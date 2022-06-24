NewLeftHeader

 June 24, 2022

Upcoming events at Laguna Art Museum

Check out these upcoming events at Laguna Art Museum (LAM). From topical discussions and participatory storytime to a book signing and figure drawing workshop, the line-up beckons.

Upcoming events Lit to Life Lizard

“Lizard from the Park” by Mark Pett is the featured Lit to Life on June 25

–Saturday, June 25 from 10-11 a.m. – Lit to Life at LAM: Lizard from the Park

Bring literature to life during a participatory story time that will have you making and moving. On the fourth Saturday of each month, you’ll craft a storytelling experience inspired by a museum artwork or exhibition to foster children’s understanding of art’s role in their lives. Read-alouds will be supplemented with mindfulness exercises, art-making projects, or in-gallery activities that promote meaningful connections with caregivers and others. Sessions are designed for PreK-2 learners and their families. Cost: Museum members, $7; Non-members, $14. All children receive free admission. Tickets are required for accompanying adults only. For tickets, go here.

Upcoming events figure drawing

Peter Zokosky will lead a figure drawing workshop on June 26

–Sunday, June 26 at 10 a.m. – Artist Workshop: Figure Drawing

Taking inspiration from the exhibition Striking Figures: Francis De Erdely, join Peter Zokosky, Chair of MFA Drawing + Painting at LCAD, for a figure drawing workshop. Learn the basics on how to draw the human form with a live model. Supplies included with purchase of ticket. Limited space available. Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $20; Non-members: $30. More information can be found here.

Upcoming events realism

Join the discussion on “Introduction to Realism” on July 10 

–Sunday, July 10 at 7 p.m. – Introduction to Realism: 1600 to the Present

Join Curatorial Fellow Jean Stern as he discusses Realism, from Dutch 17th century paintings to the present. Learn the differences between Traditional and Contemporary Realism with masterwork examples of the development of Realism throughout history. Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $7; Non-members: $14. More information can be found here.

–Thursday, July 14 at 7 p.m. – Live! At the Museum: Duo Ondine

Join Duo Ondine as they perform on the harp and flute at the museum. Live! at the Museum is presented in partnership with Laguna Beach Live! Arrive early and enjoy the museum’s gallery and social time. More information can be found here.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

 

