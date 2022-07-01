Sawdust Art Festival’s 56th summer kicked off early FP 063022

Sawdust Art Festival’s 56th summer kicked off early with old favorites and new beginnings

By MARRIE STONE

Photos by Scott Brashier

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

For the first time in three years, the Sawdust Art Festival enjoyed its traditional preview night, this year a week early. Summer officially began at the Sawdust on Friday, June 24, after Tuesday night’s preview. Crowds poured through the gates at 11 a.m. to welcome the start of the season and celebrate what’s become one of the town’s most important traditions for nearly six decades.

Click on photo for a larger image

Guests line up with their golden tickets for the Sawdust Festival Preview Night on Tuesday, June 21 (the first Preview Night in three years)

This year, 162 artists (including six newcomers) will showcase work across 11 mediums. Three stages will feature a variety of musical genres. Art classes will be taught across mediums for budding and experienced artists of every age. And, for the first time, 28 Laguna Beach High School artists will share a gallery near Studio 1. “We’re hoping for a wonderful summer,” said Marketing Director Franky Duschane. “All our artists are so happy to be back.”

That feeling was palpable across the grounds on Preview Night as artists scurried to put the finishing touches on their booths before guests arrived. I caught up with several exhibitors, hearing their favorite Sawdust stories, what they’ve been working on and what they plan to show this year.

Click on photo for a larger image

One frantic artist arrives an hour ahead of her guests to finish her booth

The sweet smell of our town’s tradition

For most of us locals, the Sawdust feels a little like summer camp – it’s an annual custom filled with old friends, familiar faces and a bohemian vibe uncommon around other parts of Orange County. When those wooden gates swing open and the smell of sawdust and popcorn hit, you know it’s summertime in Laguna.

Click on photo for a larger image

Festival of Arts exhibitor Tom Lamb joined the crowds that thronged the aisles of the Sawdust Festival’s Preview Night

“We get a lot of return customers every year,” said ceramic artist Ora Sterling, who’s been showing in the Sawdust for 40 years. “And we get people who haven’t been for 20 years and are so happy to be back. People want to share their memories of spending time here as kids or getting engaged here. They all have these stories they want to tell me about what a special place the Sawdust has been for them. Some kids grew up here and now are fully grown, coming through with their new families. They’ll say, ‘You might not remember me, but I used to work here.’ Then they’ll launch into a memory.”

Backed up against the western wall, Sterling’s small studio (#600) gives her close access to her customers. She loves this new location, which allows her to interact with the kids coming by. “See these circles in the concrete?” she said, pointing out a design in the walkway I’d never noticed. “Most people overlook them. But not the little ones. They follow the patterns and play games. It’s fun watching them out here.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Ceramic artist Ora Sterling begins her 40th year at the Sawdust. Visit her in Studio 600.

Sterling, and several others, are acutely aware of memories both being made and triggered for the roughly 200,000 guests who visit each year. Artists, too, seem eager to share their own memories. Like most exhibitors, Sterling has enjoyed several locations throughout her four decades. “It’s almost like there are different neighborhoods within the Sawdust,” she said. “It allows me to get to know different people every year.”

Then Sterling invited me into her booth and told me to look up – something I often forget to do. A canopy of Eucalyptus trees stretched high over our heads, providing the perfect backdrop. “It’s the biggest grove of eucalyptus trees in Laguna,” she said as she reminded me to take in their lemony scent. “I have no idea how old these trees are. I only know I’m lucky to be here.”

It’s easy to take this serene and sweet-smelling spot for granted, but amid the bustle, pull yourself off to the side and look up. It’s another world overhead.

Returning artists refine their offerings

More than 150 Sawdust regulars returned this year to show off their craftsmanship. One of the things that makes the Sawdust so special is the continuity and enthusiasm of its longstanding exhibitors. Several have shown for more than 50 years. Dozens more than 30. That consistency gives the Festival its established and enduring feel, one that visitors have relied on for decades.

Ceramic artist Robert H. Jones has been showing for 31 years. This year, he said, his pottery is more refined. Using real horsehair to achieve a unique texture and black and white finish, Jones’ work has gained notoriety for its exclusive and stunning look. “I’m most proud of this style with its natural finishes,” he said, holding one of his pots.

Click on photo for a larger image

Robert H. Jones, exhibitor since 1991, shows his horsehair ceramics in Studio 118

Click open story button to continue reading and for slideshow…

Wander up the way to John Lucero’s three-dimensional and fluorescent art for an escape into another realm. For the first time in his 25 years doing the Sawdust, Lucero (known online as www.loosearrow3d.com) chose the same booth location as last year. “In the past, I made it my personal policy to choose a new location each year,” he said. “I tell people, ‘You’ll just have to come find me.’ It’s my way of keeping the Sawdust feeling fresh and new every year.”

This year, to keep his booth fresh, Lucero painted a series of “creatures not from this planet.” Inspired by a young woman who showed Lucero her own interplanetary creatures, he took up the challenge to create his own. The result is Lucero’s signature whimsy.

Click on photo for a larger image

Twenty-five-year exhibitor John Lucero offers 3-D, fluorescent and glow-in-the-dark paintings in Studio 308

Underwater photographer Patsee Ober celebrates her ninth year in the Sawdust this summer. The open water sailor and swimmer took a life pivot 12 years ago and focused her creative energies on photography. “The first year the Laguna Bluebelt Foundation held their photo contest, 11 years ago, I decided to enter and won,” Ober said. “That solidified my decision.”

