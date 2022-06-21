NewLeftHeader

By TOM JOHNSON

Music fills the air and the streets in the Fête de la Musique

TOM MARCHWhat a cool buzz the town had Saturday. The 2022 Laguna Beach Fête de la Musique filled the Main Beach Cobblestones, city sidewalks and many surrounding store fronts with the different sounds of music. Thirty-three different locations to be exact.

It was delightful. And I wasn’t alone. People gathered and looked on, others danced, or simply tapped their feet, to enjoy the rhythm of each of the different genres. 

The Fête de la Musique, celebrating its 15th year in Laguna Beach and taking place in some 1,000 cities around the world, was presented locally by our Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association, along with their sponsors – The Ranch, Hobie Sports and Tuvalu.

When I arrived at the Cobblestones midday, the Laguna Community JaZz Band, fronted by Lisa Morrice, was performing. And performing well, I might add! Crowds were beginning to fill the surrounding walkways and grass areas as the day began to take shape; a mime on roller skates skillfully moved around delighting everyone she encountered with her unique sense of humor through her mannerisms, while beachgoers enjoyed the adjoining sand, the water and waves, and volleyballers volleyballed nearby. “Volleyballed,” is that even a word?

Fair Game SNL Lisa Morrice

Lisa Morrice performed with the Laguna Beach JaZz Band Swing Set and kept the tunes coming while the energetic mime on roller skates continued to engage the crowd 

Fair Game SNL Sandro and Tamara Eristavi

Sandro and Tamara Eristavi, returned to the Fête, belting out their multi-lingual tunes on the Lumberyard Patio near the Beach House

Anyway, you get my drift, it was a nearly perfect setting! As I later walked along Forest, restaurants appeared to be overflowing out into the parklets. And besides just the music, I even encountered a collection of belly dancers making their way down the sidewalk. It certainly gave the sense that we’ve come a long ways in the past couple of years.

Check out our Friday’s edition for complete Fête de la Musique coverage and photos.

Fair Game SNL Rick Weber, tenor

Tenor Rick Weber entertained crowds in front of the Free People boutique

• • •

Later, I headed up to the Hotel Laguna to check out their new “Beach Club,” the new members-only venue downstairs, overlooking the spectacular beachfront.

The exclusive club invites private members and hotel guests to an extremely comfortable setting…think plush couches and chairs, a complete bar, dining, TVs, elaborate local artwork…all just steps from the sand. It is certainly luxurious comfort.

One notable “first member” arrived and told me that they looked everywhere around town for some desirable office space, then, after comparing prices and seeing what was available, made the decision that it made more sense to work out of there, utilizing his laptop, and entertaining his clientele in a perfect setting.

It was hard to argue.

Fair Game Mo Honarkar and his daughter Hasty

Hotel Laguna owner Mo Honarkar and his daughter Hasty, who is overseeing the interior design and marketing efforts of the Beach Club, extended a warm welcome

Fair Game Beach Club couches and chairs

The comforts of the “Club” are wonderfully casual, yet luxurious…replete with ocean views

Hotel Laguna owner Mo Honarkar and his daughter Hasty took me through the space acknowledging the upgrades that have been completed so far. They first pointed to the ceiling, where a ho-hum popcorn finish had previously covered the space, only to be removed to uncover wonderful wooden beams and a shiplap look in one area and fabricated metal beams adorning the other. 

Fair Game Beach Club bar

The bar area, where mixologists will be pouring inventive cocktails, shows off the newly opened ceilings

Mo pointed to windows, previously covered on both sides by plywood, only to be uncovered to allow in lots of natural light to brighten the entire area.

He also walked me out onto the beachfront, where members may enjoy umbrellas, chairs and personalized service…all just steps to the sparkling sea.

Fair Game Beach Club beach umbrellas

And, when you choose to go outside, you can do that, too, with full service

It truly is a one-of-a-kind space and should be on everyone’s must see list as a place to check out.

And if the tray passed hors d’oeuvres, drinks and impeccable attention to detail were any indication, the Club certainly has a bright future.

Fair Game Beach Club umbrella pavilion

Reserve your spot in the sand…here

 

