Laguna Art-A-Fair opens with 118 booths of original art, live music and daily classes for adults & kids
By MARRIE STONE
Photos by Jeff Rovner
This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.
The doors opened at the Laguna Art-A-Fair on Friday, July 1, although the official ribbon cutting ceremony by the Chamber of Commerce occurred this past Wednesday (July 6).
Since its beginnings in the 1960s, the Laguna Art-A-Fair remains the only summer festival that invites artists from all over the world to participate. The juried show features 118 artists across two- and three-dimensional mediums including painting, photography, sculpture, woodworking, jewelry, ceramics, textile arts and other artforms. There are roughly 30 new exhibitors this year, and more jewelers than in years past. Guests are treated to a broad spectrum of original work, as well as affordable reproductions.
Because the booths are generously sized, artists frequently paint on site, giving patrons real-time access to their process. And, of course, live music complements the festive atmosphere all summer long as local artists teach classes and families are invited for a few free ice-cream socials throughout the summer.
I caught up with some of this year’s artists to see what’s new on their shelves and what they’re looking forward to this summer.
The annual Laguna Art-A-Fair is open daily through September 4. Weekdays 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and weekends 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
As you enter the gates, visit jeweler Bob Johnson near the front entrance. Johnson has been making handcrafted jewelry for 57 years, showing in the Art-A-Fair for the past 16. You might also recognize his work from the Sawdust Festival’s Winter Fantasy show.
Johnson owned his own jewelry store for almost three decades. “I do a lot of custom work in silver, gold and platinum,” he said. “Sometimes clients bring me stones, or I’ll locate stones they can’t find and create original designs.”
In addition to his custom-made pieces, Johnson is also a guitarist and singer. He will be performing at the Art-A-Fair on two Fridays, July 15 and July 29. Visit him in booth D2 or view his website by clicking here.
Jeweler Bob Johnson (located in booth D2) shows off one of his handcrafted necklaces
Wander down the aisle across from the gazebo and stop in to watch Carol Heiman Greene at work. This acrylic and oil artist specializes in wildlife and nature paintings, capturing sandhill cranes in their natural habitat and hummingbirds in flight. From giant bison to tiny frogs, every one of her images appears lifelike, but in the style of the Old Masters. Using light and shadow, as well as layers of oil, her paintings have depth, texture and richness.
Also a Festival of Arts exhibitor, Greene works from her own photography as she renders images she has captured from Yosemite to Texas, Utah to Bolsa Chica Reserve. Some even come from her own backyard.
“I must experience my subjects firsthand to capture their amazing character and spirit, to make that connection to them,” Greene said. “Wildlife never ceases to amaze me and translating my wonder into my work is my driving force.”
Greene shows her work in galleries across the United States. She also accepts commissions and does personalized pet portraits. Greene is teaching a weekly workshop on Thursday mornings covering many of her oil techniques. More information on Art-A-Fair workshops appears below. To learn more about Greene, visit her website, by clicking here.
Oil painter Carol Heiman Greene (located in booth B1) conducts painting demonstrations in her booth
Keep strolling down the aisle toward the back and check out Karo Kouyoumjan’s incredibly detailed wire sculptures. From ballerinas to basketball players, from a near life-sized woman with fully articulated joints to renderings of modern-day athletes (Michael Jordan, Cristiano Ronaldo and Jackie Joyner-Kersee), Kouyoumjan spends upwards of 60-70 hours on his smaller sculptures. Larger pieces can take hundreds of hours. Kouyoumjan spent 300 hours creating a foot-long red Cadillac with functional doors. Many of his pieces have movable body parts so their poses are dynamic, changeable and true to how the body moves.
“These little movements are my discovery of manipulating the wires,” Kouyoumjan said. “Even the fingertips. They can only go one way. I figured out how to make the knees so they only work like knees do – they can’t bend in the wrong direction.”
To see more of Kouyoumjan’s unique creations, visit him this summer in booth B30.
Wire artist and sculptor Karo Kouyoumjan is located in booth B30
For sculpture enthusiasts, don’t miss Sherri McEuen’s ceramic and bronze pieces located in booth B18. The longtime Festival of Arts exhibitor is debuting at the Art-A-Fair this summer. McEuen’s bronze work appears in the renowned Musee’ D’ Art Moderne in Palm Desert and has been part of a digital exhibition at the Louvre. In addition to showing her work in France, Italy and the U.S., McEuen has been an 11-time participant in a group of artists chosen to partner with the United Nations’ “Dialogue Among Nations” program.
Inspired by the female form, McEuen’s sculptures explore motherhood, beauty and aging. She embeds numbers in her pieces to reflect time – the passage of time, how we use (or perhaps waste) our time and how much time we have left. After the death of her mother two years ago, the subject took on new significance in McEuen’s work. “I’m really focused on what time represents to us,” she said. “These pieces are very personal to me.”
