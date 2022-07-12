It’s Happening at the Susi Q

For more information on all classes, activities and assistance, call The Susi Q Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 949.464.6645 or visit www.thesusiq.org. The Susi Q Senior Center is located at 380 Third St., Laguna Beach. [email protected]

Courtesy of The Susi Q

HAPPENINGS!

GALLERY Q AT THE SUSI Q 2022

Show: Animals – Wild and Not So Wild.

Exhibition Dates: Continuing through July 27 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Vote for “Your Favorite Animals in Art” at Gallery Q’s “Animals Wild and Not So Wild” exhibit running now through July 27 at the Susi Q, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The show features a partnership with Blue Bell Foundation for Cats and Catmosphere Laguna Foundation who together will award a “ca$h kitty” for the animal art voted BEST IN SHOW ($100) and the runner up ($50). All the paintings, photos and mixed media will be eligible for the prizes. Voting forms are available at the Gallery throughout the show’s duration. Click here for a virtual peek.

Courtesy of The Susi Q

Susi Q Matinees

Mondays & Fridays weekly, from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Free. Drop-In. (No registration is needed.) Each week will feature a different film. You can come weekly or just for the movies that interest you. Movie ratings range from G to R and will be posted prior to each showing. A schedule of movies and their rating is available online and at the Susi Q front desk. And yes, popcorn and lemonade provided! Questions? Call Christine Brewer at 949.715.8105.

CLASSES

Bridge

Let’s Play Bridge! Supervised Lessons (In-Person)

Six Fridays, July 8-Aug. 26 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Cost: $120. JANE DOBER (Gold Life Master & ACBL accredited teacher and instructor) presents a “Festival” of bridge fun this summer at the Susi Q. A variety of bridge topics will be discussed – lessons, handouts and pre-dealt boards to play. This is a great way to meet new people. No classes August 12 and 19.

Two-Week Summer Special Bridge Workshop (In-Person)

Two Mondays, July 25-Aug. 1 from 2-4 p.m. Cost: $50. Gold Life Master & ACBL accredited teacher and instructor, JANE DOBER brings her experience to a special two-week summer refresher workshop. Dober reviews NT bidding conventions, major suit raises, minor suit to NT, preempt, doubles and 2C openers. Each session has a short lesson followed up by pre-dealt boards to play. No partner is required.

Fitness

Wayne’s Standing Yoga (In-Person)

Mondays and Wednesdays monthly from 9-10:15 a.m. Cost: $4/class. Exercise your brain and body connection in one of the Susi Q’s most popular classes. Improve your coordination and balance and join in with a fun crowd of regulars who will cheer you on. Social hour follows. Instructor: Wayne Lawrence.

Leslie’s Stretch & Strengthen (Online)

Tuesdays and Thursdays monthly from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Cost: $9/class. Fitness Over Sixty. Pursue a healthy lifestyle by integrating a highly functional Zoom workout using The Harris Method. Sculpt, tone and build muscle while improving your stamina. Attention given to injury prevention, flexibility and basic training for balance. Have a towel, mat, a pair of two- or three-pound hand weights and water at your workout space. Instructor: Leslie Davis.

Music

Music Appreciation: Classical masterpieces (Hybrid)

Seven Fridays, July 15-Aug. 26 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Cost: $28/series. With accomplished pianist and composer Jeffrey at the keyboard, you’ll get to know more about the artists, eras and methods that make classical music great. Enjoy some of the world’s greatest symphonies, concertos, quartets and rhapsodies. This class will be offered via ZOOM and with limited in-person seating for 10. First come, first served.

Retirement

Discovering Your Purpose in Retirement (In-Person)

Four Wednesdays, July 20-Aug. 10 from 2-3:30 p.m. Free. Finding purpose in retirement isn’t just nice to have – it’s a necessity. It’s tied to your health, healing, happiness and ultimately your longevity. Join facilitator Vivian Clecak and explore your passions and the values that can be your indicator of purpose.

