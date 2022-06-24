NewLeftHeader

 June 24, 2022

The Plant Man: beautiful roses

By Steve Kawaratani

“A rose by any other name would smell as sweet.”

– William Shakespeare

Roses evolved from a ceremonial constituent of paganism, to serious medical usage by early practitioners of healthy living and were named for their medical attributes. The Rosa gallica, the Apothecary rose, became a cure all for almost any ailment. Dog Rose, Rosa canina, was reputed to combat rabies and the Damask Rose, thought to have originated in Syria, was used to make rosewater. 

Roses are approaching their blooming peak, as we have officially crossed into summer and they can be enjoyed for their blossoms and delightful fragrance. Your favorite nursery will still have an ample selection for your rose collection – from the antique roses of yesterday to today’s disease-resistant English, hybrid tea, floribunda and modern shrub roses.

Shrubs bought in containers can be planted in the garden most of the year in Laguna (do avoid hot weather), but this is a great time to establish roses prior to the shorter days of autumn. The “perfect” hole for your rose should be 1 1/2 times as deep and two times wider than the container in which the rose is growing. Create a backfill mixture beneath and adjacent to the rootball with a combination of 1/2 native soil mixed with 1/2 of a quality planting mix, 4 tablespoons of Gro power and the essential rose cocktail.

Catharine’s Rose Cocktail:

1 cup of gypsite

1 tablespoon of soil sulfur

1 tablespoon of chelated iron

Avoid disturbing the rose’s rootball during transplanting. I recommend that you cut and remove the bottom of the container and place the rose in the hole; the bud union should be about 2” above the ground. Then cut the sides of the container and fill the hole loosely with soil.

Remove the sides of the container carefully and the rootball will remain intact. Water the soil thoroughly with a solution of 1 tablespoon of Vitamin B1 to a gallon of water (further insurance against transplant shock). Check for soil settling, add more soil if necessary and then water again.

What’s in a name? Playboy once graced my rose garden when I was younger, but I have grown more comfortable with Glowing Peace over the ensuing decades. No matter the name, I will always hold a special affection for roses, as they represent a constancy of flower perfection. See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula with Catharine and Loki. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