Tsunami and Hurricane are part of McEuen’s current weather series. With octopus tentacles for hair and blue lips, Tsunami explores the power of women and their natural strength.
“Ceramics is where I let my work go. It gets very edgy and avant-garde. Some people connect to the surrealism and some don’t. But this is my dark side,” McEuen said. “My bronze work is more refined and figurative. There’s a completely different feeling.”
For more information on McEuen and her work, visit her website by clicking here.
Sherri McEuen’s ceramic sculptures are located in booth B18.
Fans of whimsical and humorous photography will find John Straub’s My Teeny Life exhibit particularly fun. In addition to Straub’s moody and evocative airstream series, he’s created several fanciful photographs that incorporate puns, surreal scenes and visual wordplay. Straub’s tagline is: “Everything you see is real, except the parts that aren’t.”
In “Living Life on Good Soup,” a handful of oyster crackers float atop a bowl of tomato soup. A vine of ripened tomatoes and a Campbell’s soup can sit in the background. But there are also two tiny canoes of people paddling across the bowl, and a sunbather using a cracker as a pool lounge. A group gathers on the rim of the dish, waving the canoers to shore.
Straub’s “Dive Bar” is a photograph of a glass of red wine. A little ladder leads from the countertop to the rim of the glass where skindivers have climbed up, readying themselves to leap in. A cleaning crew is stationed down below to mop up a wine drop.
“There’s a humorous scene around every corner,” Straub said. “And I aim to find it.”
Creating these complicated tableaus is another story. After all, fake ice sinks. Making an oyster cracker float once it’s weighed down isn’t easy. Suspending objects, creating shadows, holding things in place. All of it takes careful planning, endless creativity and lots of patience. Fortunately for Straub, all those attributes are in abundant supply. “My crew is always busy,” his website stated.
For more information, visit his site by clicking here.
Photographer John Straub and his “Teeny Life” photos are located in booth B31
If pink elephants make you smile (and how could they not?), stop by Laura Curtin Ross’s wildlife exhibition in booth C27. Exhibiting in the Art-A-Fair since 2014, Curtin-Ross painted her first pink elephant on a whim. When she hung it in the show, she began to hear people laugh. “People in the booth behind me kept turning around, wondering what was going on,” she said. “The elephants just made people happy. And, in this day and age, people need something to make them smile.”
Last year was the first time Curtin-Ross painted a blue elephant for the collection. “The day I hung it turned out to be Earth Day,” she said. With an image of Africa subtly included on his trunk, he made the perfect statement.
A breast cancer survivor, Curtin-Ross donates her pink elephant paintings to support breast cancer foundations. She also sends some proceeds to support an albino elephant in Africa. “It’s turned into something much bigger than when I began,” she said. “Some people really connect with this series and others don’t get it. But isn’t that how art goes?”
For more information on Laura Curtin Ross, visit her website by clicking here.
Laura Curtin-Ross is showing her elephant oil paintings in booth C27.
Other fun finds around the Art-A-Fair include Mark Fillingham’s kaleidoscope sculptures in booth B5, as well as his sister Susan Fillingham’s original jewelry designs in booth B10. For unique woodworking creations (including cutting boards, inlaid boxes, wine stoppers and pens), visit Leonard Duarte in booth C21. Visit his website by clicking here.
Surf lovers should stop by Kelly Duffy’s booth (C11) for both two- and three-dimensional surf art, including custom boards. Latin American Repujado artist Miguel Borbolla is once again showing his rare relief sculptures in booth C7. Visit his website by clicking here. And for stunning bronze sculptures that focus on the human form, visit Andrea Paolina in booth A7. Visit her website by clicking here.
Susan Fillingham’s jewelry is available in booth B10
Live music plays every weekend (Friday through Sunday) on the Art-A-Fair stage. Local favorites include Upstream, Surftones, Michael Batista and Ohio Trio Plus. Check out their schedule for a complete listing of shows and times by clicking here.
Live music plays every weekend on the Art-A-Fair stage. The Gary Turner trio, shown here, will perform again on August 12.
Free ice cream socials, always popular with kids, will take place on July 24 and September 3. Entry that day is free. For adults, the popular Sip & Pours are happening on July 30 and August 13. The fee of $45 includes two canvases and a drink ticket. To reserve your spot, call 949.494.4514. These events typically sell out.
Daily workshops are held both in the mornings and afternoons. Course offerings include collage, watercolor, basketry, jewelry, acrylic pours, oil painting and scratchboard. Click here for more information on those classes.
The Laguna Art-A-Fair opens daily at 10 a.m. and runs through September 4. For tickets and other information, visit their website by clicking here.
