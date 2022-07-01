Entering wildfire season in a drought year 070122

By SARA HALL

As another hot and dry summer kicks off, the continuing drought keeps the risk for wildfire high.

According to the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS), it’s Orange County’s third driest year to date (as of the end of May) over the past 128 years.

The NIDIS drought monitor map shows the OC in stage D2 (of five stages) for severe drought. This indicates that fire season is longer, with high burn intensity, dry fuels and large fire spatial extent. Trees are also stressed in this stage.

The drought is particularly hazardous as California enters what’s typically considered “fire season,” although fire season has changed to an all-year threat, noted Laguna Beach Fire Department (LBFD) Chief Mike Garcia.

“The February Emerald Fire and recent Coastal Fire are both good reminders that our open space can burn during anytime during the year,” Garcia said.

Drought conditions and water stock

The state overall is entering its third consecutive year of severe drought, according to the Department of Water Resources and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

Many of California’s reservoirs, including the state’s largest (Shasta Lake), are heading into the dry summer months at already below-average or critically low levels. The Sierra snowpack is essentially gone, and runoff into the state’s streams and reservoirs has largely peaked for the year, DWR officials noted.

“The overall water supply for California is still critical going into the dry summer months,” said DWR Director Karla Nemeth. “DWR and its federal partners at the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation will continue to take a conservative approach to water management decisions to maintain storage, water quality and water deliveries for millions of Californians. We need to be prepared for a hotter, drier future brought on by our changing climate.”

DWR and Reclamation are coordinating closely on water project operations and actions to address expected low river flows and temperature challenges this summer.

Photo by Kelly M Grow/California Department of Water Resources

A drone view on June 8 of Castaic Lake, a reservoir formed by Castaic Dam on Castaic Creek, in northwestern Los Angeles County. On this date, the storage was 128,615 acre-feet, or 40% of the total capacity.

Noting years of increasingly severe drought conditions and recent statewide mandates, the Laguna Beach County Water District’s (LBCWD) board of directors, at its June 23 board meeting, declared a water supply shortage alert. The action implements mandatory water restrictions to reduce water consumption including limited watering days, increased notifications and enforcement to fix leaks.

“With California’s semi-arid climate, dry conditions are not unusual and drought is always on the horizon,” LBCWD officials note on the agency’s website. “While dry conditions are a normal pattern in Southern California, we can’t predict with accuracy when drought begins or ends.”

Historically, a typical California climate pattern is seven years: Four dry years, two average years and one wet year.

“Looking at previous droughts, a recurring trend is that droughts are lasting longer and becoming more severe,” LBCWD officials explained. “Laguna Beach residents should be prepared to face another long dry period.”

Although, there has also been proactive planning and investments by water providers in water recycling, water use efficiency and groundwater storage, and Orange County has benefited from the widespread adoption of water-smart behaviors by residents and businesses, LBCWD officials note on the website.

Local residents have enthusiastically adopted lifestyle changes and taken advantage of water-smart technology over the last several decades. This has saved billions of gallons annually, according to the LBCWD.

“In fact, Southern California is using nearly 40 percent less water today than we were using three decades ago, even as the population has increased by 785,000 people,” according to LBCWD.

In the OC, a groundwater reservoir known as the Orange County Groundwater Basin managed by the OC Water District provides 77% of the water supply to 2.5 million people in north and central Orange County.

Recurring drought is a feature of California’s climate, noted Orange County Water District (OCWD) officials. OCWD uses a portfolio approach that utilizes multiple sources of water. The basin holds water from a variety of sources, including Santa Ana River flows, stormwater, imported water and recycled water.

“Since the previous drought from 2012-2016, OCWD has worked to substantially refill our groundwater basin,” officials noted on the OCWD website. “At this time, the basin can provide water for two consecutive years at current pumping levels even if drought conditions persist.”

Photo by Cyrus Polk

The Coastal Fire burns near homes in Laguna Beach in May

Drought impact on wildfires

State DWR officials pointed out that California’s climate in this century has been drying and warming – this period includes the statewide droughts of 2007-2009, 2012-2016 and the current conditions that began in 2020. Cal Fire statistics “paint a clear picture of how conditions have been changing.”

