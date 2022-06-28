NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 51  |  June 28, 2022

City Council accepting applications 062822

City Council accepting applications for Emergency/Disaster Preparedness Committee

The City Council is accepting applications for the Emergency/Disaster Preparedness Committee (EDPC).

Interviews and appointments will be conducted on Tuesday, July 19 at 4:30 p.m., by the City Council. All applicants may be interviewed. Applicants may be contacted by City Councilmembers prior to the interviews and appointments, so please be prepared to make a brief statement about your desire to serve.

Laguna Beach residents who are interested in serving on this committee should obtain an application from the City Clerk’s office or online from the city’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net, and file by Monday, July 11 at 5:30 p.m.

Questions may be directed to the City Clerk’s office at 949.497.0705.

Applications will not be accepted after the deadline.

There will be one position open due to an unscheduled vacancy as a result of a resignation; however, the City Council may reduce or increase the number of positions at its discretion:

One two-year term on the Emergency/Disaster Preparedness Committee with term effective immediately, through June 30, 2024. The Emergency/Disaster Preparedness Committee is a nine-member body appointed by the City Council whose charge is to advise the City Council on all matters pertaining to disaster prevention, planning and preparedness. The committee will make recommendations to the City Council and will have staggered terms. Meetings are generally held on the first Monday of the month at 6 p.m.

 

