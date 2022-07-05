NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 53  |  July 5, 2022

Fair Game 070522

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Locals publish fun children’s book with important lessons on the environment

TOM MARCHEvery day I become more and more concerned about the world we’ll leave behind for my grandchildren. They’re young and, at this point, have no clue what potentially awaits them. I’m sure there are many others of you in the same boat.

Politics, for example, gets me depressed. There is no give-and-take anymore; if they don’t agree with your views, it’s hatred and ridicule. And, it goes both ways. It saddens me.

It doesn’t stop there.

There are many other concerns across so many spectrums. One, of course that’s close to home, are issues and concerns affecting our environment. 

Recently, a father-daughter duo decided to do something about it and wrote a children’s book. The book, Why Did Buffy’s Fur Go Flat? The Case of the Toxic Tuna, was written by Erin Hill and her father, Dr. Russ Hill

It’s the story of a cat, you guessed it, named Buffy. Buffy is a cat that’s very much loved but struggles with an unknown sickness that a veterinarian determines is the result of the environment. It brings into discussion the food chain, water runoff, ocean pollution and more. All, as we’ll find out, potentially lead to making Buffy ill.

The book is written in a Dr. Seuss-like style of prose, with sentences that end in rhythming words that combine to create a nice cadence to keep up interest, especially for the young ones.

Fortunately, because it’s a kid’s book and therefore important to know, Buffy does enjoy a happy ending. The result being lessons on how young people in today’s world need to take care of the environment around them and suggestions on how to do it.

Examples of this are planting more trees, cleaning up runoff that leads to polluting our rivers, improving air quality, picking up litter and more. The book shows that many of these issues end up harming our oceans and, hence, the many food sources it provides.

The lessons are important to talk over with young people so that they too can learn at a young age of how to improve what will be their world.

It’s a very good read. Siskel & Johnson give it three thumbs up.

What makes it even more fun is that the authors, as I said earlier, are locals.

Erin grew up in Laguna from the age of 7 on, graduating from Laguna Beach High School in 1992. She went on to become a very successful elementary and middle school teacher in the Santa Ana Unified School District…so she knows kids.

Dr. Russ originally moved his family to Laguna back in 1981. He then oversaw a podiatry practice for 15 years, before also switching over to teaching, focusing on environmental and medical sciences.

To complete the book, Erin and Dr. Russ joined up with Sky Kezmoh, who is the illustrator. She is a student at UCSD who began her college career as an art major but subsequently switched over to environmental sciences. 

The illustrations are very well done and cute for the children, each one relating to the storyline on the adjacent page.

So, how did the book come about? Dr. Russ came up with the idea “to write a children’s book on his teaching experience in environmental science.” His daughter then read the story and “asked if she could work on making it more interesting to children, putting it to rhyme.” 

Erin and Dr. Russ “collaborated on this book because (they) agreed that environmental health education must begin with our youth. (The) goal was to link environmental health to human health and encourage our youth that they can make a difference.”

The book was recently self-published and is now available at Smitten in Pepper Tree Lane in Laguna Beach. They’re also planning to approach Laguna Books soon, so keep your eyes out there, too. And, it can also be found on Amazon and is pending at Barnes & Noble.

Because Assembly district lines have been re-drawn in California, Cottie Petrie-Norris, assuming she wins her November race, will move more inland to serve in the 73rd District, instead of the 74th. That means she’ll give up serving Laguna Beach.

But, before she goes, she’s definitely continuing to make an impact. Taking advantage of a strong California budget surplus, Cottie was able to direct $1.5 million to support a new mobile crisis response program in Laguna Beach and to allocate $400,000 for the Dream Play Yard at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach.

This week as part of Laguna Beach Live!, enjoy Summer Grooves Jazz Series with vocalist Natalie Hanna Mendoza. It takes place Thursday, July 7 from 6-8 p.m. at the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach, 286 St Ann’s Drive. The evening kicks off the Laguna Beach Live! summer jazz season with a celebration of the swing era.

A force in the traditional jazz and swing scene of Southern California, Natalie Hanna Mendoza will perform with her All-Star Trio. Doors open at 5 p.m. for social hour. Food is offered by Mercado for pre-purchase.

More info and tickets are available at www.lagunalive.org for $35 in advance and $40 at the door.

 