Safe Driving

AARP Smart Driver Course (In-Person)

Tuesday, July 19 from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Cost: $20 AARP members; $25 non-members. Review safe driving strategies and brush up on your defensive driving techniques. Class certificate may entitle participant to insurance discount. No test! Checks are only payable two days in advance to AARP. Visit or call the front desk at 949.464.6645, or register online here.

Technology

Meet Libby – The one-tap library reading app from your local library (In-Person)

Thursday, July 21 from 1-2 p.m. Free. All over the world, local libraries offer millions of eBooks and audiobooks. You can borrow them – for FREE, instantly – with a library card and Libby: the award-winning, much-loved app for libraries. Join a Laguna Beach Library representative for an in-person, tutorial on how to download and use the Libby app on your smartphone, iPad, tablet or laptop. Don’t forget to bring your library card, or plan to secure one at the workshop.

"Drop-In" Computer Assistance (In-Person)

Thursdays weekly from 12-2 p.m. Free.

Learning basic computer skills is more important than ever. Bring your questions and your gadgets to volunteer experts and get tech-savvy.

Yoga/Meditation

Mindfulness Meditation (Online)

Second and Fourth Tuesdays monthly, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. Mindfulness is the ultimate workout for cultivating an optimal mind-body relationship. Mindful meditation will offer you clarity, joy and helps calm your mind and body during stressful times like these.

Facilitated by Megan McCarver.

Yoga Nidra: Graceful Transitions (Online)

First Thursday monthly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Yoga Nidra (yogic sleep) guides one into a deep state of consciousness between awake and asleep, which has been shown to reduce anxiety and pain, and restore well-being even in the state of disease, dying and grief.

Facilitated by Dr. Andrea Deerheart.

COMING UP IN AUGUST!

Mark and Jeff’s Summer Ukulele Jam (Online)

Two Wednesdays, Aug. 3 and 10 from 9-10:30 p.m. Free. Susi Q has a fun, two-part “play-along/sing-along” refresher geared to students who have completed (Mark and Jeff’s) beginner or advanced beginner course, or have played on your own (and know first position A, B C, D, F, & G, chords, the minors and 7ths for them and Em E7.) No ability to read music is required.

Shared Adventures: Always Looking for the Unusual (Hybrid)

Tuesday, Aug. 16 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Join popular adventurer, artist and photographer Wanda Matjas for a special video slideshow of images set to music featuring the curious, the unexpected and things unnoticeable – until you take a second look.

Jazz on a Summer’s Night (In-Person)

Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. Free. Come relax or swing to the smooth sounds of sunset jazz on the Susi Q patio. Lights refreshments will be served. Features the Laguna Beach Community JaZz Band.

SUPPORT & ASSISTANCE SERVICES

Call 949.715.8104 for appointments and more information.

Heart to Heart Support Group

Mondays weekly from 10-11 a.m. Free. Facilitated by Kathleen “Kay” Wenger, LMFT, LPCC.

Here’s a support group where connections from the heart matter. Join for emotional support, practical information and advice on how to cope with your unique situation.

Feeling the Blues?

Individual counseling by appointment.

Is the constant change with the COVID -19 pandemic confusing, frustrating and causing you anxiety? Licensed therapists can help anyone who is 55+ find solutions, strategies and strengths for coping. Therapists meet one-on-one by scheduled appointment. Note: In-person sessions observe strict risk-reduction guidelines. Masks are required.

Women Supporting Women

Wednesdays weekly from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Facilitated by Diane Fisher, MA, LMFT. Aging presents issues we can never prepare for in advance because we never know where life will take us. Discuss health challenges, financial worries, emotional issues and other challenges unique to women at this stage. Women Supporting Women creates a safe place to speak and be heard by others who share a similar journey.

Alzheimer’s & Dementia Caregivers Support Group

First and Third Wednesdays from 1:30-3 p.m. Free.

Guided by Sue Staub, trained ALZOC Volunteer.

Alzheimer’s and dementia are life changing for both those who are diagnosed and those close to them. The Susi Q is continuing to host virtual group sessions that let participants share experiences, feelings and coping strategies.

Death Cafe

Last Monday monthly from 3:30-5 p.m. Free.

Facilitated by Dr. Andrea Deerheart.

