NewLeftHeader

clear sky

76.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 50  |  June 24, 2022

Fireworks show planned for July 4th 062422

Fireworks show planned for July 4th from Monument Point

The City of Laguna Beach fireworks show originating from Monument Point at Heisler Park will begin at approximately 9 p.m. on Monday, July 4. Large crowds are anticipated, so the city is requesting the public’s cooperation to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for residents and visitors. 

The Monument Point area will be closed all day on Monday, July 4th. Additionally, at approximately 5 p.m., the area of Heisler Park from Myrtle Street to the Rockpile Beach stairs at Jasmine Street will be closed to the public to allow for fireworks preparation. 

City trolleys will operate under a modified schedule: the Coastal Route will run from 9:30 a.m.- 7 p.m. and the Canyon Route from 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. The normal trolley schedule will resume on Tuesday, July 5.

After the fireworks show, expect heavy traffic as many visitors will be leaving via Laguna Canyon Road and Coast Highway. Members of the Police Department will be conducting increased traffic control to facilitate the flow of vehicles out of town.

Fireworks show planned fire truck

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach 

The City of Laguna Beach is anticipating large crowds for the July 4th holiday and is requesting the public’s cooperation to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for residents and visitors

The City of Laguna Beach is reminding visitors and community members that all kinds of fireworks are illegal at all times within the City of Laguna Beach. Any member of the Police Department or the Fire Department can seize any fireworks, and persons in possession of or discharging fireworks of any kind – including firecrackers, bottle rockets, mortars, roman candles, or anything that flies/shoots through the air – may be cited for a misdemeanor offense, which carries a fine of up to $1,000 and jail time of up to six months.

Rules and regulations include: no alcohol on the beaches, no smoking in public places and no single-use plastics are allowed on beaches, trails or in parks. There is no drone use over city beaches, Heisler Park, Main Beach Park, Treasure Island Park, or Crescent Bay Park without a valid Remote Pilot Certificate issued by the FAA. No canopies, awnings, umbrellas, tents or covers over six feet in height or wider than six feet square on or in any public beach, park are allowed. Any canopy, awning, umbrella, tent or cover installed, shall have no more than one side closed to public view. No portable barbecues are allowed on city beaches or in parks. No dogs are allowed on city beaches from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. during the summer season, which extends from June 15 through September 10. Note that all OC Park trails will be closed at sunset. The Laguna Beach Police, Fire and Marine Safety Departments will be strictly enforcing all the ordinances.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.