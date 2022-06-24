NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 50  |  June 24, 2022

First one through the gate at Sawdust FP 062422

First one through the gate at Sawdust Art Festival preview night

First one art lover

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

This enthusiastic art lover was the first to go through the gate on Tuesday, June 21 during Sawdust preview night. The 56th Annual Sawdust Art Festival officially opens today (opens Friday, June 24) to begin its summer run now through Sunday, Aug. 28. Guests will be invited to shop along sawdust-covered paths in a hand-built village of fine art and eclectic craftsmanship. All artists are Laguna Beach residents offering a variety of different art mediums for sale. For tickets and more info, go here.

 

