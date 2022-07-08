NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

67.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 54  |  July 8, 2022

Chamber to hold ribbon cutting 070822

Chamber to hold ribbon cutting at Rum Social

On Thursday, July 21 at 5:40 p.m., join the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce in welcoming Rum Social to the community with a ribbon cutting.

“Rum Social is a fun escape of topical cocktail vibes and paradise food flavors, all nestled within a sexy island style bar and restaurant,” said owner John Fisher.

“I snuck into Rum Social prior to the opening and was blown away by the quality of design and décor, said Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold, Interim CEO of the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce.  “Now being a frequent diner, the food is equally as impressive.” 

Light appetizers and refreshments will be served.

Rum Social is located at 448 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce drives economic prosperity and quality of life for the city of Laguna Beach by being the voice of business, promoting collaboration and helping members grow their business.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - [email protected]

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.