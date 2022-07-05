NewLeftHeader

clear sky

68.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 53  |  July 5, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 070522

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

A dry July

Dennis 5Now it’s July and it’s the driest month of the year here in Laguna with an average of only a trace of rain. Not only is July our driest month but that holds true for the entire Pacific West Coast from the Mexifornia Border all the way up to parts of British Columbia. This is true for all West Coast cities until you reach all mountain ranges that are about 75 miles from the coast in all of our state and including Oregon and Washington as well. Laguna’s wettest July occurred in 2015 when we collected nearly an inch of rain from thunderstorms that were imbedded in outer bands from Hurricane Dolores several hundred miles to our south. We were all ready to hold the annual Brooks Street Surf Classic that Saturday morning, but frequent lightning forced everybody out of the water. Too bad, because the waves from Dolores were hitting the reefs just right at 4-6 feet that morning. Incidentally, the waiting period is on for the 2022 event. 

The average July in Laguna sees a hi-lo of 78-65. Our hottest July day was 99 on July 2, 1985 and our coolest July night was 54 in 1952. July’s normal ocean temp is around 68-70 degrees. It’s been as cold as 54 on July 10, 2005 and as warm as 78 on July 29, 2016. In July, thunderstorm activity ramps up in our interior regions of our mountain and desert communities. The amount of activity varies from year to year depending on how much tropical moisture from the south and SE flows into our area which is all part of the summer monsoon season which occurs over much of the desert southwest from around the first of July through the middle of September. Here on Sunday, the 3rd, the season is officially under way as scattered storms are presently pelting parts of Arizona. 

During summers when it’s hot, the term heat index comes into play. Heat index is kind of the opposite of wind chill when local winds can make it feel much colder and at the other end of the scale, relative humidity is the main player in the heat index. 

Apparent temperature is a measure of human discomfort due to combined heat and humidity. It was developed by Dr. R.G. Steadman in 1979 and is based on studies of human physiology and clothing science. The apparent temperature is designed so that apparent temperature exceeds the actual air temperature when the humidity is relatively high. The apparent temperature then measures the increased physiological heat stress and discomfort associated with higher than comfortable humidities. Note that the apparent temperature is less than the actual air temperature when the humidity is relatively low and that the apparent temp indicates the reduced stress and increased comfort associated with the higher rate of evaporative cooling of the skin. See you next time.

Have a great week, ALOHA!

 

