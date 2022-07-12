NewLeftHeader

 July 12, 2022

“Art in Public Places” – Canyon Walkers by Brittany Ryan

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

In May 2018, Laguna College of Art + Design (LCAD) installed Canyon Walkers, a trio of heroic-scale figurative sculptures along Laguna Canyon Road at LCAD’s Main Campus.

The Art Student, Hiker and Companion and Traveler are located on the LCAD main campus at 2222 Laguna Canyon Road

Cast in bronze, the three sculptures were all conceived and designed by Brittany Ryan, lead LCAD sculpture faculty and BFA Drawing + Painting and MFA Painting alumna, who led a team of talented LCAD student sculptors: Elizabeth Alvarez (Illustration w/ Drawing + Painting Emphasis and Sculpture minor, 2016), Maxwell Gerber (Game Art: 3D Character, 2017), Charlie Goering (Drawing + Painting, 2016) and Atiyeh Hess (Animation, 2017).

According to Ryan, the figures are representative of the people one might see making their way through the culturally unique Laguna Canyon.

The art student 

Born in 1983 in San Diego, Ryan graduated in 2005 from LCAD with a BFA, majoring in Illustration and a minor in Sculpture and her MFA in drawing and painting in 2010. In the interim (2008), she studied portrait painting at the Florence Academy in Florence, Italy. Since 2014 she has been the sculpture department coordinator and an instructor at LCAD. 

At the time of the installation, former LCAD President Jonathan Burke said, “Canyon Walkers will complement and capture the free-thinking, artistic spirit of Laguna Canyon. Each figure tells a story of Laguna Canyon archetypes whose stories in this unique environment will live on for future generations.” 

The concept for Canyon Walkers began in January 2016 when Ryan and Burke discussed the replacement of the three, two-times life-size female figure sculptures that had marked the College’s Main Campus for nearly ten years. Cast in plaster and intended to last for only five years, the elements and proximity to the beach had degraded them and after many repairs, replacement became necessary.

Ryan wanted viewers to relate to the power and intent of the figures

Canyon Walkers was the first large-scale public art installation for Ryan, a four-year exhibitor at the Festival of Arts who has also participated in Laguna Art Museum’s “Palette to Palate” and numerous other annual art auction events. 

In 2015, Ryan received the Elizabeth Greenshields Foundation Grant. The previous year, she was commissioned to create a sculpture of LCAD Co-Founder, Nellie Gail Moulton. The work was presented to the recipient of the LCAD Creative Partnership Award at its 26th Annual Collector’s Choice Art Auction and Gala. 

During her career, Ryan has been involved in group shows with local museums, galleries and art associations and over the years has received many commendations for her work. Among them: In 2020, she won the Gold Medal award at the National Sculpture Societies 87th Annual Awards show, and in 2021, she was juried into the California Art Club Gold Medal Show and won first place in sculpture at the Portrait Society International competition.

A timeless traveler 

In the execution of her work, Ryan is said to strive for balance between a modern aesthetic which could prevent the work from feeling timeless and an entirely classical one that might make it irrelevant. In Canyon Walkers, the figures are specific, not idealized, not without identity. She looks for a space somewhere between narrative and poetry for them to inhabit – hoping the viewer relates deeply to the power and intent of the figures, to care about where they are going and to feel what motivates them. 

This is the 67th article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

