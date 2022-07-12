NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 55  |  July 12, 2022

Fair Game 071222

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Pageant of the Masters lives up to its billing in presenting their WONDERFUL WORLD!

TOM MARCHLast Wednesday night (July 6), I was lucky enough to enjoy Pageant of the Masters. It runs through September 2nd. Let me say this, if you get the chance, don’t miss it! It was as good or better than ever.

The presentation this year is called WONDERFUL WORLD and that’s exactly what is conveyed. It begins with the reminder of Jules Verne’s book, Around the World in Eighty Days, and from there the evening is launched to a visit of art in 17 countries around the world.

Without spilling the beans, early on is a fabulous story of a real-life woman in the world of newspapering who decides to take on Verne’s challenge of 80 days. It was so well done that I found myself almost cheering on her quest as the story was told.

And, I’m sorry to say that after all my years in the newspaper business it was a story I wasn’t really that knowledgeable about. But I can tell you this, she’s on my “must explore list” going forward.

Anyway, back to the performance. Let’s break down the different pieces that comprise the overall evening.

The artwork, each and every year, truly amazes me. It’s something I find nearly impossible to explain to friends who’ve never seen it, while doing it justice. The detail, the actors themselves, the make-up, costuming and lighting make each scene absolutely awestriking.

Intermixed with the still art are the live art segments that include lots of music, dancing and other movements, again, along with their fabulous costuming that all combines to bring in a completely different element.

Blended into all of this is the orchestra, front and center, located under the stage. I think I counted 15+ musicians, led by Music Director, on the keyboard, Alby Wood Potts III. Their contributions were exquisite, adding to the pace and comfort for each piece as we explored what was being displayed.

As they say, a package isn’t completely finished and beautiful until you add the perfectly tied bow. In this case, that is the voice of the incomparable Richard Doyle. When the lights dimmed and the show began, Richard’s voice filled the air and reminded everyone, once again, that we were in for a special treat of an evening. So perfect is he at his skill that I cannot fathom the performance without him.

The final product is an exquisite 90 minutes, capped off as has become tradition by the always moving final display of The Last Supper.

Kudos to Diane Challis Davy for her direction, to Dan Duling, Ph.D., for his script and to the number of other people in the background, from costume designers to makeup artists, to master carpenters and set designers, to those behind the sound and the lighting, job extremely well-done. And that doesn’t include the many other people behind the scenes who never ask or expect an applause or to take a bow, and the volunteer cast themselves that MAKE the show.

Thank you. Each and every one of you. It’s truly a one-of-a-kind experience.

And, while the Pageant is certainly worth the price of admission, allow yourself ample time to tour the Festival of Arts (FOA) outside the Irvine Bowl beforehand. You won’t be disappointed.

Artists of all different mediums displaying their finest pieces and making it available for purchase. It’s exquisite.

Of course, my highlight was the students’ artwork to the right of the front entrance. The good news is that the future of art is in good local hands. 

• • •

Speaking of the FOA, there’s also food and entertainment to enjoy. And one of the great things is that with your used Pageant ticket you can still access the FOA at a later date.

Here are some of the other activities and events offered there:

–Daily docent art tours are available daily that lead you through the art exhibits learning about the different mediums and processes that make each artist’s work unique.

–Tuesday nights, from 5:30-7 p.m. are ladies night, when extraordinary female singers from all over Southern California take the stage in their new music series called “That Girl Can Sing.” The schedule runs through August.

–Wednesdays feature “Laguna’s Finest Music Series,” where limited nightclub seating is available in a reserved section. www.foapom.com/events-mmm/lagunas-finest.

–Thursdays are sponsored by Charles Schwab and Cambria Estate Winery presenting “Art, Jazz, Wine & Chocolate,” with $20 for wine and chocolate pairings in addition to the Festival admission. There’s also, again, limited “nightclub” seating available in the reserved section. www.foapom.com/events-mmm/art-jazz-wine-chocolate

–Friday offers up “Tremendous Tributes Music Series” that brings to the stage some of Southern California’s most well-known tribute bands. Talented performers pay homage to music legends as they re-create popular songs. www.foapom.com/events-mmm/tributes

–Then, on select Saturdays, the FOA will offer “Concerts on the Green” from 1-2:30 p.m. when award-winning musicians perform live. www.foapom.com/events/concerts-on-the-green.

–And finally, on Sundays enjoy “Spotlight on the Grand Piano Music Series.” www.foapom.com/events-mmm/spotlight-on-the-grand-piano.

You can check out each link for reservations and to understand the additional costs for each performance.

• • •

This Thursday, July 14, from 7-8 p.m. is Live! at the Museum with Duo Ondine at the Laguna Art Museum.

Enjoy their monthly chamber music concert that presents Grammy-winning artists, Alison Bjorkadel (harp) and Boglárka Kiss (flute). Performing together as Duo Ondine.

Reservations at www.lagunaartmuseum.org are free to Laguna Live! members and Museum members and $14 for non-members.

• • •

Sadly, rumors are circulating that the Royal Hawaiian Fire Grill, a Laguna Beach mainstay since its opening in 1947, is about to go by the wayside.

The report is that the restaurant’s owners, Martin Molteni and Mariano (Maro) Molteni, have been notified their rent will increase upwards of double effective August 1, in effect, forcing them to close its doors.

The landlord for the Royal Hawaiian is Mohammad Honarkar. Contact attempts to his spokesperson went unreturned.

The Moltenis completely renovated the property in 2019.

• • •

And King tides are happening this week. They occur when the orbits and alignment of the Earth, moon and sun combine to produce the greatest tidal effects of the year; normally July in the summer and January in the winter are the peak of the highest tide.

The tide heights for this week in Laguna Beach are Tuesday, July 12, a peak of 8.43 ft. at 8:34 p.m.; Wednesday, July 13, a peak of 8.5 ft. at 9:24 p.m.; Thursday, July 14, a peak of 8.33 ft. at 10:14 p.m., Friday, July 15, a peak of 7.8 ft. at 11:05 p.m. and Saturday, a peak of 7.19 ft. at 11:56 p.m.

 

