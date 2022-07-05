NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 53  |  July 5, 2022

What the World Needs Now FP 070522

“What the World Needs Now” is Art-To-Go at Festival of Arts

Visionaries and dreamers will love the 2022 Art-To-Go collection at Festival of Arts. More than 100 exhibitors donated originals under the theme, “What the World Needs Now.” Works are available for purchase daily, now through August 28 during regular Festival hours. The public is invited to vote for People’s Choice artwork now through July 8 online and in-person.

Brad Neal's "Sweet Love Sweets" is among the Art-To-Go items for sale

The theme was inspired by the Pageant of the Masters “Wonderful World” program and a 1965 song by Burt Bacharach and Hal David. Titles include “A Big Kiss” by Carol Heiman Green and “Sweet Love Sweets” by Brad Neal. Standouts include a blue topaz pendant by Dan Miller, a colored pencil botanical by David Kizziar and ceramic whale silhouettes by Sharon Jackman.

Visitors who cast votes for People’s Choice artwork will qualify for a drawing to win a free gift. Ballots are available at the display, and on the online gallery. Winning artists will be presented awards on Sunday July 10 at 5:15 p.m. on the Festival stage. A brief reception will follow at Art-To-Go and the public is invited.

All Art-To-Go buyers qualify to win a two-night stay at The Tides Inn, Laguna Beach. Proceeds from Art-To-Go sales benefit The Artists Fund at Festival of Arts hardship fund for artists in need.

For more information, visit www.TheArtistsFund-foa.org, or call 949.612.1949.

Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.foapom.com.

 

