NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

69.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 53  |  July 5, 2022

Guest Column Self-worth: Where and how 070522

Guest Column

Self-worth: Where and how do you get it?

By Dr. Vidya Reddy 

So much of our difficulties can be entangled with our sense of self-worth – from whether we take care of ourselves with good habits to how we are in relationships to how much confidence we have at work.

Think about your biggest difficulties (other than problems at a national or global level)…How many of them could be resolved if you had an unshakable confidence in your self-worth? If you felt whole, complete and incredibly worthy?

You could create and put your creation out into the world with confidence and even market it to others.

You could launch a business or venture, create an organization to serve others, teach something you care about.

You could speak confidently in public, put your ideas out there, stand for yourself. You could set boundaries, express your needs, take care of yourself.

This all comes from a strong sense of self-worth.

Guest Column self worth doctor

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Johnny Antezana

Dr. Vidya Reddy

But we are taught from a young age to get our sense of self-worth externally: 

–Validation or praise from others. 

–Likes, comments and shares on social media to validate us. 

–Accomplishments, awards, rewards. 

–Success, wealth, a nice house, nice things. 

–Nice clothes, things that make us feel attractive or cool.

–Sex, attracting a mate, interest or attention from others.

–People wanting to spend time with us, showing an interest in us.

And so on. The problem with this kind of external validation of our worth is that it is fleeting. Sometimes we’ll get it and feel good about ourselves, and many times we won’t get it and will feel discouraged, rejected, miserable. And then we’ll seek more of the external validation, because that’s what we know to do when we need to feel better about ourselves. 

Guest Column self worth green

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Kavita Reddy

Find self-worth from within 

So…what can we do? We can seek to find our self-worth from within.

This can be a lifetime exploration, but some places you might look: 

–Notice the good in your heart. 

–Have compassion for yourself when you’re feeling difficulty. 

–Be curious about yourself. 

–Pour yourself into one act, giving all of yourself and appreciate that as well. 

–Keep coming back to a project or habit change effort, even when you fall off.

–Journal, reflect, contemplate, meditate, find time for quietude and stillness. 

–Go on a meditation retreat and explore your inner self.

–Find ways to explore bringing out your joy, divinity, play, curiosity and more. 

–Notice the abundance of love that you have. 

–Try to notice your determination, perseverance, commitment.

–See if you can find your sense of play, joy and wonder. 

–Appreciate how you appreciate things. 

–Spend time with yourself, and care about how you feel. 

–Give love to yourself and others, and appreciate the love that flows from you. 

–Find wonder at who you are in every moment.

Some of these might be challenging – that’s okay! Notice how you respond to challenge and find wonder in that as well. Keep exploring, keep bringing curiosity, keep bringing wonder and love.

What would it be like if you had an abundant sense of self-worth always available to you?

As a thought exercise, I’ve learned a lot of things over the past few months and feel compelled to share them with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my blog: https://naturally-happy.com/blog/.

In Peace, Love and Gratitude. 

‘Til next time,

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - [email protected]

Lana Johnson, Editor - L[email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.