 Volume 14, Issue 55  |  July 12, 2022

Laguna Beach – A Look Back

Courtesy of Dr. Gregg DeNicola, Laguna Beach Historical Society

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Historical Society

The Sawdust Festival in 1968. Sawdust moves to a three-acre eucalyptus grove owned by Walter and Dorothy Funk at 935 Laguna Canyon Road. 

Laguna Beach Historical Society is located at 278 Ocean Ave. For more information, call 949.497.6834 or visit www.lagunabeachhistory.org.

 

