 Volume 14, Issue 54  |  July 8, 2022

Council candidate speaks on hot topics 070822

Council candidate speaks on hot topics, importance of welcoming all input

By SARA HALL

At a meeting this week, a Laguna Beach City Council candidate spoke about current hot topics like the Promenade project and this year’s ballot initiatives, as well as the importance of welcoming all resident input.

Council candidate Ruben Flores was the featured speaker at the LB Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Committee meeting on Thursday (July 7).

Chamber Board of Directors member Jeffrey Redeker noted that the chamber doesn’t formally endorse any specific candidates, but they do speak out about issues that are relevant to Chamber members. Flores is the second candidate to speak at the GAC meeting (Louis Weil was the first). The chamber is also planning a candidate forum on September 15.

“It was a quest to decide to run again,” said Flores, who ran for council in 2020.

Flores is a nearly 30-year resident and a local landscape designer. He also owns Laguna Nursery and is the former president of the LB Beautification Council.

At the Thursday morning meeting, Flores said he travels the streets daily for his work.

“Where many people traverse Coast Highway or Glenneyre, I get to go into the nooks and crannies of all the small streets as well,” Flores said. “Because of that, you really do establish a love for the earth and the terrain that we’re living in.”

He compared Laguna Beach to a “phenomenal, world-class” restaurant. While some people get tied up talking about the main course – which his analogy equated to the ocean, a huge draw for the city – they forget about the side dishes – the other important attributes in town, like the greenbelt, climate and community members.

“And that incredible community all wants to be heard,” he said, they all want to voice their opinion on local issues, “but that’s kind of the beauty of the town at the same time, that everybody loves this restaurant so much they all want to talk about what they feel or heard – or tasted – from this town.”

And listening to all of those voices is important, Flores emphasized. They’re here and the city should hear them out.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

City Council candidate Ruben Flores

Noting the number of dog walkers in town and inviting residents into a “dog walking day” at Laguna Nursery, Flores said that’s an example of how people should try to work together.

“Rather than fight or rather than be frustrated with what’s going on, I think what we need to do…is invite those elements (in),” he said.

Over the last few years there’s been some turnover in certain segments in town, Flores said, noting arborists, city staff, or hotel owners as examples.

“Those of us who have been here a long time, we kind of feel a little bit of ownership. We feel a little bit of ‘It’s mine, don’t hurt it. Don’t break it,’” Flores said. “So these new people that come in and have incredible pedigrees don’t understand what’s going on.”

Many residents love the town so much they worry about it being ruined by people who don’t truly understand Laguna Beach, Flores said.

“So I cherish the opportunity to help to run this ‘restaurant,’ this city,” he said.

He added that he’s worked with homeowners and a variety of community organizations on private and public projects to improve the community, and in that way, he has been working to better the town and to make it more beautiful.

“I’m a firm believer in beautifying our town from trees to the promenade to the storefronts. I’m entrenched in making sure that we go in the right direction and I do believe that going in the right direction is getting everybody’s input,” Flores said. “Our town was built with input from the residents.”

He’s looking forward to the upcoming public discussion on the Promenade on Forest Program Plan, he added.

Answering a question from Redeker about what Flores would prefer seeing with the Promenade project (revert to street usage, half vehicle and half pedestrian, temporary or permanent, etc.). The vast majority of the merchants in that area are in favor of the promenade, Redeker added.

“I would love all the above,” even though that’s not logical, Flores answered.

Although he doesn’t appreciate that only a handful of restaurants benefit from the Promenade and it needs to be fair, but he’s not yet sure how to accomplish that.

He previously fought for the alleys of Laguna Beach and turning them into nighttime extensions of various restaurants, Flores pointed out. Something like that could help on a wider scale while still connected to the current Promenade project, he said, so the concentration isn’t only on the Downtown, but includes retailers and restaurants across the city. It could be a “glimmer of hope” for others who might have a “sour note” on the Promenade project.

“If we don’t present some sort of bigger picture than the Promenade, I think we are going to be in trouble,” he said.

