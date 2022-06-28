NewLeftHeader

few clouds

79.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 51  |  June 28, 2022

Assemblywoman Petrie-Norris announces 062822

Assemblywoman Petrie-Norris announces hiring of Michael Tou as district director

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Irvine) has announced hiring Michael Tou to serve as district director. In this role, Tou will lead the district team on community outreach, constituent services, and policy issues for the cities of Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Costa Mesa, Irvine, Laguna Woods and Laguna Beach.

“I am thrilled to bring Michael Tou onboard as our new district director. We will benefit immensely from his two decades of experience in government affairs and community relations,” said Assemblywoman Petrie-Norris.

Throughout his public and non-profit sector career, Tou has built a diverse network of relationships and public policy accomplishments. He has more than two decades of legislative, public policy and public affairs experience at the federal, state and local level in California.

Tou’s career in public service began as a White House intern in Washington, D.C. He served in various senior roles over a 12-year period for a member of Congress in the California delegation. For the past nine years, Tou led government and public affairs for one of the largest health systems in California.

As a civically engaged resident of Orange County, Tou sits on the Equity in OC Taskforce, Costa Mesa Sanitary District Citizens Advisory Committee and the City of Costa Mesa Housing and Public Service Grants Committee. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from California State University, Northridge and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Southern California.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - [email protected]

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.