Most of Ober’s photography is local, coming from our own beaches and tidepools. “I don’t use Photoshop,” she said. “I only use natural sunlight. I can’t just go out anytime. I need low tide, calm water, sunny skies and no waves. So my window of opportunity is limited.”

Passionate about education, Ober incorporates marine biology, ecology and environmentalism into her work with the public. “It’s all about keeping our animals safe and coastlines pristine,” she said. Ober, who refers to herself as the “Mermaid with the Camera,” is showing throughout the summer in Studio 521.

Click on photo for a larger image

Patsee Ober, known as Ober Reef Photography, is showing her underwater photos in Studio 521

For a truly nostalgic and all-American experience, stop by Margaret Hemsley’s booth and check out her mixed media ceramic U.S. flags and maps. Hemsley has collected old Campbell’s Soup memorabilia and vintage salt and pepper shakers for years. She incorporates these antique items into her mosaics for a one-of-a-kind effect.

“The Campbell’s Soup flags are my most popular pieces,” said Hemsley. “They’re made from vintage coffee mugs that were given out as a promotion in the 1970s and ‘80s. If you sent in a dollar and some soup labels, they’d send you a coffee mug. But, at the time they manufactured them, there were no set molds. Every mug is a different size. The decals were put on in different places and sometimes crooked, so they don’t line up.” Hemsley said it’s difficult to find mugs that are intact with usable decals. But that’s nothing, she said, compared to collecting vintage salt & pepper shakers from all 50 states.

Click on photo for a larger image

Margaret Hemsley, 20 years exhibitor, showcases her vintage ceramic flags in Studio 325

For a more subtle and subdued experience, visit Sathya Burchman’s booth which features gorgeous gold and silver leaf oil paintings. Burchman paints delicate hummingbirds and reflective flowers over the gilded canvases.

“I love the simplicity of the subject,” Burchman said. “It’s tiny and intricate. I also like the simplicity of the overall painting. The gold leaf allows the light to reflect out and gives this wonderful sense of space.”

Not surprisingly, many of Burchman’s canvases are commissioned and installed in corporate and resort settings. One large piece hangs in the Phoenician in Scottsdale.

The Laguna Beach native has shown at the Sawdust for eight years but began these paintings in 2005. “I’m moved by the small things,” Burchman says in his Artist Statement. “The dance of light and shadow when a breeze stirs the trees, the momentary visit of a hummingbird, the last rays of a spectacular sunset. My process has evolved. The result is a luminous richness and depth. Ambient light is reflected through these layers of paint and varnish, revealing different nuances in color and hue in different light and from different angles.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Sathya Burchman’s gold leaf oil paintings are located in Studio 315

Up and coming artists to watch

There are six new artists in this year’s Sawdust, all hailing from Laguna Beach. Among them are Tyra Vassallo (painting and mixed media) and Ed Chang (photography), both located in booth 223 near the Art Spot. “I’ve often admired the creations and community that the artists have cultivated,” Chang said. “I’m excited to finally be a part of it. These are my people!”

“The encouragement of current exhibitors has really helped push me to take part in this gem within the community, where new artists feel welcome,” said Vassallo.

Though travel photographer Krishnan Iyer has shown for 10 years in the Sawdust Winter Fantasy, this is only his second summer. Showing highly texturized photographs from around the world – including Venice, Paris, Florence, Sydney, Budapest, Cinque Terra and, of course, Laguna (among others) – Iyer said his clients can relive their own memories through his images or get excited about future adventures.

“Passion alone for an artform isn’t enough,” Iyer said. “Passion needs to become a skill. I’m constantly working on getting better, working on my art, taking classes, studying cameras, lenses and techniques.” Iyer uses dried compounds to give his images depth and texture. Printed on canvas in saturated colors, his photos come to life.

Click on photo for a larger image

Travel around the globe while staying in place with photographer Krishnan Iyer in Studio 327

Other gems not to be missed

Beyond these few highlights are endless delights to explore. More than 20 jewelers and 17 glass artists, as well as woodworkers, textile artists, sculptors and more. Music will play daily on three stages and free art classes are offered throughout the summer.

There are also plenty of treasures to find in the Sawdust Festival’s sales shop. Longtime Sawdust (and Festival of Arts) exhibitor David Milton designed this year’s T-shirt, a great souvenir as a reminder of the year.

Click on photo for a larger image

Mixed media artist and painter David Milton designed this year’s Sawdust Festival T-shirt. For more Milton designs, visit him in Studio 602

Sawdust Art Festival is open daily through Sunday, Aug. 28. Hours of operation are 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday. For more information on exhibiting artists, special events, entertainment and art class schedules, visit www.SawdustArtFestival.org. Tickets may be purchased in advance online, or in person at the Box Office during festival hours: $10 for adults, $7 for seniors (65+) and $5 for children (6-12). Children ages 5 and under receive free admission and don’t require a ticket to enter. Both annual and season passes are also available for purchase.

Sawdust Art Festival is located at 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

For more photos by Scott Brashier, see the slideshow below