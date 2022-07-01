NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 52  |  July 1, 2022

Fire Files 070122

Fire Files

Residential fire damages home in Park Avenue area

Fire Files smoke billowing

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Bree Burgess Rosen

Smoke could be seen throughout the city from two-story residential fire

Laguna Beach firefighters battled a residential fire Wednesday morning (June 29) in the Park Avenue Estates area near Thurston Middle School. 

According to Laguna Beach Fire Chief Mike Garcia, “Arriving crews found a two-story home with fire showing from both levels in the front of the home. Firefighters made entry and were able to extinguish the fire which appears to have started on the first level in the garage and extended into the upstairs living space.” 

Fire Files Garage burned out SNL 7.1

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Once the fire was extinguished, damage could be seen from the burned-out garage up to the second story

A traffic advisory was sent citywide notifying the community of potential one-hour delays in the Park Avenue/Hillview area.

The fire is under investigation and the Fire Incident Commander is working with the homeowner about the cause and their living arrangements.

 

