 Volume 14, Issue 50  |  June 24, 2022

LBHS FLOW begins the year as a new program, ends the year with a flourish

Laguna Beach High School (LBHS) implemented a brand-new program called LBHS FLOW this past academic year. The mission of the program was to provide specific academic content that engaged the students to work together with each other and with the outside community. 

The FLOW program was designed by LBHS English teachers David Brobeck and Sarah Benson. Their goal was to create an innovative approach to learning and writing across the curriculum, while weaving together the student body, diverse academic disciplines and community partners in a communal effort to strengthen students’ stewardship of our natural environment.

FLOW stands for ﬁre, land, ocean, and water – four environmental issues particularly relevant to Laguna Beach. This past year, students studied FLOW topics in grades 9-12. 

SchoolPower furthered support by selecting the FLOW program as their MegaGrant recipient in 2020 and continues to partner with FLOW, providing unparalleled educational opportunities to the students.

The kick-off for the program earlier this school year was a week-long event titled FLOW Week that took place in November. Coast Film Festival (CFF) joined in, spearheaded by Ben Warner and Enich Harris, providing dynamic films and curating speakers and content from professional athletes, activists and ﬁlmmakers, which were then presented to students in grade-level assemblies.

Those assemblies allowed students to hear from the likes of professional surfer Greg Long, ﬁlmmaker and Laguna Beach local Greg MacGillivray and National Geographic ﬁlmmaker Pete McBride concerning environmental issues that brought FLOW topics to life. 

Some of the successes throughout the year included a January lesson, where the entire student body read a memoir text connected to their respective FLOW topic. Students then engaged in reading, writing and discussions to tackle the signiﬁcance of environmental issues.

Added to this was the integration of community partners to add depth to the experience. For example, freshmen (studying ﬁre) participated in a presentation from the Laguna Beach Fire Department, as well as a panel discussion with local residents who experienced the 1993 Laguna Beach ﬁre. 

Sophomores (studying land) learned about the preservation of Laguna Canyon from Hallie Jones of the Laguna Canyon Foundation.

Then, throughout the year, the LBHS FLOW Club participated in FLOW Service Sundays with local community partners, including sustainable farming and composting in conjunction with The Ranch, trail work with Laguna Canyon Foundation and much more. 

The culmination of the year was the inaugural LBHS FLOW Senior Service Day in May. Taylor Viloria, Class of 2022, explained the day: “On Tuesday, May 24th, the class of 2022 arrived in the Dugger Gym during their fourth period for the ﬁrst Senior Service Day. The event, put on by the LBHS FLOW program in partnership with the group Kids Around the World, had a goal of packing around 75,000 meals during the hour and 45-minute period. 

LBHS Flow OneMeal welcome sign

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBHS

Seniors gather to organize for “packing day”

“Based out of San Clemente, the organization, Kids Around the World, was established in 1994 by Denny and Erie Johnson. Their initial goal was to refurbish playgrounds and move them to areas in need; then in 2008, they began their OneMeal program, feeding children worldwide. 

“LBHS FLOW partnered with the organization after being inspired by the FLOW book for the senior class, ‘Thirst,’ by Scott Harrison.

“During the event, the seniors were asked to separate into groups of  seven to nine and pack lentils, rice, dehydrated vegetables, and vitamin packets into bags which would be sealed, labeled and placed into boxes. These meals, dubbed the ‘OneMeal,’ can be boiled in water and eaten in communities where they are needed. 

LBHS FLOW begins seniors packing food

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBHS

Seniors undertake packing 75,000 meals for Kids Around the World on Senior Service Day

“During the event, each team was tasked with packing a minimum of 12 boxes, with many surpassing that amount. A main aspect of this event was the competition that arose between the teams, with each trying to pack more boxes than the other teams in order to win the main prize: an inﬂatable dinosaur. After each team created three boxes, they were told to go up to the large gong and ring it; their score would then be updated on the scoreboard in the middle of the gym. 

“The air was full of laughter and, of course, a lot of gong-hitting as the teams competed against each other to pack the most boxes. It was a hit with the participating seniors, such as Tate Warner stating that the senior class “should do this every year.

“Other students, such as Kai Gilles, believed that this event was important as it provided a very unique and enlightening experience for seniors, “It was a lot of fun because we never really got to do a big class event in all of our years at the high school, and I was able to do things for a good cause while having fun with my friends.

“The event ﬁnished with more than 76,000 meals being packed, surpassing the goal initially posed to the seniors. It provided many of the senior class with a unique experience with their friends who will soon be going their separate ways after graduating. 

“Mr. Brobeck, one of the event’s main organizers alongside Ms. Benson, was overjoyed by the event and stated, ‘The Senior Class is a special one. They know how to work hard, enjoy each other’s company and have a good time.’

“The main sentiment echoed by seniors about the event was how fulﬁlling it was to be able to give back to those who are less fortunate, with Tate Warner stressing the event’s importance as he believes ‘It [was] the right thing to do because there are so many people in the world who are struggling and we are so fortunate to be in this amazing place.’

“Ultimately, the event was a massive success, surpassing its goals, creating a fun atmosphere for the seniors and bringing everyone together for one ﬁnal time.”

