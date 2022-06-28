NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 51  |  June 28, 2022

Meet Pet of the Week Molly 062822

Meet Pet of the Week Molly

Molly is currently taking over Pet of the Week. She is a 7-year-old golden doodle. She came from an abusive environment, and the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter has been treating her for the last six months. She has made great progress and is very well behaved. Molly is sweet hearted and loves all animals. She will also gain a beautiful coat of fur as she continues to grow. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Molly adopted as soon as possible. 

Meet Pet of the Week.JPEG SNL 6.28

Click on the photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter

Molly is on the lookout for a new place to call home 

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of fifty percent.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Call 949.497.3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures, www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

