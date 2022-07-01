NewLeftHeader

 July 1, 2022

LBHS girls water polo team members win gold 070122

LBHS girls water polo team members win gold at United States Club Championships

Members of the Laguna Beach High School (LBHS) Girls Water Polo team shined while competing last weekend with the Saddleback-El Toro (SET) 16U and 18U club teams in the U.S. Club Championships that took place in Corona. 

LBHS girls water polo 18U team

Photos courtesy of Steve Riches/Laguna Displays

SET 18U team includes LBHS recent graduate students Ava Houlahan, Lela McCarroll, rising seniors Lauren Schneider, Charlotte Riches, Cleo Washer and rising junior Ava Knepper

LBHS girls water polo 16U team

SET 16U team includes LBHS rising juniors Emmie Hensley and Claire Turner, and rising sophomores Kara Carver and Presley Jones

Both teams went undefeated (6-0) and won gold medals. LBHS team members competing included both current and recent graduates. The SET 18U team beat SOCAL from Tustin, 9-7, in their gold medal game and the SET 16U team also beat 805 from Santa Barbara, 9-7, in theirs. 

Both teams will travel up to Stanford University next month, to finish out their season competing in the Junior Olympics National Championships.

 

