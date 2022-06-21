NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 49  |  June 21, 2022

Anneliese Schools celebrate end of the school year 062122

Anneliese Schools celebrate end of the school year with performances, certificates

Anneliese Schools celebrated the end of the school year with performances across all grades, from nursery to sixth grade, at their three campuses.

Students showcased their learning through orchestra and band performances, dance, poetry recitation and singing in several world languages, including American Sign Language. Families, students and staff enjoyed a meal together and celebrated the learning accomplishments made over the past year. 

Anneliese Schools Aubrey and Anneliese

Photos courtesy of Anneliese Schools

Student Aubrey Waterhouse, grade 3 with Anneliese Schools founder, Anneliese Schimmelphennig

Anneliese Schools Chesanek

Lisa Chesanek, K1 (TK) teacher with Anneliese Schimmelphennig and students

Anneliese Schools Lis Williams

Lis Williams, K2 teacher with student Janelle Rothman, sharing her graduation certificate

Anneliese Schools K1 TK Class

K1 (TK) class performs

Anneliese Schools K2 kinder

K2 kindergarten class performs

Anneliese Schools K1 TK girls

K1 (TK) girls are all smiles

Anneliese Schools K1 TK boys

K1 (TK) boys dressed in their Aloha leis

Anneliese Schools 1st grade

1st grade class graduation, students pictured with Connie Hull

Anneliese Schools 2nd and 3rd grade

2nd/3rd grade blended class performs

Anneliese Schools 3rd grade girls

3rd grade girls hang out

Anneliese Schools self portrait

Self-portrait graduation certificates created by K1 (TK) students

Anneliese Schools buffet

After graduation, students, teachers, family and friends enjoyed a buffet meal

Editor’s Note: All photos are of the Manzanita Campus students and staff.

 

