NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

67.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 54  |  July 8, 2022

Laguna Beach Business Club 2022 Speaker Series 070822

Laguna Beach Business Club 2022 Speaker Series welcomes Anders Lasater

The Laguna Beach Business Club (LBBC) has announced their July 21 meeting speaker is Anders Lasater, AIA, president of the award-winning architectural studio, Anders Lasater Architects, Inc. The LBBC holds a breakfast meeting the third Thursday of each month starting at 7:30 a.m. hosting speakers that discuss topics valuable to achieving success in your personal and professional lives.

Lasater will answer the question, “What does an architect really do, anyway?” by sharing an inside look into the business of architecture and the difference between the perception and reality of what an architect does.

Laguna Beach Business Club Lasater

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Business Club

Anders Lasater

By the time Lasater was 10 years old, he knew that he’d grow up to be either an architect or a heavy metal drummer. He shifted focus from the music studio to the architectural studio when ‘90s, grunge and alternative music pushed heavy metal out of the spotlight, and he began working for some of the best architects in Orange County. After finishing two degrees in architecture and design theory, he opened the doors to his own firm in 2005, where he specializes in innovative designs for custom homes, galleries, salons, restaurants, retail fashion boutiques and specialized commercial projects. He’s fortunate to have a diverse group of passionate architects working for him who find the same joy in making thoughtful architecture as he does.

Lasater received a Master of Architecture degree from UCLA and Bachelor of Architecture degree, cum laude, from Cal Poly Pomona and served on the faculty of Cal Poly Pomona where he taught architectural design studio for two years. He continues to be a guest lecturer and juror for architecture and design classes at Cal Poly Pomona, Cal Baptist University, USC, Saddleback College, Orange Coast College, Cal State Long Beach, Los Angeles Institute of Architecture and Design and Chapman University. Lasater is a licensed architect in the states of California, Texas and Hawaii and a licensed residential designer in Nevada. He still lives out his rock-n-roll fantasy with his band, Thunderhose.

The LBBC is a group of local business professionals and entrepreneurs that meet monthly to discuss current events, business opportunities and share insights within the context of their community and lives with the goal of building and maintaining relationships with local professionals and businesses that they can proudly recommend to clients and friends. LBBC also supports their community by providing and participating in community services and/or events that benefit the citizens of Laguna Beach.

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable. Meetings are hosted at 7° [seven-degrees] located at 891 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Non-members are welcome. The non-member guest fee is $30 payable in cash or check (payable to the Laguna Beach Business Club) the day of the meeting.

For more information about the LBBC or to register to attend the meeting, either visit their website at www.lagunabeachbusinessclub.com, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - [email protected]

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.