Relaxed monthly discussions create an open and safe space to talk about matters of life and death. Note: If you signed up for a previous Death Cafe, you are on the roster and will be automatically notified of the next session.

Chronic Illness Support Group

Tuesdays weekly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free.

Facilitated by Sandra Weiss, Ph.D.

When confronting a major illness, loss or major life change, knowing that you are not alone is important. Individuals, caregivers and families 55+ are invited to share and get help in taking the best care of yourself.

Legal Clinic Phone Consultations

Second Monday of the month by appointment from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Free.

Courtesy of Jane Fulton, Seaside Legal Services. Seniors 55+ can find free legal assistance, advice and referrals for issues that include social security, contracts, housing, wills and more. Phone appointments only.

Have Questions about Medicare? (HICAP Counseling)

Third Monday monthly from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. The Susi Q, in partnership with the Council on Aging, is continuing free Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy (HICAP) by phone during the health crisis. The HICAP counselor will provide unbiased information to help you make the best choices for your health care needs.

Care Management

By appointment during business hours (in person, by Zoom or by phone).

Time can bring challenges that impact our ability to live safely and independently. When this happens, you need a place to turn for guidance and support. That’s why care management is a core service at The Susi Q. Services are free. Donations are welcome.

Lifelong Laguna

By appointment during business hours.

Lifelong Laguna reaches beyond the walls of the Susi Q to help you live safely at home. This mission is more vital than ever during the pandemic. Staff and volunteers are available to help with errands.

Visit www.thesusiq.org and click on Classes & Registration to register for any of the wide array of programs, classes or support service offerings. Call 949.715.8105 for further assistance.

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming visitors with their monthly program of events. For more information, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org.

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Join a Park Ranger for a fun introduction to the animals and plants of Crystal Cove State Park in their weekly Junior Ranger programs taking place on Tuesdays, July 19 and 26 from 10-11 a.m. This children’s nature program is a favorite in State Parks and allows kids to earn a badge, stamps, a poster, or a patch. Meet at the Ranger Station. (PCH inland at stoplight at School-State Park and follow the signs toward the Ranger Station).

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Tours are back so come explore Crystal Cove like you never have before. Guests join Crystal Cove Conservancy staff on a walking tour of the Historic District in Crystal Cove State Park. Learn about the park’s history, stories and even get a peek inside of one of the park’s historic cottages. All ages are welcome. The first tour dates are July 13 and August 10 from 2:30-4 p.m. there is a maximum of 12 guests per tour, so register now! If dates sell out, new dates will be announced.

Enjoy an early morning low tide and beat the crowds at Crystal Cove State Park where a park naturalist will lead a guided tidepool walk to Rocky Bight and help identify animals and describe some awesome adaptations of the tidepool organisms on Wednesday, July 20 at 9 a.m. Meet at Los Trancos parking lot near the trailer. (PCH inland at Los Trancos). $15 day-use parking fee.

Explore the night sky in a guided interpretive two-hour, four-mile Full Moon Hike at Crystal Cove State Park on Wednesday, July 13 from 8-10 p.m. A park naturalist will lead hikers on this moderate to difficult loop trail with uneven terrain and a steep uphill climb. Wear sturdy shoes, bring water, dress in layers and bring a red flashlight (if you have one). All hikers must stay as a group with the park naturalist and must be at least 8 years old. Meet at the Ranger Station. (PCH inland at stoplight at School-State Park and follow the signs toward the Ranger Station). $5 night rate.

Explore Crystal Cove State Park at your own pace. Head out on the Environmental Study Loop Trail or into Moro Canyon with self-guided activities on this Family Fun Morning on Friday, July 15 from 9-11 a.m. Look for animal evidence, smell local plants, and listen for bird songs while learning about the natural resources in the park. Meet a Park Naturalist to pick up your adventure goodies at the Ranger Station. (PCH inland at stoplight at School-State Park and follow the signs toward the Ranger Station). $15 day-use parking fee.

