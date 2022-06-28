NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 51  |  June 28, 2022

Guest Column An easy technique to amp up 062822

Guest Column

An easy technique to amp up your attracting power

By Dr. Vidya Reddy 

I’d like to share a Kundalini yoga mantra practice that you can use pretty much wherever and whenever you need it.

It’s called “Peace Begins with Me.” Even if you have just one minute to spare, this easy practice will bring you to a place of stillness and happiness.

I’m sharing this relaxing practice now because it’s a very effective way to calm your nervous system when you feel anxious, stressed, overwhelmed, annoyed or just out of alignment.

By calming your nervous system, you shift into a higher, more positive energetic vibration instantly. Meditative practices activate our parasympathetic nervous system, which is what allows us to physically relax.

an easy doctor

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Johnny Antezana

Dr. Vidya Reddy

When we relax through meditation, we turn down the volume on our fearful ego and welcome our wise inner guide to come forward and lead the way. In a state of relaxation, we are in receiving mode, which allows us to truly manifest.

The awesome thing about “Peace Begins with Me” is that you can bust it out anywhere for quick relaxation.

You can practice it while you’re walking down the street, while you’re at work, or while your kids are freaking out and causing chaos. In fact, teach it to your kids! This is a simple and effective tool they can use to calm down when they feel nervous, angry or frustrated.

By calming your nervous system, you shift into a higher, more positive energetic vibration instantly. In short, you help yourself feel good and feeling good is what manifests your desires. 

Whenever you feel funky or out of alignment today, bust out your “Peace Begins with Me” practice. You can do it under the table during a meeting, while waiting in line at the grocery store or while sitting on the bus. This is one of the greatest techniques to keep in your back pocket. 

an easy meditation

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Kavita Reddy

A technique that can be used at any time 

Peace Begins with Me: Written instructions

The practice combines a mantra and a mudra. A mantra is a word or phrase you repeat silently or out loud while meditating. It’s a single, pointed focus that calms your mind and shifts your vibrational frequency.

The mantra for this meditation is “Peace begins with me.”

A mudra is a hand position. For this meditation, you touch your thumb to a different fingertip on each hand while repeating the words of the mantra. (Do it on both hands at the same time.)

Thumb to index finger: Peace 

Thumb to middle finger: Begins 

Thumb to ring finger: With 

Thumb to pinkie finger: Me

Repeat for at least a minute, or longer if you wish.

As a thought exercise, I’ve learned a lot of things over the past few months and feel compelled to share them with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my blog: https://naturally-happy.com/blog/.

In Peace, Love and Gratitude. 

‘Til next time,

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com.

 

