Laguna Beach Sister Cities celebrates 15 years of Fête de la Musique

By MARRIE STONE

Photos by Jeff Rovner

Some days feel quintessentially Laguna. They bring out the best in our town. They represent who we are and they highlight why we do what we do. The annual Fête de la Musique is one of those annual reminders – we live in a magical place.

Last Saturday (June 18), 33 musical acts took to our streets for a full afternoon celebrating the “Festival of Music.” The day included soloists, bands and ensembles. Crowds enjoyed jazz, opera, rock and bluegrass. Hawaiian meles played alongside acoustic rock, classic guitar and reggae. Thousands of folks strolled through our streets to hear a little taste of every genre. Ava August, a 2021 American Idol finalist, performed at the Presbyterian Church garden. Laguna Tenor Rick Weber belted out some well-known arias on Forest Avenue. Just down the street, jazz standard singer April Walsh, another former American Idol contestant from season 5, wowed the crowds with her flawless vocals. And that’s only a small sample of what the Fête offered that day.

A crowd gathers to watch the Grey Hill Gospel String Band play country bluegrass near Tuvalu

“For me, this feels like an outside-the-box experience,” said lifelong local Mark Christy, one of the event’s major sponsors. “And Laguna is an outside-the-box place, so it’s a perfect fit. A little bit of quirkiness adds to the soul of our town. I walk around and see lots of faces I recognize soaking it in. I like the diversity of the music and I like the diversity of the town.”

Town traditions like this don’t happen by accident. The backstories behind Laguna’s Fête are nearly as wonderful as the event itself. I caught up with a few of the event organizers, as well as some of the musicians, to hear how this annual event came to our town and what it’s meant for our residents.

JJ & the Habibis Laguna Beach Belly Dancers performed on the main stage

The origins of a town tradition

The Fête de la Musique (also known as Music Day, Make Music Day or World Music Day) traditionally takes place annually on June 21. To ensure it happens on a weekend, Laguna recognizes the event on the third Saturday of June. Celebrated in more than 700 cities across 200 countries, townspeople are encouraged to play music in their neighborhoods or in public spaces and parks. Since its beginning, the idea of having “music everywhere and concerts nowhere” flourished around the world.

The tradition originated in France in 1982. The Fête de la Musique got its start in Laguna 15 years ago when the founding members of the Laguna Beach Sister Cities visited Menton, France, to initiate their relationship. “During that trip, as luck would have it, the Fête del la Musique was taking place all over the streets in most of the towns in France,” said President Maggie Hempen. “The idea was born then and, from that moment on, the wonderful and talented Carol Reynolds [founding member of Laguna’s Fête and co-founder of the Laguna Community Concert Band] went about making it happen here in Laguna Beach.”

The Laguna Community JaZz Band opened the festivities on Saturday morning

Menton, located in the Côte d’Azur resort on the French Rivera, looks shockingly like Laguna Beach. With both beach and hilltop homes ringed by protective mountains, the cities share roughly the same population and same commitment to the arts. Both experience the same climate and both are tourist towns. They also suffer the same risks – fires and landslides.

“Sister Cities are selected based on their similarities,” said Karyn Philippsen, founding president of Laguna’s Sister Cities chapter, noting that in addition to Menton, France, Laguna’s two other sister cities are San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico and St. Ives, England. “We look at their population. They have to be located on the ocean or sea. They must have a commitment to the arts or host art festivals. They need to have a college or some educational component that deals with the arts. And they must have a museum. All three of our sister cities have those same similarities and all are tourist destinations.”

Modeling itself after Menton, the first Fête was held in Laguna in 2007. There were fewer than 15 performers that first year and no budget, advertising or publicity. Nonetheless, just three years later, the event won the Laguna Beach Arts Alliance “Best New Arts Program.”

Elvis impersonator John Lin strikes a pose at Areo

Philippsen’s favorite memory from that first year happened at the Christian Science Church near the Pavilions in North Laguna. Reminiscent of a similar experience she’d had at the Basilica St. Michel in Menton, Philippsen said: “It was the hottest day of the year – record breaking heat – and the church had no air conditioning. But they played the loveliest church bell music, accompanied by an amazing organist. What a way to cap off that first year. It felt like we were back in Menton.”

Fifteen years later, the Fête continues to grow and attract even bigger musical talent. “I’m always honored and so delighted to see how far we’ve come,” said Philippsen. “For our 10th anniversary, we connected with Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett and her Marketing Director, Sergio Prince. Sergio took us under his wing and made sure we met the right sponsors, which is not something we’d done before because we were too tiny. Suddenly, we were celebrating 10 years! We’ve gone from 10 or 11 musicians in town to 33 this year. Now we’re searching for that next level.”