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Crystal Cove State Park is a great spot to look for resident dolphins, migrating whales and birds just passing by the coastline. Join a park naturalist for a Whale & Wildlife “Twalk” on Saturday, July 16 at 9 a.m. and learn some fun facts about the coastal creatures as you walk the bluff trail and scan the ocean at each overlook. Bring binoculars for better viewing. Meet at Pelican Point lot #4 (PCH coastward at Newport Coast left at kiosk to the last lot). $20 day-use parking fee.

Walk with a park naturalist and see if you can spot the plants and animals on Crystal Cove State Park’s Nature Bingo on Thursdays, July 21 and 28 from 9-10 a.m. Walk the 1/2 mile Environmental Studies Loop Trail to search for the natural treasures in the park. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow the signs to the Campground/). $15 day-use fee.

Enjoy a day at Crystal Cove State Park and learn about sharks when students from the Shark Lab at California State University Long Beach staff their Shark Shack information and activity booth and help beachgoers build an appreciation for and eliminate fear about sharks and other marine life on Friday, July 22 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Check out some cool shark stuff, play a game, and learn some fun facts about these amazing creatures and about the technology the lab is using to study them. The Shark Shack will be popped up near the Beachcomber Cafe. Park in the Los Trancos lot (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos then walk across the street or take the shuttle). $15 day use fee.

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Love birds, nature and strolls in the park? Crystal Cove State Park is a great spot to identify new species as well as seeing and hearing the resident avian friends like California Gnatcatchers, Greater Roadrunners and Osprey. Come join a park naturalist for an easy Summer Bird Walk in the backcountry and along the shoreline on Saturday, July 23 at 8 a.m. Meet at the Berns Amphitheatre (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the campground). Day-use fee: $20.

State parks, campgrounds and s’mores are a summertime tradition. Come down to the Berns Amphitheater at Crystal Cove State Park to Chat and Snack with a Ranger and learn about some of the nocturnal animals that live in the park on Saturday, July 23 from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Bring your s’more fixings and they’ll have the fire pit lit. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the campground). $5 sunset rate.

Join the Great Plein Air Art Experience

Celebrate more than 100 years of plein air art at Crystal Cove State Park. Come spend a relaxing day capturing the beauty of Crystal Cove on canvas with the guidance of a Crystal Cove plein air artist.

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Classes are offered Tuesdays and Thursdays from August 4-30 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and are likely to sell out. Register now. Sessions are held in Cottage #13 (The Beaches Cottage) in Crystal Cove State Park’s Historic District. The cost is $100 per workshop; $85 for Conservancy Members. All supplies are provided. Class size is limited to 12 people, ages 18 and up only. www.crystalcove.org

Family Plein Air Art Exploration classes have been added for artists 8 years of age and up. During the two-hour program, family teams will explore the basics of plein air painting, and then each family member will create a masterpiece that captures the summer spirit of the Cove. These classes from 9-11 a.m. are offered on July 20, so register now! Sessions are held in Cottage #13 (The Beaches Cottage) in Crystal Cove State Park’s Historic District.

Discover a new activity, event…through City Rec

The City of Laguna Beach Recreation Dept. is offering a variety of programs for all ages, and registration is now open for spring and summer camps and classes. Sign up early to guarantee your space; classes may be cancelled if minimum enrollment is not reached. Recreation Committee Scholarships are currently available to use toward classes. For an application, click here.

SUMMER CAMP ROUNDUP

There are myriad choices for fun this summer. From beach & aquatics camps to sports camps and creative & STEM camps, register now. Get physical with Beach Camp Laguna, Junior Lifeguards, Skim Laguna, High School Tennis Prep, Beach Volleyball, Champions Tennis & Swim, Little Mermaids & Sea Cubs LEGO Remote Control Mania and Laguna Beach Surf School! Coming soon: Kyne Dance Camp, Radio Camp at KXFM, Fit First Sports Bootcamp, Skyhawks Soccer, LEGO Engineering, Swim Lessons and Beginning Water Polo. Check them all out at www.lagunabeachcity.net.

CLASSES FOR ALL INTERESTS

Here’s a sampling of the classes and activities to choose from. To register for winter programs and classes, go here.

