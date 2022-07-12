NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 55  |  July 12, 2022

Upcoming events at Laguna Art Museum FP 071222

Upcoming events at Laguna Art Museum

Check out these upcoming events at Laguna Art Museum (LAM). From live music to an artist workshop and children’s summer day camp, there is something for all ages.

–Thursday, July 14 at 7 p.m. – Live! At the Museum: Duo Ondine

Join Duo Ondine as they perform on the harp and flute at the museum. Live! at the Museum is presented in partnership with Laguna Beach Live! Arrive early and enjoy the museum’s gallery and social time. More information can be found here.

Upcoming events collage

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

Learn collage in an artist workshop led by an LCAD MFA graduate

–Sunday, July 17 at 10 a.m. – Artist Workshop: Collage – An Artistic Composition Made of Diverse & Unexpected Materials

Join recent MFA graduate from LCAD, Jill Maytorena as she leads a workshop on collage. Discover the surprising impact that can be created by incorporating various elements as you blend decoration and craft with fine art. Supplies included with purchase of a ticket. Limited space available. Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $20; Non-members: $30. More information can be found here.

Upcoming events camps

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

Youngsters take over the galleries on Wednesdays when the museum is closed to the public for all kinds of artful engagement

–Wednesday, July 20 at 9:30 a.m. – People, Portraits, Personalities Summer Day Camp

Join these single-day summer camps that transform the museum into a space exclusive for kids! Students take over the galleries on Wednesdays when the museum is closed to the public for all kinds of artful engagement. You’ll fill the day with opportunities for making, exploration and play that you wouldn’t usually get at the museum. Camps place students into two groups by age and include activities suited to diverse learning abilities. Two camps are available for both age groups. Curricula are different for each camp, so students can sign up for both of their age group’s sessions. Geared to ages 10-12 only. Camps run from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. A healthy snack will be provided by the museum. Campers should bring their own lunches. Cost: Museum members: $35; Non-members: $45. Registration fees are fully refundable up to four weeks prior to the scheduled day camp session. More information can be found here.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

 