Drought can be a contributing factor to wildfires, NIDIS officials noted. Dried out (and more flammable) grasses and trees act as fuel for wildfires and combined with hot, windy weather the probability for large-sale fire events increases.

Drought can also increase the probability of ignition and the rate at which fire spreads. Low precipitation and extreme heat can lead to decreased streamflow, dry soils and large-scale tree deaths.

“These conditions create increased potential for extreme wildfires that spread rapidly, burn with more severity and are costly to suppress,” the NIDIS website explains.

Although, the relationship between drought and fire is complex. In some instances, prolonged drought can actually reduce fire occurrence due to the limited amount of vegetation available to burn. More often than not though, that dry vegetation provides fuel for fires across California.

The dry vegetation is a fire risk they have been fighting against during the drought, Garcia said.

“Vegetation is fuel for a fire, and when it is not properly maintained (spaced appropriately thinned) and drying out, it becomes a very serious hazard that can easily ignite and spread quickly,” he said. “Over the past few years, we have seen extreme fire weather behavior throughout the state and fires that are growing faster and bigger than previously experienced.”

Firefighters in the region (and throughout the state) work well and train together on all types of incidents, especially wildland/open space fires, he added.

“We need all of us working together to battle these fast-growing more intense fires,” Garcia said.

Matt Lawson, a longtime Laguna Beach resident and current chair (and 10-year member) of the city’s Emergency & Disaster Preparedness Committee, has noted in previous discussions that the town is just “a spark and a gust away” from disaster, a risk that has increased over the years.

“The threat level from wildfire/urban conflagration throughout California and our entire region is significantly greater, and wildfire behavior significantly is typically far more aggressive than was the case years ago as our changing climate has become hotter, drier and windier,” Lawson said.

He pointed out that all eight of the state’s largest wildfires have occurred since 2017 and 1/8th of CA has burned during the past decade, according to Cal Fire data.

Photo by Sara Hall

A hiker walks through a burned area in Lassen Volcanic National Park where the Dixie Fire scorched 73,240 acres within the park in 2021. It burned a total of 963,309 acres, making it the largest single fire in California history.

Last year the impact of the ongoing drought was evident in California with a historic wildfire season.

According to Cal Fire, an estimated 2,568,948 acres were burned in 2021. There were 8,835 incidents that resulted in three fatalities and 3,629 structures damaged or destroyed.

“The 2021 wildfire season in California experienced an unusually early start amid an ongoing drought and historically low rainfall and reservoir levels,” Cal Fire officials explained on the agency’s website.

In January alone, 297 fires burned 1,171 acres on nonfederal land, which is almost triple the number of fires and more than 20 times the acreage of the five-year average for January, according to Cal Fire.

“In July, more than three times as many acres had burned compared to the previous year through that date, with drought, extreme heat and reduced snowpack contributing to the severity of the fires,” the 2021 Cal Fire summary reads.

Although the drought isn’t the only thing contributing to wildfires.

In a 2016 study that reviewed the relationships between drought and forest fire in the United States, the authors (U.S. Forest Service scientists) concluded that while fire occurrence “clearly” increases in response to drought, it’s not a simple relationship.

“Although drought is clearly a contributing factor to wildfire occurrence and effects, the relationships between drought and wildfire in forests of the United States are more complex than the general statement ‘with drought comes fire,’” the research paper reads.

Forest management practices, surface and canopy fuels and ignitions impact the conditions during a wildfire and contribute to the trajectory of a blaze and how much of the land is ultimately burned.

Researchers also found evidence that drought interacts with other controls (forest productivity, topography, fire weather, management activities) to affect fire intensity, severity, extent and frequency.

Ripple effect of wildfires

There are cascading impacts of the drought and wildfires, NIDIS officials note on the website.

Local drinking water supply, agriculture and human health are all already impacted by drought conditions.

