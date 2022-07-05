NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 53  |  July 5, 2022

Flyover highlights Independence Day festivities

Photo by Thomas Berndt

Video by Scott Brashier

Residents were treated to a July 4th Coastal Flyover yesterday courtesy of The Condor Squadron Officers’ and Airmen’s Association, a non-profit organization founded by a group of WWII fighter pilots. The AT-6s flew down the coast from Huntington Beach to San Clemente last evening. The event was organized by the City of San Clemente.

 