The Promenade could be a beautiful space with cobblestone (so water can penetrate), walkways and lush trees. He also agreed with the idea raised at the council meeting when the project was discussed about calling it something other than the Promenade, possibly The Forest.

He’s also interested in hearing the police and fire departments’ feedback on access to the area when it’s a Promenade space.

Flores also often speaks during public comment at council meetings, usually advocating for beautification of the city, conservation of trees and preservation of historical resources.

They should try to exude the beauty they’ve seen over the decades, he added. They could take elements of the past and look at other cities and move forward together.

“We have to move forward and we need to grow,” he said.

There are always some growing pains, Flores added, but that’s what it takes to mature and improve.

Noting the history of Laguna Beach and the various influences and contributions from residents throughout the eras, Flores said it’s important to keep that in mind as the city moves forward.

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

“It’s important to not pretend that this is a brand-new place and (think that) ‘I’m going to be here now, we’re going to run it differently.’ Maybe we need to run it the same with a kind hand and with an open heart and look to see how we can be more community-based. Look to see how we can draw in even the most irate person and how they can perhaps lend their voice in a kinder way,” Flores said. “And yes, of course it gets more difficult when you’re trying to take everybody’s input in, but as soon as you start to try and exclude someone’s input, they become louder. So how can we figure out a way to include them and yet stay with the focus of bettering our town?”

His job has taken him around the world, Flores noted, and there are ideas and experiences that he wants to bring home to better serve the city. Someone can work on cottages all day long, but until they work in a vineyard or an orchard do they understand certain other issues, he said.

“You just learn really how things happen in other locations,” Flores said. “So I bring that with me to the town of Laguna Beach and I look forward to being of service.”

Flores comments on a number of important city projects during the council meetings.

On the city’s deal with a local church for a possible parking structure, Flores suggested a smaller lot for golf carts, which would ensure usage by residents only. As taxpayers, that’s what they want, he said. The city should also focus on making the community more walkable and pedestrian oriented, he added.

When the topic of purchasing the library land from the county was on the council’s consent calendar in April, Flores commented that it didn’t feel good to see such a big, expensive item on the consent calendar, which is typically for routine, procedural and non-controversial items. Noting the public concern that the city is investigating the possibility of relocating the library, Flores said that libraries are important to communities and it didn’t seem like the council majority understood that or, at least, there was a lack of transparency about it. The current location is central in town and has a lot of potential, he said at the time.

Answering a question from Redeker on another hot topic, Flores said the Laguna Residents First ballot initiative (which council unanimously agreed to send, unaltered, to the November ballot) has good bones, particularly in the first few pages of the document, but there are challenges.

“I’m not going to stand my campaign on the difficulties of this particular initiative,” Flores said.

“Overall, it’s trying to stop the ability of a three-person majority on city council passing things in just a few seconds, Flores commented. It’s trying to create equity and equality for the voices of the people in town, he added, it’s trying to put checks and balances into place.

“You can understand when you’re the underdog you want to still have your say,” Flores said.

Residents voting for the councilperson they want is an important way to do that, he added.

“I think it has great heart,” he said. “As far as what it has to say in essence, I absolutely am for it.”

Although he understands that people get frustrated with the time consumption and the red tape that could greatly bog down projects and moving the town forward.

“So for that, I’m not keen on some of the attributes,” he said.

After some back and forth, Interim President/CEO of the Chamber Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold asked Flores if he, as a small business owner, had deep enough pockets to wait out the process proposed in the measure if he had a project large enough to trigger the need for voter approval.

“No,” he answered.

“Exactly,” Hornbuckle-Arnold replied.

“Right,” Flores responded.

In that example, he explained, there isn’t just one possible location for a Laguna Nursery. There’s myriad of options in town, Flores said, and he was previously stubborn about trying to stay in his original location for too long when it just wasn’t working.

Although he appreciates her comments and understands the frustration, Flores added.

It’s a difficult document and process for a small business owner to navigate, Hornbuckle-Arnold said.

“I do agree with that,” Flores said. “And does it need tweaks? I do think it does.”

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.

