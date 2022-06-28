NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 51  |  June 28, 2022

Laguna Beach – A Look Back FP 062822

Laguna Beach – A Look Back: Festival of Arts’ “tableaux vivants”

By Dr. Gregg DeNicola, Laguna Beach Historical Society

In a week, our unique “tableaux vivants” at the Festival of the Arts will declare it summer in Laguna Beach and begin a two-month run at our own Irvine Bowl (July 5-September 2).

It was in 1932 that the Festival of the Arts was born by our local artists hoping to capitalize on the throngs of tourists coming to Los Angeles for the Summer Olympics.

In 1933, to increase attendance, board member Lolita Perine thought of the idea of “living pictures” where local residents dressed in costume, while mimicking famous paintings, with a wooden frame surrounding them. Naming it the “Spirit of the Masters Pageant,” it ran again for eight days in 1934, but was under intense criticism by local artist and construction worker Roy Ropp. He felt the productions were of poor quality and amateurish.

The Festival Board did what any smart thinking board would do – they put Ropp in charge of the Pageant. The first thing Ropp did was rename the event “The Pageant of the Masters.”

With a major contribution from his wife Marie, the Pageant was retooled and upgraded. In his second year, 1936, Ropp had the idea of a grand finale and introduced DaVinci’s The Last Supper, which has gone on to end every pageant since, save three times.

The first eight years, the Pageant had no permanent home, but Ropp had a vision for a large stage in the canyon, with a Hollywood Bowl-esque feel. A land donation from the James Irvine Trust was reflected in naming the site the Irvine Bowl. It was dedicated on June 30, 1941, just in time for the summer Pageant. But beginning 1942, with World War ll in full swing, the Pageant was dark for four years.

Reopening in 1946, Ropp was not invited back, having burned too many bridges with the board. He did direct one more Pageant in 1950. Ropp died in 1974 and is still remembered as the “Father of the Pageant.” The Pageant would go on each summer for 74 more consecutive years until shutting for the COVID epidemic one year in 2020.

Laguna Beach A Look Back Festival of Arts tableaux vivants, Irvine Bowl.jpeg 6.28

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Historical Society

The newly built Irvine Bowl, showing box seating ala the Hollywood Bowl in front, with bench seating toward the back, circa 1940

In this 1941 photo, workers in overalls are seen wearing fedoras working hard to finish the stage at the Irvine Bowl for its inaugural show.

Folding chairs provided seating for patrons, and three large loudspeakers adorn the top of the stage for 1941 state-of-the art acoustics. The absence of hillside homes is glaring.

Ropp had worked for seven years to design and build the stage. It only lasted 10 years when it was replaced by a more permanent cement block stage at a cost of $110,000.

This summer, as we sit in the Bowl under the stars, enjoying the Pageant of the Masters orchestra, the wonderful narration of Richard Doyle and the “tableaux vivants,” we should raise a toast to Roy and Marie Ropp – whose vision of the Pageant and Irvine Bowl has served us well for almost 90 years.

 