Sergio Prince, marketing director for Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, was instrumental in advancing the profile of the event five years ago

“We love Laguna Beach,” said Prince. “We love the Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association. We love everything about this town and we’re happy to support it. I plan to keep coming back every year until…well, I guess until I die.”

Behind the stage

While the Fête is fun for the town, it’s a wonderful opportunity for musicians. Several musicians got their start in Laguna and grew into notoriety. Some have become so successful, it’s impossible to get them back. The German rock band DenManTau was one example.

“They performed at the Water District and there were literally people blocking the streets to watch them,” said Philippsen. “They were so good and so popular that we asked them to come back the next year and they did. But we’ve never been able to get them again.”

The South Laguna Garden Band took over the popular spot at the Water District garden, performing Hawaiian-inspired songs

Philippsen pointed to Laguna Tenor Rick Weber as another example of a rising star. “To see somebody come two or three years ago, and then watch him blossom into this musical sensation and still be loyal enough to come back every year and perform with us – it’s exciting to watch.”

It also allows the Fête to attract even greater talent, as evidenced by Ava August’s performance after her near win on American Idol.

“This year’s event was clearly one of the best with the weather, talent and music in the streets,” said Weber. “I thank Ken [Aubuchon], Jean [Fallowfield] and the Sisters for enabling us all to appreciate Laguna Beach as a bona-fide international hub of the arts.”

Aubuchon and Fallowfield were the Fête co-chairs who worked with the performers and acquired entertainment locations.

Laguna Tenor Rick Weber commanded attention on the corner of Forest Avenue as he sang operatic arias

Longtime Fête performer April Walsh got her start in town. In addition to performing on the day of the event, she sometimes sings at the annual members-only pre-parties the evening before.

“I started out singing on the streets of Laguna,” said Walsh, who appeared in the fifth season of American Idol. “Eventually I built things up enough that I sing full time, so I don’t busk anymore except at the Fête. I love the energy of surprising people on the street. It’s such a rush. And people feel free to come up to you the way they would not if you were performing a show or cocktail music. It’s very warm and welcoming. I’ve been doing the Fête for 10 years and I hope I’ll be doing it for 10 more.”

April Walsh, chanteuse, has been performing at the Fête for over a decade

“There are so many artists and musicians out here,” said Mignonne Profant, vocalist for French Toast. “Laguna is known for its visual arts. To have so many musical artists out on the same day is a wonderful thing. Ken Aubuchon, chair of the event, put together such a great variety of musicians. With this huge selection, everyone can find someone they like.”

Mignonne Profant of French Toast also performed at the pre-party held the evening before, an invite-only event for members of the LB Sister Cities

A unified commitment to our community

Pulling off events of this magnitude isn’t easy, particularly as organizations still find their footing in the wake of the pandemic.

“While it definitely takes a hard-working village, our Founding President Karyn Philippsen oversees our team,” said Hempen. “Along with her charm and dogged determination, she has positioned this event as an essential Laguna Beach welcoming of summer, free from anything other than the great unifier…music.”

As a requirement of the International Federation of the Fête de la Musique, all artists perform for free. “Talented performing artists stand in line to apply for the chance to fill a spot in the hot sun, the day before Father’s Day to perform for us,” Hempen said. “How wonderful is that?”

They Kill Mice – a guitar and vocal duo – appeared at Rasta Taco

The event also requires a significant amount of financial backing. We’re fortunate to live in a generous community that recognizes the importance of events like these that enable our town to flourish. “When Maggie Hempen calls and ask for help on something, you say yes,” said event sponsor Mark Christy. “She is always the first one to help anybody on anything. We were stoked to jump in and make sure this happened.”

A solid dose of perfect Southern California weather added to the festive atmosphere this year. “What a fabulous day for the Fête of Laguna Beach,” said Mayor Sue Kempf, noting that several Fête events were canceled across Europe due to a severe heat wave. “We’re lucky here. It feels like the summer version of Hospitality Night.”

A roller-skating mime dances with young Allison Zahara on the cobblestone promenade at Main Beach

“Seeing all these happy faces is our boundless reward,” said Hempen. “For several weeks afterward, we bask in the memories of carefree crowds dancing the day away. Thank you, Laguna Beach, for giving that to us. The joy, happiness and all-around fun that happens on this day is worth every bit of hard work the committee puts into it. It is our love letter to Laguna Beach.”

For more information on the Laguna Beach Sister Cities, or to become a member, visit their website at https://lagunabeachsistercities.com.

Photos by Jeff Rovner