 Volume 14, Issue 55  |  July 12, 2022

Jacobucci, Miller, McGhee among winners FP 071222

Jacobucci, Miller, McGhee among winners at Art-To-Go Best in Show

The Artists Fund at Festival of Arts presented the Art-To-Go Best in Show awards to eight artists on Sunday, July 10. The fundraising collection, themed “What the World Needs Now,” features more than 100 originals donated by Festival exhibitors to support the hardship fund for artists. Art-To-Go is available daily through August 28 on the Festival of Arts grounds.

Appearing on stage were The Artists Fund President Wendy Wirth; Festival of Arts Director of Exhibits Christine Georgantas and Awards Juror, Chair of MFA Drawing and Painting at Laguna College of Art + Design Peter Zokosky. He was moved by the artists-helping-artists mission of The Artists Fund, and Art-To-Go.

“It’s beautiful when artists come together to support those in need,” Zokosky said. “It was a pleasure to view so many excellent works in the Art-To-Go collection.”

Jacobucci, Miller group winners

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Rick Graves

The Artists Fund’s Art-To-Go presented Best in Show awards to these winning artists on Sunday, July 10 on the Festival of Arts grounds

Yuri Kuznetsov won Best in Theme for his painting Low Down Sky, showing fictional wildlife in a floating dreamlike maze. 

Zokosky’s other Best in Show picks included Nan Luh – First Place for her painting of a Geisha; Mark Jacobucci – Second Place for his Huntington Beach Pier painting, and Elizabeth McGhee – Third Place for her painting.

Honorable mentions went to Dan Miller for his topaz pendant; Cheryl Kelleher Walsh for her photography and Judith Haron for her mixed media piece.

The People’s Choice Award, voted on by Festival patrons, went to painter Kirah Martin.

Artists Fund President Wendy Wirth handed certificates and gifts to winners and Christine Georgantas congratulated the winners.

All Art-To-Go buyers qualify to win a two-night stay at The Tides Inn. View a portion of the collection online at www.TheArtistsFund-foa.org, or call 949.612.1949.

Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters are located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.foapom.com.

 

