 Volume 14, Issue 51  |  June 28, 2022

Crystal Cove Conservancy to hold first 2022 speaker series 

You’re invited to the first 2022 Speaker Series experience in the fresh air and golden light of Crystal Cove.

Join this program on Thursday, July 14 in the Historic District. The reception begins at 4:30 p.m. with wine and hors d’oeuvres, followed by the main program from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Tickets for Conservancy members are $10 each and $20 for non-members/ Register today.

The first 20 registrants will receive a signed copy of Janice Munemitsu’s book, The Kindness of Color.

Crystal Cove Conservancy CEO Kate Wheeler will lead a panel discussion on the Japanese American community at Crystal Cove and Orange County. You’ll hear California State Parks Interpreter Blythe Wilson share the history of the Japanese American farming community at Crystal Cove, as well as their efforts to gather records and tell the story of those families in the interpretative space in the Japanese Language Schoolhouse at Crystal Cove’s Historic District. Learn a broader context of the times in Orange County during the World War II era from author and activist, Janice Munemitsu and Sandra Mendez Duran.

For more information, visit https://crystalcove.org/2022speakers/.

 