“When wildfire hits in drought-stricken areas, watersheds and reservoirs can be further impacted by ash and debris flows, water treatment facilities may shut down with damage or loss of power, crops can be destroyed, and smoke can affect animal and human health,” the NIDIS website explains.

Many of the state’s large reservoirs are in forested mountain areas often affected by wildfire, which can also damage water infrastructure. Department of Water Resources noted that municipal water systems serving urban areas and rural communities are also at risk.

There are several examples in recent years when fires damaged infrastructure, destroying distribution systems, storage tanks and even melting buried plastic pipe or water meters.

In addition to protecting against infrastructure damage, water agencies are experiencing increased operational challenges, like emergency response needs, according to the state DWR.

“These impacts are likely to persist and agencies are encouraged to review their emergency operations plans, participate in mutual aid organizations,” a DWR statement reads, “and evaluate needs for increased preparedness.”

New tech, preparedness and mitigation measures

There are a number of ways agencies can prepare, fight and try to prevent wildfires, with many methods utilizing new technology.

The NIDIS Drought and Wildland Fire Nexus (NDAWN) strategy was recently developed to improve the use of drought information by wildland fire management, air quality managers, fire meteorologists and fire behavior analysts. It also works to enhance and develop products to improve firefighter safety, public health and safety, fuel treatment effectiveness pre- and post-fire and meet overall land management objectives. NDAWN also addresses broader planning and preparedness topics, including preventing economic and infrastructure losses.

Wildfire potential can be reduced in some forests by thinning trees, prescribed burning and letting fires (that will not affect people) burn, according to NIDIS.

Photo by Andrew Innerarity/Courtesy of DWR

Members of the California Conservation Corps move branches under the supervision of the Department of Water Resources in February 2021 while cutting trees and clearing brush near Oroville in Butte County. Work was part of DWR’s fuel load management program which reduces fire risk.

The basics of fire are simple and remain the same, but firefighters can change a couple of factors, Garcia said, like limiting or eliminating fire fuel (vegetation) and trying to keep ignition sources away.

“This is the area that we are constantly trying to mitigate to provide for the best level of safety within Laguna Beach,” he said.

In 2021, they gained city council approval for a Defensible Space Guideline and Ordinance, and created and maintained a program for Civil Code Section 1102.19 (AB38) required inspections. The fire department has been educating and promoting the concept of “hardening your home and creating a defensible space” to our community.

“We are continually working to modify vegetation to reduce the chances of ignition, and we also need our community to better prepare their homes and yards in the event of a fire,” Garcia said.

Individual homeowners can also take steps to help reduce or prevent damage to their property, like creating defensible space and “hardening” their home.

Lawson recommended his Laguna neighbors contact LBFD and request a defensible space inspection of their property.

“There is now a tremendous amount of empirical and experimental evidence that defensible space in the immediate vicinity of homes and other structures works,” Lawson said.

A number of local, state and national fire prevention agencies recommend creating a defensible space, he added.

“The biggest threat is to communities – and it’s not just the first row of homes that abut the open space, but the entire community if defensible space measures are not taken around all homes,” Garcia said.

File photo

A team of experienced hand crews works in Fuel Modification Zones to clear brush by hand

The city’s Defensible Space Guideline takes the city’s unique character into account and establishes defensible space zones around existing structures and requirements for tree, shrub and grass thinning, Garcia explained.

Nearly all Laguna Beach neighborhoods have participated in the city’s Fuel Modification Zone program, something that California Coastal Commission Executive Director Jack Ainsworth called “the most sensibly designed fuel modification plan that I’ve ever seen in the state.” He noted that it should be used as a model across California.

On June 21, the Laguna Beach City Council approved $4 million in the new budget for the completion of the planned FMZ program into the rest of the city, including the Hobo and Canyon Diamond areas.

This will create important defensible space (100 feet) for all of the city’s neighborhoods bounding on the Wildland-Urban Interface, explained LBFD Wildland Fire Defense Program Manager Mike Rohde. Specifically, this will allow development of new Fuel Modification Zones surrounding the Diamond-Crestview and Lower Hobo neighborhoods, the last two neighborhoods in the city that had not yet been reached by the program, he added.

