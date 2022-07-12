NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 55  |  July 12, 2022

Police Files 071222

Police Files

Single-vehicle accident knocks down utility lines closing Laguna Canyon Road Saturday

At approximately 5:28 a.m. on Saturday morning, July 9, Laguna Beach Police officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision at 2633 Laguna Canyon Road. The vehicle struck and knocked down a Frontier utility pole which caused cable lines to fall across both lanes of traffic. 

Laguna Canyon Road was subsequently closed down to both directions of traffic while repairs were made to ensure passersby safety. The road was reopened by 12:28 p.m., according to a Nixle report.

There were no injuries and DUI was not a factor in the collision.

 

