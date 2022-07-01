Fair Game 070122

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON





Welcome to the 4th of July long weekend and the holiday dogs hate everywhere

Obviously, everyone is looking toward the long July 4th weekend. For me, I’m staying away from the crowds. I absolutely hate first, trying to find a parking spot, and then second, trying to find my little bit of sand between hundreds of other people taking over the beach.

So, I’ll stay home…maybe head out and hit some golf balls but mostly stay in and keep our dog comfortable in a weekend filled with those “scary” sounds of the fireworks.

Speaking of that, first off, I love fireworks. The 4th is spectacular. It deserves to be celebrated! In the past I’ve lived in cities that allow you to light things off in the street and I know that, too, can be fun. And I always enjoy watching the featured local fireworks show.

This year, that happens on Monday, at approximately 9 p.m. from Monument Point in Heisler Park. This is the way it should be done, by the professionals.

Unfortunately, where I have a problem is when people begin several days before the 4th lighting off firecrackers or worse and scaring the bejesus out of dogs everywhere. It’s simply not fair to them.

Sometimes this even continues on past the 4th for several days.

The options for dog owners is to “drug” their dogs…which is never a fun exercise and something I’m opposed to other than as a last option.

I truly hope that people can remember “man’s best friend.” They deserve it.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Tom Johnson

This is my pal “Buddy” who will receive my attention on the 4th

• • •

Once the crowds somewhat dissipate following the long weekend, I’ve put together a list of things I want to do in and around Laguna Beach to enjoy the remainder of summer. It’s my personal top 10 things to do in town before fall.

1 – We have whales off the coast…plenty of them, especially now. I continually hear great stories of them “mugging” for the charter boats. Last week, in fact, a giant Blue Whale cow and her calf mugged and entertained a small craft of onlookers for some 45 minutes with their antics.

So, I need to see them and experience it. The plan is to head immediately north or south, catch a whale excursion and get out there and see what it’s all about.

2 – Summer in Laguna isn’t complete without a trip to the Sawdust Art Festival, so that’s very, very high on my list. I’ve been before and it’s always great…but for those who haven’t gone before, it’s hard to argue with some 200,000 visitors that make their way to the grounds during its nine-week summer run.

3 – Pageant of the Masters is as good as it gets in the performing arts community and a definite must. I’m happy to report I’ll accomplish this almost immediately with it already booked for next week. The theme this year is WONDERFUL WORLD, where guests will be transported, as always, through works of art using, what else, but real people.

And, while I’m there, I’ll certainly allot enough time to tour and explore the Festival of Arts and experience the more than 100 artists with fabulous works just outside the Irvine Bowl.

4 – I’m all for playing championship golf and over the years I’ve been lucky enough to play some of the greatest courses around. Now, you won’t find Ben Brown’s Golf Course at The Ranch at Laguna Beach in Golf Magazine’s Top 100 Courses, but that doesn’t mean it should be overlooked for a great time. The par-32 course that “stretches” to 2,221 yards is the PERFECT way to experience the game of golf with friends of all levels of golf ability.

The course meanders its way up through the Aliso Canyon, making for a perfect walk.

I’m there, and afterwards, there’ll be drinks and dining at the Harvest, inside or outside on the deck overlooking the course with some great views.

5 – Have you ever taken a complete loop on the Laguna Beach Trolley? I’ll bet not. I haven’t but want to. I think it would be fun, just one time, talking with other travelers and seeing where they’re visiting from.

The full loop goes down Broadway, west up Coast Highway and then circles around down on Cliff Drive, back up to Coast Highway, then east (or down the coast) as far as the Ritz-Carlton and back up.

There are plenty of stops, including most every beach along the way from Shaw’s Cove to Main Beach to Brooks Street Beach to Victoria Beach and finally West St. Beach, and everything in between.

You also have to love the cost…FREE!

6 – It’s hard if you want to be active and don’t include pickleball on your calendar, and I’m up for a match. After all, it’s the fastest growing sport in the U.S.

A good stop probably means Lang Park, where there are three permanent pickleball courts and one tennis court with dual lines to accommodate more pickleball.

7 – Speaking of being active, with that Pacific Ocean out just waiting, I guess I need to put paddleboarding on the list. Erin O’Malley owns Sunset Stand-Up Paddle and assures me that I can do it and, more importantly, it’ll be fun!

I’ll be looking for a hot day with some calm water and a boost of courage.

8 – Now that I have some exercise out of the way, let’s get to the arts. The Laguna Playhouse is calling, oh, and celebrating 100 years. It’s regularly been named a “Best of in Orange County” for live theaters and continually offers “captivating comedies, dramas, musicals, stand-up comedy and family fare.”

B-t-w, I’m told Harrison Ford got his start at the Playhouse and he’s done okay.

So far, every time I’ve gone, the performance has been excellent.

9 – To me lawn bowling is like a walk in the park with a little competition added in. There is no more beautiful place to do it than at Laguna Beach Lawn Bowling, located in Heisler Park.

I’ve never played before but it sure has a following. And just in case it works out, I have new white shorts or white long pants to fit right in.

10 – Finally, although I’ve been to the Laguna Art Museum before, I need to get back there again.

They continually update their exhibits, so there’s always something new going on and deserving of a look. I need to get there more often with everything they always have going on.

Now, if I can do all of this, summer will be good. Let me know if you want to join me on one of the legs. Oh, and if I missed something, let me know…happy to add it to the list.

• • •

Courtesy of Ruben Flores

City Council candidate Ruben Flores to speak at Chamber’s Government Affairs Committee

Next Thursday, July 7, the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Committee meets at 8 a.m. via Zoom. The guest speaker is Laguna Beach City Council candidate Ruben Flores.

You may log in here.

• • •

Speaking of candidates for City Council, the list of potential candidates is growing. So far, incumbent Peter Blake, and challengers Flores and Louis Weil have filed Candidate Intention Statements to run in November.

Earlier this week Mark Orgill also filed his intention to run. Orgill is the generally well-liked hospitality professional who is on the Board of Directors for Visit Laguna Beach.

Courtesy of [seven degrees]

Potential City Council candidate Mark Orgill

The nomination period officially opens July 18 and closes August 12, unless an incumbent does not file papers and then the period is extended to August 17.

Besides Blake, Mayor Sue Kempf and City Councilmember Toni Iseman are also facing expiring terms and are potentially up for reelection.