YOUTH & CHILDREN

CLASSES:

~Laguna Beach Water Polo Club

~Track & Field Clinic

~Swim Team & Swim Team Prep

~Skyhawks Soccer Tots

~Tennis

ADULT PROGRAMMING:

ART & ENRICHMENT

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

~Beginning Drawing & Watercolor

~Introduction to Printmaking

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

DANCE CLASSES

~Mary’s Beginner Line Dancing

~Lyrical Modern Dance

~Zumba Workout with Judith

~Learn the Salsa!

DROP-IN CLASSES

~Better Life Boxing

~T’ai Chi Ch’uan

~Argentine Tango

~Beginner Belly Dance

~Masters Swimming Punch Pass

~Ping Pong

~Lyrical Modern Dance

FITNESS

~Masters Swimming

~Mary’s FitFlex Stretch

~Mary’s Fitness Beyond 50!

~Mary’s Low Impact Training

~Pickleball

~Tennis

Coming Soon Beach Volleyball

FIT FIRST FUN FIT CAMP

This activity/health focused daily summer camp (one-week sessions), is to keep children active, outdoors and developing healthy active lifestyles. Each day, campers participate in general sports, exercise, specials (yoga, karate, dance, etc.) and fun activities (such as relay races and competitions) to create a positive connection with fitness and exercise. Junior and Varsity half day and full day sessions at Lang Park. For the catalog, go here.

LIFEGUARD CERTIFICATION

This class provides the knowledge and skills to prevent, recognize and respond to emergencies and to provide care for breathing and cardiac emergencies, injuries and sudden illnesses. Participants who successfully complete the Lifeguarding course receive an American Red Cross certificate for Lifeguarding/First Aid/CPR/AED, valid for two years.

Call 949.497.0780 or email [email protected] for more information.

EVENTS

Music in the Park

Sundays, continuing through August 21 in Bluebird Park. Free concerts start at 5 p.m. Please do not set up before 3 p.m. No dogs, smoking or display/sale of merchandise are allowed. Alcohol is permitted, but must be accompanied by a full meal.

Schedule line up:

7/17 - The Great North Special

7/24 - Stone Soul (Motown)

7/31 - Upstream (Reggae/Soca)

8/7 - ABBA LA

8/14 - Los Pinguos (Argentinian Latin)

8/21 - LA Sound Machine (Estefan)

Volleyball Tournaments

The City of Laguna Beach hosts a series of annual beach volleyball tournaments at Main Beach.

Upcoming Tournaments:

Thursday, July 28 – Laguna Female’s Youth 16U & 12U

Adult Softball

The City of Laguna Beach hosts summer adult 16’ softball at Riddle Field. Registration is now open for the summer season. Games are traditionally played on either Monday or Thursday evenings starting in late June. For more info contact Garrett Rauch at 949.464.6640.

AROUND TOWN

Hortense Miller Gardens

The Hortense Miller Garden, established in 1959, covers two and a half acres of the upper slopes of Boat Canyon in Laguna Beach. The garden is home to a large range of plants that can be grown in Southern California coastal zones, providing a source of inspiration for visitors in planning their own gardens. Tours cover the grounds and the interior of the mid-century modern home built specifically to capture the canyon to ocean views of this unique property. Sign up here for a tour.

Fall AYSO Registration

Laguna Beach AYSO Region 86 is the #1 youth soccer program in Laguna Beach, and they have programs for players of ages 4-18. AYSO’s Six Philosophies set them apart from the rest: Everyone Plays, Balanced Teams, Open Registration, Positive Coaching, Good Sportsmanship and Player Development.

Fall season starts September 10. Registration closes July 31; click here to get started!

Laguna Beach Recreation Division, 380 3rd St., Laguna Beach. www.lagunabeachcity.net; email [email protected]

Meet Pet of the Week Molly

Molly is currently taking over Pet of the Week. She is a 7-year-old Golden Doodle. She came from an abusive environment, and the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter has been treating her for the last six months. She has made great progress and is very well behaved.

Molly is sweet hearted and loves all animals. She will also gain a beautiful coat of fur as she continues to grow. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Molly adopted as soon as possible.

Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter

Molly remains in need of a loving home

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is 5% as compared to the national return rate of 50%.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Call 949.497.3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures at www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.