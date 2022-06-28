Laguna Life and People 062822

City Manager Shohreh Dupuis: A passion for transforming ideas into reality

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Over three decades ago, while working for the County of Orange, Shohreh Dupuis discovered her passion. Having just graduated from the University of California at Irvine (UCI) with a degree in Applied Mathematics and a minor in Engineering, her first project was mapping Toll Roads 73, 241 and 261. Using both traffic modeling and engineering, it was Dupuis’ responsibility to determine the location of the roads, how many ramps were needed, and the alignment of the exits and on-ramps.

“I found that I really loved the area of public infrastructure – to provide services and amenities to the community,” she said. “There was great satisfaction in taking a good idea – a concept – and turning it into a reality for the community. It was always my dream to become a City Manager and after 30 plus years of working in municipal government, it finally happened.”

Journey to Laguna

However, the journey to Dupuis’ fantasy job has not been without its share of struggles.

Dupuis immigrated from Iran to the U.S. in 1984, just after she started her senior year of high school.

“I am Persian and was born and raised in Iran,” she said. “When the Iranian Revolution happened in the late 1970s (the borders closed in 1979) and the war between Iran and Iraq broke out, the conditions were harsh for us as a family. My dad was in private business in Iran and as a result of the revolution, all the private commerce was closed and made public. My father lost his livelihood.”

Dupuis continued, “When the borders reopened in 1984, my dad said, ‘we are leaving.’ Of my three brothers (Sonny, Jean and Will), the two older ones had already come over here 10 years earlier for higher education.” At the time, one lived in Kansas City, one attended Georgia Tech and the other was in France.

City Manager Shohreh Dupuis

“My father decided he wanted to move his family to be closer to my brothers in California and to be able to provide for his family where we could be free, enjoy an education and free commerce,” Dupuis said.

Dupuis and her mother and father left for America with only a suitcase, a dream and a small amount of cash in their pockets. On July 4th, the family arrived in Kansas City, where her second oldest brother lived. “I remember seeing the fireworks and wondering what is this, do they do it all the time?” she said. “I hadn’t seen my brother for 10 years and I hardly recognized him.”

After staying in Kansas City for two months, they came out West to visit her father’s sister in Huntington Beach. Dupuis said, “When we got here, my father quickly admitted, ‘this is better than Kansas City.’ We lived in Huntington Beach and my brother in Kansas City came out here as well. I’ll never forget the Don Henley song ‘Boys of Summer’ was popular at the time and now whenever I hear it, it takes me back to my first summer of freedom in Orange County. I fell in love with the area and I have never left.”

Dupuis’ father opened a restaurant in Mission Viejo named La Ferme, where she worked 60 hours a week while also going to school full time, putting in the long hours on the condition he’d pay for college.

Dupuis went to Saddleback JC for two years and then transferred to UCI.

“My brother Sonny signed me up for the classes – computer science and applied mathematics, which is really software modeling. He said, ‘You’re going to take one of these, pick one.’”

Tragic times

Although Dupuis loves Laguna and her life here, the city holds its share of sad memories.

“On Sundays – my day off from the restaurant – I’d come down here to Laguna with my brother Sonny, and we’d go to the beach and then to the Boom Boom Room. In 1987, Sonny was killed in an auto accident on the way home from the Boom Boom Room. The accident site was just a block from where I live now, so I go past it all the time.”

Her daughter Sunnyjoy is named after him.

Dupuis’ first husband, who she met while working for the OC Transportation Authority, also died in Laguna. After suffering a cardiac fibrillation in Catalina, which resulted in a severe brain injury, he died in 2007 in a house they were renting on Circle Drive. He was the father of Sunnyjoy, who was only 12 years old at the time.

“Laguna is a special place to me. I’m surrounded by memories of the men I lived my life with,” she said.

In 2009, Dupuis was still grieving when she met her current husband Farzad (Tino as most call him). “I was in the salon one day, and my hair stylist said, ‘last night I ran into a guy I went to high school with, and I’m going to fix you up.’ I was still very raw with grief and not ready and he was recently divorced. But we met for coffee. Farzad made me laugh for the first time in a long time. He was a huge part of my recovery.”

They were married in 2010 in Seal Beach and Sunnyjoy served as her maid of honor. “He’s retired now,” Dupuis said. “When I decided to take this position, we knew he would need to do everything at home, so he does all the shopping, cooking and cleaning.” She added that he’s an excellent cook.