Lawson also suggested “home hardening” measures (Class A roof, ember-resident vents, boxed eaves, double-pane windows, etc.), to help reduce risk of structure loss in a wildfire.

He referenced a study by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners that found that structural and vegetation modifications combined can reduce wildfire risk up to 75% when simply moving to a well-built wildfire-resistant structure from a neutral property setting. The losses avoided can be even more significant (about five times greater) when compared to a highly flammable structure, according to the NAIC study.

Some agencies, like Southern California Edison, test moisture content in vegetation, an important process while the state is dealing with dry drought conditions.

Live vegetation moisture is sampled by physically going out and collecting portions of the plant of interest (usually this is chamise – a widespread, native California shrub), explained SCE Fire Scientist Tom Rolinski. That material is weighed, then dried in an oven for 20-24 hours and then weighed again. This process determines how much moisture was in the vegetation sample collected.

Results from this year’s testing show that there’s less moisture in the local vegetation than normal, but nearly as drastic as it was 2021.

“Generally speaking, the living vegetation is drier than normal this year and in some places (not all), it is drier than last year,” Rolinski said. “Last year the living vegetation was much drier than normal across most of the area.”

Edison samples live vegetation moisture every two weeks at 15 locations across its service area. These 15 locations are clustered in four areas: Inland Empire, Northern Los Angeles County, Shaver Lake area (Western Sierra) and the Eastern Sierra.

Other live vegetation sampling is done by different fire agencies at the federal, state and local levels, including the Orange County Fire Authority.

“The drier the vegetation, the more receptive it will be to fire ignitions,” Rolinski said.

Photo by Elisa Ferrari/Courtesy of SCE

Tom Rolinski, SCE fire scientist, in Acton examining an SCE vegetation sampling site, one of 12 SCE vegetation sampling sites located in a high fire risk area

Rolinski is also testing state-of-the-art technology to determine the wildfire threat in high fire risk areas with an unprecedented level of accuracy.

“This groundbreaking technology is changing the way we assess fire potential at Southern California Edison,” he said.

SCE is utilizing (or will be this summer) three new high-tech tools, including one that identifies where a large fire could start within SCE’s service area and predicts which communities and structures could be threatened. The new equipment improves the company’s ability to determine extreme weather conditions at the circuit level in a specific neighborhood, allowing SCE to target mitigations to address the highest risks first.

The other two technologies will support preparation for and response to specific extreme weather events, including real-time simulation modeling that helps determine potential fire impacts.

“We’re able to see the fire potential at least three days in advance of an extreme weather event,” said Rolinski. “We’re using weather modeling data from our own supercomputers to run millions of fire simulations each day this year across our service territory.”

A deadly and destructive fire could easily happen here, Lawson said. Ignoring the potential risk is the biggest danger to the community and prioritizing public safety and preparedness is the solution.

“The greatest ‘fire threat’ to Laguna Beach is resident complacency in a changing climate, the attitude that ‘If we haven’t seen it here, it’s not a threat to us,’” Lawson said. “The sad fact is that disaster prevention is rarely a public priority, until it’s too late. If we as a community prioritize convenience, aesthetics and other concerns over public safety – especially fire safety – we jeopardize all that we and those who came before us fought, strived and worked to create, maintain and protect.”

Some of the same reasons why Laguna Beach is a great place to live also put it at risk for disaster, particularly the exigent, existential threat of wildfire/urban conflagration.

“The very qualities of climate, geography, topography and development pattern that make this treasure we get to call ‘home’ such a uniquely wonderful place to live, also make us vulnerable to serious disaster hazards,” Lawson said, noting the city’s recent 95th anniversary. “If we wish to celebrate the city’s centennial in June 2027 and our descendants to celebrate Laguna Beach’s bicentennial in 2127, we need to listen to our public safety agencies, take their recommendations seriously and ensure that they have the funding, personnel, equipment, facilities and public support needed to keep us safe.”