SCDC), a nonprofit organization that seeks to bring together professional dancers to perform in intimate environments, Campbell’s desire to make classic ballet financially and intellectually accessible to a wider audience makes this collaboration with Gates a perfect fit. 

Photo by Karolina Kuras

Laguna native and celebrated dancer Skylar Campbell, founder of the Skylar Campbell Dance Collective

Next month, the LDF will present two days of celebrated artists in both contemporary dance and classic ballet. On Friday, Aug. 12, the Los Angeles based company BODYTRAFFIC pays tribute to the music of both Peggy Lee and Dean Martin. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the SCDC will feature several principal ballet dancers from across the nation, as well as live music by well-known musician Josiah Johnson (formerly with The Head and the Heart). Both performances will be held at the Laguna Beach High School Artists Theatre. 

“The two performances are a terrific complement to each other,” Gates said. I caught up with both Gates and Campbell to get a preview of what audiences can expect that weekend. 

BODYTRAFFIC – artists with an urban edge

Although BODYTRAFFIC’s dancers come from around the world, they call Los Angeles home. The city sets the mood for the company’s edgy urban vibe as they celebrate diversity, multiculturalism and individualism. While there’s often pressure for conformity in the dance world, BODYTRAFFIC pushes those boundaries to stage performances that are both cutting-edge and thought-provoking. 

Photo by Tatiana Wills

BODYTRAFFIC features a company of international professional dancers located in urban Los Angeles 

“BODYTRAFFIC has been featured at the LDF in previous years, and the size and scope of their artistic work is a great fit for our venues and audiences,” said Gates. “The company represents high-quality contemporary dance and often brings dance pieces that have a theatrical element that includes iconic and popular music. The evening is whimsical and demonstrates how a story can be told by the language of a dancer’s movement.”

Photo by Rob Latour

BODYTRAFFIC will perform at the Laguna Beach High School Artists Theatre on August 12

Since its inception in 2007, the company has received national and international recognition, performing in venues around the world. In 2016, they performed at the Hollywood Bowl with the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Selected by the Obama administration in 2015 to be cultural ambassadors to Israel and Jordan through DanceMotion USA, BODYTRAFFIC has also served as cultural ambassadors to South Korea, Algeria and Indonesia. Their commitment to ethnic and cultural diversity makes them perfect for these roles.

Next month, audiences can expect a performance that pays tribute to the past while bringing a contemporary twist. “The Friday evening performance features three dance works. Each work has a theatrical narrative and demonstrates the company’s ability to act on stage as well as dance,” said Gates. “A Million Voices is inspired by the great music of Peggy Lee. Lee’s music, in response to the political climate of her time, reminds us that even during dark times, life is worth enjoying.”

Pacopepepluto, choreographed by Alejandro Cerrudo, celebrates music by the late Dean Martin. Three solos set to songs popularized by Martin in the 1950s and ‘60s include “That’s Amore” and “In the Chapel in the Moonlight.”

“BODYTRAFFIC brings a great energy and contemporary style of group and solo dance that will be a lively and fun start to our weekend of performances and events,” Gates said.

The Skylar Campbell Dance Collective brings international stars to an intimate stage

On Saturday, Aug. 13, Campbell brings eight of his most celebrated dancers to the Laguna Beach High School Artists Theatre. Dancing a combination of solo, duet and quartet pieces all performed to live music, the pieces are uplifting and wholly accessible to any audience. 

“Small towns, such as Laguna Beach, usually don’t have the opportunity to see these kinds of dancers,” Campbell said. “Normally these performances would be reserved for places like the Segerstrom Center. Seeing this work at the Artists Theatre will be powerful because you’re much closer to the stage. It’s intimate. That’s the direction I’m taking my work now – presenting these high quality, high class works in intimate environments and sharing them with audiences that might not have the opportunity to attend a big stage theater performance.” 

Photo by Karolina Kuras

Skylar Campbell discovered his love of ballet through his mother and stepfather, who were both dancers with Ballet Pacifica and still live in Laguna Beach

Lauren Lovette, former principal dancer of the New York City Ballet, will perform Voices by famed choreographer Alexei Ratmansky and ballet’s iconic swan solo, The Dying Swan. An accomplished choreographer, Lovette’s work has been commissioned and performed by leading dance companies and festivals, including the New York City Ballet and American Ballet Theatre (among many others). 

Photo by Nisian Hughes

Principal dancer Lauren Lovette personifies the intertwining of dance and choreography, moving seamlessly from one to the other

Sydney Dolan – a finalist in the World Ballet Competition (2012-2016) as well as the Youth America Grand Prix (2014-2016) – and Ashton Roxander will perform George Balanchine’s Tchaikovsky Pas de Deux. Both artists are soloists for the Philadelphia Ballet. Jaclyn Oakley and Naazir Muhammad of the Houston Ballet will perform Orbit.

Photo by Arian Molina Soca 

Sydney Dolan joined Philadelphia Ballet as a member in 2016 and is now a first soloist

Elle Macy, a Huntington Beach native, and Miles Pertl of Pacific Northwest Ballet will perform Ghost Variations by choreographer Jessica Lang. The SCDC will also be performing Traveler, which was created in 2020 and nominated for Best Dance at the 2021 Canadian International Fashion Film Festival.

“The SCDC highlights how classical ballet can be exquisitely performed, as well as how ballet as an art form can transcend into contemporary dance,” said Gates.

Campbell focused on creating an evening that feels like a ballet repertoire without requiring the audience to have prior knowledge of classic ballet or follow complicated storylines. “I want to keep it compact enough so the audience wants more, but still feels like they’ve got enough,” said Campbell. “And I wanted to include live music. Those were the main priorities in crafting this evening, and we did it. The audience will get a live concert, classical ballet and contemporary ballet all in one evening. None of it feels intimidating. It’s just a feeling of flow – emotion and joy.”

Photo by Karolina Kuras

Jaclyn Oakley, wife of Skylar Campbell, danced with the National Ballet of Canada and will join the Houston Ballet next season

“These shows are bringing an incredible level of talent to Laguna Beach unlike ever before,” said Gates. “The community has a great opportunity to see these masters of dance perform iconic choreography in their own backyard. We’re thrilled to be presenting shows like this.”

Tickets for these performances are $50 for general admission and $30 for students. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

