 Volume 14, Issue 50  |  June 24, 2022

Fair Game 062422

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Laguna to introduce new fire chief and in-house ambulance service in the first days of July

TOM MARCHLaguna Beach has a new Fire Chief. His name in Niko King and he comes to the city with almost three decades of experience. He’ll assume the duties from retiring Fire Chief Mike Garcia on Tuesday, July 5.

There will be a community meet & greet following Chief King’s swearing in ceremony. The badge presentation will take place at 4 p.m. on July 5 in the City Council Chambers. The meet & greet follows at 6 p.m., where refreshments will be served.

• • •

The City of Laguna Beach has received their first of two ambulances to initiate their new In-House Ambulance Transport Service that begins next Friday, July 1.

The plan is to have dedicated ambulances, staffed 24 hours a day with two EMTs, placed at Fire Station #1 at 501 Forest Ave. and at Fire Station #4 31646 2nd Ave. The ambulances will be dispatched by the Laguna Beach Emergency Communications Center.

• • •

The City is planning a fireworks show on the Fourth beginning at approximately 9 p.m. The show will originate from Monument Point in Heisler Park.

Outside of that, fireworks are outlawed within the City of Laguna Beach. That includes those titled “Safe and Sane.”

Laguna Beach Police, Fire and Marine Departments can and will seize any fireworks, including firecrackers, bottle rockets, mortars, roman candles, or anything that flies/shoots through the air, and those in possession may be cited for a misdemeanor offense, which carries a fine of up to $1,000 and jail time of up to six months.

This is especially a sensitive time for dog owners, whose pets do not normally do well with the noises created. 

And, everyone should be concerned about the fire dangers. One misplaced firework could cause tremendous damage.

Residents who see and/or hear fireworks being used within the City can call the non-emergency hotline at 949.497.0701. Officers in the area being reported will be dispatched to investigate.

• • •

Other things that come into play during particular holidays, such as the Fourth, and certainly in the warmer summer weather that we need to be reminded of, are: 

–NO alcohol is allowed on the beaches.

–There is NO smoking in public places.

–Single-use plastics are NOT allowed on beaches, trails or in parks.

–NO drones are allowed to be used over City beaches, Heisler Park, Main Beach Park, Treasure Island Park, or Crescent Bay Park without a valid Remote Pilot Certificate issued by the FAA.

–NO canopies, awnings, umbrellas, tents or covers over six feet in height or wider than six feet square on or in any public beach, park; and, any canopy, awning, umbrella, tent or cover installed, shall have no more than one side closed to public view.

– No portable barbecues are allowed on City beaches or in parks.

– No dogs are allowed on City beaches from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. during the summer season, which extends from June 15 through September 10.

–All OC Park trails will be closed at sunset.

The Laguna Beach Police, Fire and Marine Safety Departments will be strictly enforcing all of these ordinances.

• • •

Heal the Bay just released their latest Beach Report Card that assigns letter grades from “A-to-F” for some 500 California beaches.

Two local beaches scored perfect water quality grades in all three segments year-round (Summer Dry Grade/Winter Dry Grade/Wet Weather Grade): Laguna Lido and Treasure Island.

Most other areas along the Laguna Beach coast also graded out well. 

A link to the complete 2021-2022 Beach Report Card, including all grades, can be found here.

• • •

Maybe you’re thinking about running for a Laguna Beach Unified School Board of Education spot. If so, there will be a virtual orientation for potential 2022 candidates next Thursday, June 30 at 12 p.m.

Interested parties should contact Victoria Webber at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by Wednesday, June 29, in order to receive the link for the Zoom session.

• • •

Remember the elections…seems like months ago. Anyway, here’s our final look at the unofficial results (minimal votes continue to trickle in) and who is advancing on to November.

U.S. Representative 47th District 

*Katie Porter (D) – 86,719, 51.71%

*Scott Baugh (R) – 51.765, 30.86%

Amy Phan West (R) – 13,944, 8.31%

Brian Burley (R) – 11,950, 7.13%

Errol Webber (R) – 3,341, 1.99%

State Senator 36th District

*Janet Nguyen (R) – 120,124, 57.30%

*Kim Carr (D) – 89,503, 42.70%

State Assembly 72nd District

*Judie Mancuso (D) – 59,003, 43.31%

*Diane Dixon (R) – 58,120, 42.66%

Benjamin Yu (R) – 19,111, 14.03%

OC Supervisor 5th District

*Katrina Foley – 64,877, 41.76%

*Patricia “Pat” Bates – 34,458, 22.18%

Diane Harkey – 28,800, 18.54%

Kevin Muldoon – 27,223, 17.52%

(* Advances to November Election Day)

Other key races around OC included District Attorney Todd Spitzer who easily outdistance a field that included runner-up Pete Hardin. Spitzer received 62.49% of the vote and seems well on his way to a November victory. 

Cottie Petrie-Norris, who currently represents Laguna Beach but is moving to a new District, defeated Steven Choi in the newly redrawn 73rd Assembly District while getting 56.22% of the vote; and, Michelle Steel outpaced a field of three others with 49.03% of the vote in the 45th District U.S. Representative race.

One race that remains too close to call is the one featuring current OC 5th District Supervisor Lisa Bartlett in a race for a November spot in the 49th District of the U.S. House of Representatives. Bartlett is currently running third to Democrat Mike Levin. Brian Maryott, who’s in second place, leads Bartlett by five votes…that’s right, FIVE…as of last evening. 

Bartlett was up by four as recently as Tuesday. Both Maryott and Bartlett are Republican. The winner battles Levin in November. 

And, other than at some point announcing the final count between Maryott and Bartlett, election coverage for the Primary is done. No more, until November.

 