Administrative Assistant Mariann Tracy in Dupuis’ office

Lifelong professional dream

Dupuis has worked her entire 32-year career in municipal government in Orange County. Prior to assuming her role as city manager, Dupuis served as Laguna Beach assistant city manager and director of public works for five years. Before that, she put in eight years as the deputy director of public works for the City of Irvine. In addition, she previously held management level positions at the City of Anaheim, the consulting firm of Parsons Brinckerhoff and the Orange County Transportation Authority and County of Orange.

The recipient of several awards for her dedication to teamwork, customer service and outstanding performance, Dupuis has been recognized as the Woman of the Year for her contributions to the transportation industry in Orange County. She was further honored as a leader by the National Iranian American Women’s Foundation.

Dupuis explained her extensive and multi-faceted role. “As city manager, I provide the city council with policy and program recommendations, staff support and support to implement their goals, directions and decisions. I oversee the day-to-day operations of the city and appoint professionals to direct departments responsible for a wide variety of services provided to the community including police, fire, marine safety, public works, water quality, recreation, transit and parking, administrative services and community development. As city manager, I am responsible for overall direction and coordination of the city’s organization to provide services and projects in an efficient manner. I also coordinate with community organizations and individuals to ensure the city is responsive to the community’s needs and concerns.”

In her capacity as city manager, Dupuis has plenty of opportunities to exercise her dedication to turning ideas into reality, and in the past year, she is responsible for transforming many concepts into certainties – all for the benefit of the community.

“When I came to Laguna Beach it was refreshing to see how much this community cares, how involved residents are and how much input they provide to the local government decision-making process,” she said. “Not all cities have that level of resident engagement in local government and so nurturing that relationship with our community members is something I am always mindful of. When we talk about vision for the community – it is really a shared vision between our city council, our residents, our business owners and stakeholders. My goal over the course of my tenure is to achieve excellent working relationships amongst all employees at city hall and enhance our customer service for this community.”

Dupuis with Marc Weiner, command development director

During her tenure, Dupuis has learned that some of biggest challenges facing our city are how to balance the needs of residents and the needs of businesses and visitors.

“Our businesses need the visitors to survive, but the visitor impacts on our residents can be great,” she said. “To help mitigate these issues, we continue to implement our Neighborhood & Environmental Protection Plan to increase trash pick-up on our local streets and provide enhanced public safety (police and marine safety) services to lessen the impact of visitors to our neighborhoods. We are hearing positive feedback from our neighborhoods, especially in South Laguna, that this program made a difference last summer. We are excited to be continuing and enhancing these services to improve quality of life issues for our community this summer as well.”

One-of-a-kind destination

Due to the draw of our beaches, wilderness and art festivals, Laguna presents its own set of singular issues.

“Laguna Beach has long faced a challenge to realize its potential to remain unique and also evolve responsibly and as city manager I want to help us realize that balance,” Dupuis said. “With planning, we can proceed in a direction that allows us to anticipate visitors to our city and protect our unique environment, while strengthening our connection to the Downtown and our business community. We can educate ourselves on current movements towards greener and more ecological travel and educate our visitors on the higher environmental standards we have set here in Laguna Beach, like most recently becoming a plastic-free city through our new Neighborhood & Environmental Protection Plan.”

Dupuis’ long-term professional goals include achieving excellent working relationships among all employees at city hall and enhancing customer service.

“By working together, we will identify opportunities to make our city services more effective, efficient and responsive for the Laguna Beach community. As we continue to use technology to modernize our business practices, my hope is we can become a city that is as innovative as the community we serve,” she said.

First female city manager in Laguna

Dupuis is a prime example of the adage, “By doing what you love and having the confidence to do it well, you will find success.”

“I have a lot of confidence in who I am,” Dupuis said, “I enjoy my position and I have worked very hard personally to get here.”

Even though she is the first female city manager in Laguna, she is one of 10 female city managers in Orange County.

For Dupuis this disparity isn’t as difficult as one might imagine. Both in college and in her career, she was frequently only one of two (or three) females in the classes and organizations where she worked. Dupuis makes it a priority to network with the other Orange County female city managers and meets with them regularly.

Capital Program Director Thomas Perez goes over plans with Dupuis

“I bring a perspective of connective leadership and support to our teams and programs to advance diversity, equity and inclusion efforts,” she said.

Although she has already accomplished much, Dupuis outlined the projects she is most proud of: “I’ve had the privilege to work on a number of projects and programs for our community, including the city’s response to the coronavirus, development of the Laguna Beach CARES program that provided grant funding to the community and subsequent resiliency efforts such as the Promenade on Forest and Parklet Program. I’ve also had the honor of leading city council projects and programs such as the Village Entrance Project, development of the Wildfire Safety and Mitigation Plan, the resident-serving Neighborhood and Environmental Protection Plan and plastic-free city initiative, citywide transit and parking programs and numerous other city council priorities.”

