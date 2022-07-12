NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 55  |  July 12, 2022

Local teen’s “A Good Foundation” continues to help needy youth 

This summer, Nico Cambruzzi, a senior at Laguna Beach High School, aims to purchase 65 pairs of new sneakers for children in need. He is launching a “Be a Sneaker Sponsor” campaign to assist in buying new sneakers for homeless children in Orange County for back to school. Over the years, he has organized good works projects through “A Good Foundation” which he began in 4th grade as a service assignment for the Community Learning Center at TOW elementary.

Nico Cambruzzi

Cambruzzi believes that every child in America should have simple necessities. “One of the most visible signs of poverty is poorly fitting or damaged shoes,” he said. “No child should be lacking in something as basic as a decent shoe that fits. Giving kids a new pair of sneakers means starting the new school year with dignity and joy, which sounds like a good thing to do.”

For every $20 collected, a new pair of sneakers will be provided to a child. 

All donations are welcome and appreciated and can be made at www.agoodfoundation.org.

 

