 Volume 14, Issue 50  |  June 24, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 062422

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

The heat is on! 

“Summer’s here and the time is right for dancin’ in the streets”

Martha and the Vandellas, 1965, Motown Records

Dennis 5Yep, the heat’s on in a big way pretty much nationwide from border to border and coast to coast.

How heat waves occur: A heatwave occurs when a system of high atmospheric pressure moves into an area and lasts two or more days. In such a high-pressure system, air from upper levels of our atmosphere is pulled toward the ground, where it becomes compressed and increases in temperature.

The anomaly is usually associated with a change in the planetary waves, so that the prevailing winds from the southwestern deserts sweep farther north than usual and blanket a large region with hot, often humid air at ground level. 

An upper level High may settle over the mid-continent, thus destroying any cloud cover with its descending compression-heated currents until the blessing of fair weather turns to the curse of drought. In addition, heat from the hot, dry ground feeds back into the atmosphere, tending to perpetuate the heat-wave circulation. Whatever the cause, the effect is uncomfortable and dangerous. Continental heat waves like the one that’s going on right now live in human memory the way fierce winters do.

In summer the jet stream can be an ill wind indeed. As the sun drives the polar front back into Canada, the jet stream keeps to the cool side of the boundary and shifts northward where it pretty much rides in a semi-straight line the skirts the U.S.-Canadian Border from west to east – so the summer is a “normal” one, hot but not too hot and humid but not too humid. 

However, in some summers, the polar front and the jet stream may be oriented so that their eastern segment is displaced farther to the north, setting the stage for a midwestern and eastern heat wave. A persistent High can block the jet stream northward and sometimes in other summers, the High’s clockwise sinking circulation draws in hot dry air from the southwestern deserts and dry air from the northwest. This classical Dust Bowl pattern brings hot and dry weather to the mid-continent but often means cooler-than-normal conditions in New England and the far northwest like it’s been all month up until the 21st.

Heat index: (It isn’t the heat; It’s the humidity). The job of keeping the body cool falls increasingly upon the evaporation of sweat as the temperature rises. Meanwhile, the other forms of heat dissipation such as radiation and convection which depend upon temperature differences between the skin and surroundings, are reduced in effectiveness. In turn, the rate of evaporation of sweat is influenced by the humidity in the surrounding air. (Wind speed and thermal radiation are also factors).

 Discomfort is usually a complaint as soon as sweating begins, although, to be sure, the discomfort and heat stress on the body would be much greater if one could not sweat. Clothing reduces the effectiveness of sweating, but it is needed for protection from the sun. In order to reflect heat and enhance circulation of air, hot-weather clothing should be light colored, lightweight, porous and loose fitting. For most individuals, cotton or high-cotton blends are still the best hot weather fabrics.

Finally, Laguna and surrounding areas were treated to a rare thunderstorm on Wednesday morning thanks to remnant moisture and unstable air from post tropical storm Blas which dissipated off the Baja west coast. Now we have tropical storm Celia who is intensifying about 300 miles SSW of Acapulco, Mexico, and she’s expected to become a hurricane in a couple of days. Stay tuned on that one.

Have a safe and healthy and happy weekend, ALOHA!

 