Right after assuming her position in April of last year, Dupuis implemented an employee survey to determine what employees value, what they weren’t happy with, what the managers or city does well, along with areas for improvement.

“As a result, we established an employee task force to facilitate and come up with strategies regarding what we can do to invest in employees’ work/life balance and provide the tools they need to do their jobs and stay healthy. We have a five-year roadmap for this implementation,” Dupuis said.

“With city council support, I’m also proud we are investing in our staff by developing new employee health, wellness and staff development and engagement programs. My goal over the course of my tenure is to achieve excellent working relationships amongst all employees at city hall and enhance our customer service for this community.”

Staying connected

Dupuis knows the true meaning of “hands on” experience. To gain further perspective into the day-to-day work life of city employees, she’s been working with members of the various departments in four- to five-hour shifts. “I wanted to dedicate time to learn what a typical day is for them and what challenges they face,” she said. “I’ve ridden with female police officers, served as a dispatcher, worked with our fire fighters – and found out what 150 lbs. of equipment feels like strapped onto your back. When fighting fires, they have to climb up hills with it. I even used the jaws of life (with a little help). They’ve all been great experiences.”

Just this past Friday, she shadowed the city’s marine safety department and was a lifeguard for a day.

Dupuis consults with Fire Battalion Chief Crissy Teichmann

In addition to frequently meeting with the department heads, every three months she hosts an “all-hands-on-deck” meeting. It starts with a breakfast together and then each person goes back to his/her computer for the meeting. “It involves about 100-200 people on Zoom,” she said. “We talk about what’s going on inside the organization and then it’s open for questions.”

The joy of living

As one might guess, Dupuis has little time for extracurricular activities. She puts in 12-hour days at city hall, attending five to seven Zoom meetings a day. “COVID taught us that we can work anywhere,” she said. Then, in the evenings, she goes home to spend several hours more reading and flagging her emails to respond to the next day.

When there is time away from the office and her computer, she takes advantage of what Laguna has to offer.

“Like everyone in Orange County, I love the beauty of Laguna – be it the outdoor areas, nature trails and parks and our beautiful beaches,” Dupuis said. “I am a nature lover so being outside and enjoying the beauty of our natural environment energizes me and gives me peace. I love hiking or spending the day outside at the beach. Though our natural setting is spectacular, it’s the kindness of the people who live and work here that really make Laguna Beach the most beautiful city in Orange County.”

In her demanding position, it appears that burnout might be a factor. Dupuis believes that selfcare – both mental and physical – is very important to maintaining life balance and she makes it a priority in her life.

“You have to take the initiative and manage the balance between work life and personal life yourself, or you can find yourself feeling out of control. If I am not at work, you will probably find me breaking a sweat at Orange Theory, taking a yoga class or relaxing with a massage or a manicure!” she said. “I enjoy frequent trips to Northern California with my husband for weekend getaways to spend time with our daughter as frequently as we can.”

Sunnyjoy is a doctoral student in microbiology at the University of California, Berkeley and will graduate in June 2024.

Anyone who sees Dupuis driving around will see her license plate says, “Sunnyjoy.” “My daughter Sunnyjoy is my greatest accomplishment and the joy of my life,” she said. “She lost her father at a very young age and to see the strong, independent, brilliant woman she has grown to be is a blessing.

“Sunnyjoy was born and raised here in Orange County. With the knowledge of what her grandparents and I went through to leave Iran and make a better life for our family, she remains grounded and doesn’t take her opportunities for granted. I’m very proud of her and seeing the smart, strong woman she has become. She continues to amaze me, teach me new things and like her name, she brings such joy to our lives.”

A few surprises

Although readers now know what Dupuis’ greatest accomplishments are both personally and professionally, here’s a couple of things that might be a surprise.

If Dupuis hadn’t chosen the field of public service, she would have been a preschool teacher.

“I had the opportunity to volunteer for a couple of summers for a foster care agency helping children ages two to five that had serious emotional issues as a result of their situations,” she said. “It was owned by a dear friend Linda who since has retired. Being able to work with the children was the most rewarding experience and is something I can definitely see myself doing if I weren’t in public service and after retirement.”

There’s one more thing that readers probably don’t know about their city manager. “I love sailing,” Dupuis said. “I’m an avid sailor and had a sailboat for eight years and love being out on the water.

“I feel fortunate to live here in the U.S. and even more fortunate to live here in Laguna Beach. I have a deep love and tremendous respect for this city and I am honored to serve the people of our beautiful town. My husband Farzad and I love living in South Laguna.”

Dupuis’ enduring passion for converting ideas into real-world entities has served her – and her city – well.